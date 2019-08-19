Fun for kids and adult comedy to close Kaleidoscope

MIKE REDFERN For the Bulletin

The Kimberley Kaleidoscope 2019 arts festival taking place this week in and around Centre 64 comes to a resounding finish Saturday with two events. The first is a mini-festival for kids in the Platzl from 11 .m. to 3 p.m. The second is an adult comedy show in the Centre 64 theatre that evening.

The Kaleidoscope Kids’ Festival will bring back the popular kids’ entertainer, Kiki the Eco Elf, whose performance at the Platzl gazebo will include music and clowning and lots of inter-active silliness. In addition she may bring her Inflatable Salmon for story-telling and will certainly parade off-stage on her stilts.

The Ktunaxa ‘Adrumnik’ youth drum group cancelled their advertised appearance at the kids’ festival but organizers are hoping for an alternative drum group to open the show. And, to close it, Lisa Aasebo’s Creative Monkeys invite the children to ‘Choose Your Own Adventure’ in an interactive event.

Adjacent to the performance area at the gazebo will be stalls with activities and displays including face-painting by Sparks Youth, craft activities offered by the Kimberley Public Library, a climbing wall courtesy of Spirit Rock, and putting green by Trickle Creek Golf Course. Everything is free, courtesy of a grant from Columbia Basin Trust.

At 7 p.m. the doors of Centre 64 open for admission to the Carly’s Angels Drag Comedy Show which starts in the theatre at 7.30 p.m. A no host bar will be available in the upper gallery prior to the show and during intermission.

Carly’s Angels have been putting on their monthly female impersonation comedy shows at Lolita’s Lounge in Inglewood, Calgary, for the past 20 years. Their brand of lively music, to which they lip-sync, and their shiny costumes and brassy humour have had patrons booking months in advance. The show is hosted by Craig Taylor, who performs as Carly York-Jones and at 6’6” in her platform heels and tight skirt is an impressive sight. She is accompanied by Tara Extravaganza and Mercedez in a series of hilarious skits, improve comedy, and songs and often unexpected interactions with audience members.

It promises to be a lively and memorable closing act for this years’ Kaleidoscope festival. Tickets are $35, available in advance at Centre 64 or at the door, and admission is restricted to 19 year-olds and over.