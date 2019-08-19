Fun for kids and adult comedy to close Kaleidoscope

MIKE REDFERN For the Bulletin

The Kimberley Kaleidoscope 2019 arts festival taking place this week in and around Centre 64 comes to a resounding finish Saturday with two events. The first is a mini-festival for kids in the Platzl from 11 .m. to 3 p.m. The second is an adult comedy show in the Centre 64 theatre that evening.

The Kaleidoscope Kids’ Festival will bring back the popular kids’ entertainer, Kiki the Eco Elf, whose performance at the Platzl gazebo will include music and clowning and lots of inter-active silliness. In addition she may bring her Inflatable Salmon for story-telling and will certainly parade off-stage on her stilts.

The Ktunaxa ‘Adrumnik’ youth drum group cancelled their advertised appearance at the kids’ festival but organizers are hoping for an alternative drum group to open the show. And, to close it, Lisa Aasebo’s Creative Monkeys invite the children to ‘Choose Your Own Adventure’ in an interactive event.

Adjacent to the performance area at the gazebo will be stalls with activities and displays including face-painting by Sparks Youth, craft activities offered by the Kimberley Public Library, a climbing wall courtesy of Spirit Rock, and putting green by Trickle Creek Golf Course. Everything is free, courtesy of a grant from Columbia Basin Trust.

At 7 p.m. the doors of Centre 64 open for admission to the Carly’s Angels Drag Comedy Show which starts in the theatre at 7.30 p.m. A no host bar will be available in the upper gallery prior to the show and during intermission.

Carly’s Angels have been putting on their monthly female impersonation comedy shows at Lolita’s Lounge in Inglewood, Calgary, for the past 20 years. Their brand of lively music, to which they lip-sync, and their shiny costumes and brassy humour have had patrons booking months in advance. The show is hosted by Craig Taylor, who performs as Carly York-Jones and at 6’6” in her platform heels and tight skirt is an impressive sight. She is accompanied by Tara Extravaganza and Mercedez in a series of hilarious skits, improve comedy, and songs and often unexpected interactions with audience members.

It promises to be a lively and memorable closing act for this years’ Kaleidoscope festival. Tickets are $35, available in advance at Centre 64 or at the door, and admission is restricted to 19 year-olds and over.

Previous story
‘Easy Rider’ star Peter Fonda dies at 79

Just Posted

Fun for kids and adult comedy to close Kaleidoscope

MIKE REDFERN For the Bulletin The Kimberley Kaleidoscope 2019 arts festival taking… Continue reading

East Kootenay Save On Foods stores fundraise for Angel Flight East Kootenay

Kimberley, Cranbrook, Creston, Fernie, Sparwood and Golden stores join together with a goal of $12,000

Tall Pines neighbourhood in Kimberley working towards FireSmart certification

The Tall Pines Strata Council has asked the City for a covenant exemption to remove 13 hazardous trees

New accessible doors at Kimberley Civic Centre

Just in time for hockey season, the City of Kimberley has completed… Continue reading

Kimberley climber off to world championships

Kimberley’s TJ Foley, age 15, has been climbing for about five years,… Continue reading

Kimberley news recap

A quick recap of the top news stories this week in Kimberley

Vancouver man arrested after pregnant woman’s SUV stolen, then crashed

Police are recommending charges against a 22-year-old Vancouver man

Elections Canada to assess ‘partisan’ climate change rhetoric case by case

People’s Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier has said climate change is not an emergency nor caused by human

Unseasonable snow forces campers out of northeastern B.C. provincial park

Storm brought as much as 35 centimetres of snow to the Fort Nelson, Muncho Lake Park-Stone Mountain Park

Customers angry as Telus email remains down, temporary fix not working

Telus.net has been down since Aug. 15

B.C. log export rules killing us, northwest harvester says

NorthPac Forestry says Skeena Sawmills has plenty of timber

Environment groups warned saying climate change is real could be seen as partisan

Talk of climate change could be viewed as advocating against Maxime Bernier, the leader of the People’s Party of Canada

Search crews find 4-year-old boy who went missing near Mackenzie

George went missing early Saturday afternoon

‘Very bad idea’: Wildlife centre asks drivers to stop feeding bear on Vancouver Island

Centre warns that a fed bear could become a dead bear

Most Read