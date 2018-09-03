Gabriel Palatchi Trio returns to Studio 64 with Latin jazz concert

MIKE REDFERN

Three years ago on September 5, the Gabriel Palatchi Trio opened the 2015 Live at Studio 64 fall jazz series. The trio was rapturously received. On September 8 the trio will be back Live at Studio 64 to open the 2018 fall jazz and blues series.

Born in Buenos Aires in 1982, Gabriel Palatchi has been playing piano since age 8, studying classical piano and being mentored by great masters of blues, tango, jazz, and Latin jazz, including Cuban Latin jazz master “Chucho” Valdez. Palatchi has been described by World Music Report as a “….truly gifted virtuoso pianist….” His 2010 album “Diario de Viaje” (Travel Diary) was chosen by JazzFM in Toronto as one of the best Latin jazz albums of the year. He has made three more popular albums since then.

His trio plays a blend of Latin jazz, tango, funk, klezmer, gypsy, reggae, samba, and electronic music. After the trio’s appearance at the 20th anniversary Kaslo Jazz Etc Festival a reviewer stated that “Their live performance awed the crowds and left people wanting more…..He’s absolutely tops in Latin jazz. Got it all: tango, flamenco, salsa, funk and rock.”

The Gabriel Palatchi Trio closes a busy summer of touring Canada with the September 8 concert at Studio 64. It promises to be a memorable experience for all jazz lovers. It will be the first of four concerts in this year’s Live at Studio 64 fall jazz and blues series. Next up will be blues performed by saxophonist Clinton Swanson and his Trio on September 29. They will be followed on October 14 by the return to Studio 64 of blues vocalist Guy Davis from New York and the fall series will finish with a jazz concert by a group new to Kimberley, the Cecilia LaRochelle Jazz Combo from Vancouver, on November 17.

Tickets for all these Live at Studio 64 concerts are available at Centre 64 (250-427-4919 or info@kimberleyarts.com) or online at eastkootenay.snapd.com. Kimberley Arts Council members pay $24 per advance ticket, non-members $26. Tickets at the door are $28. Series passes are also available at a saving. Enquire at Centre 64.