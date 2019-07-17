From Mozart to drag queens, Kimberley Kaleidoscope has it all

By Mike Redfern

Following the opening outdoor Saturday Night Concert on August 17, the writers’ ‘en plein air’ morning & afternoon workshop and the evening ‘Paint and Sip’ event on Sunday, August 18, and Monday’s poetry and prose evening, the rest of the Kimberley Kaleidoscope 2019 arts festival continues with a two-part song-writing workshop on Tuesday and Thursday evenings, from 7 to 9 p.m., during which Kimberley singer/song-writer Darin Welch will lead participants through the process of writing and performing their own songs. As spaces are necessarily limited for this workshop, early registration at Centre 64 is advised.

Fitting neatly between the two song-writing workshops the festival welcomes Rossland’s La Cafamore Trio back to Kimberley to perform a concert featuring music for strings by Mozart and Strauss. Led by La Cafamore founder and leader, Carolyn Cameron on violin, the trio includes Jeffrey Chow on viola and Maria Wang on cello, neither of which talented musicians have previously performed in Kimberley. The concert will start at 7.30 p.m. in Studio 64 with bar service provided from 7 to 7.30 and during intermission.

Now in its 15th year, the Kaleidoscope art exhibition Gala Reception will fill its usual niche on Friday evening, August 23, in the Centre 64 Gallery and Studio 64. While its major purpose is to recognize the outstanding artists exhibiting in the exhibition with the award of cash prizes, all sponsored by Kimberley residents and businesses, the Gala also is noted for the excellence of it abundant appetizers, its pleasant social ambience, and the fun of the annual live auction of artworks produced by the artists who participated in July’s Art & Garden Tour. This year vocalist Arissa Toffolo and pianist Daniel Bailey will be entertaining. Admission is free to this event for which donations are always gratefully accepted.

The festival comes to a climax and conclusion on Saturday, August 24, with a two very different events. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. down in the Platzl, the annual Kaleidoscope Children’s Festival will feature last year’s hit sensation, the Okanagan’s childrens’ entertainer, Kiki the Eco Elf. Kiki sings silly songs and tells stories, often with an ecological message. She also stilt-walks and is a great favourite with her youthful audiences. Opening for Kiki this year will be the Adrumnik group of Ktunaxa youth drummers. There will also be all the usual booths for face-painting, photos, creative arts, and more. Closing the event will be some interactive kids’ theatre with Alisa Aasebo Kennedy’s ‘Creative Monkeys’.

The final event of Kimberley Kaleidoscope 2019 takes place in the Theatre at Centre 64 at 7.30 p.m. on Saturday evening and is a strictly adults only affair. Carly’s Angels, a female impersonation comedy troupe from Calgary, will keep the laughs coming as they stomp the stage in their glittering costumes, lip-syncing to songs in their various exotic roles. In the spirit of total inclusiveness, could there be a better way to finish an arts festival than with a drag show?

For more information about the festival ticket prices and workshop registration, pick up a Kaleidoscope free brochure from Centre 64 and other community locations in Kimberley and Cranbrook.