Female comedians team up for ‘Hysterical’ special

Comedians Jessica Kirson, Marina Franklin and Judy Gold say they wanted to show how funny women are in their FX special “Hysterical.”
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.
Comedians look to show women can be funny, too, in new special
Comedians Jessica Kirson, Marina Franklin and Judy Gold say they wanted to show how funny women are in their FX special “Hysterical.”
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.
One more person has died from the virus, bringing the region’s death toll to 115
After the Provincial Health Authority announced a new set of three-week “circuit… Continue reading
After negotiating for a year, The City of Kimberley has officially reached… Continue reading
Funding is part of a program supporting inter-city bus operators and 55 regional airports
“It was pretty impactful,” she said. “And one in a million.”
In total, 11 games have been postponed
There have been several overdoses per day recently in the city
Cat Mittens also becomes a mom to another 5 abandoned kittens
As Easter weekend approaches, health officials discourage non-local travel during the holiday
Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said the league has set its sights on playing in Canada as part of it expanding its regular season from 16 games to 17
Canada’s first such law has come into effect, giving the commission power to block driving privileges if $3,000 or more is owed
COVID vaccines available for people between the ages of 55 and 65
After the Provincial Health Authority announced a new set of three-week “circuit…
Funding is part of a program supporting inter-city bus operators and 55 regional airports
After negotiating for a year, The City of Kimberley has officially reached…
Recognized for their leadership in the midst of ‘two of the most significant crises we collectively have ever faced: the global pandemic and climate change,’ says UBC president
This puts B.C. in line with other provinces
Shari O’Neill says the corporation should credit rebates less than $5 into customer accounts
The law originated in the U.K. and is named after Clare Wood, a woman who was murdered in 2009 by a partner