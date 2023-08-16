Flamenco concert at Centre64 for Kimberley Kaleidoscope Festival

Kimberley Kaleidoscope Festival is officially underway and on Thursday night, there is a very special concert being held at Centre64, featuring award-winning flautist and bansuri player, Lara Wong, and Melón Jimenez.

Lara and Melon will be joined on stage for their performance by two additional performers and the concert will also include a dance component.

This show is just one stop of a massive cross-Canada tour for the duo, who first met on stage in 2018 in Madrid, the epicentre of flamenco jazz music. According to their electronic press kit, the pair “make flamenco their universal musical language to traverse musical territories. Their music ebbs and flows with elegance and emotion, perfectly fusing the soul of flamenco with the harmonic brilliance of jazz and the rhythmic improvisations of Indian music.”

“This is a one of a kind show, and we are thrilled to have such a world class group come to Kimberley to perform,” said Chantel Delaney, coordinator of the festival.

The show begins at 7:30 p.m. and tickets are $35 at the door.



