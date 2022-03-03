Grand Forks’ musician up for Juno Award

Jayda G has been up for big awards two years in a row

Grand Forks’ Jayda Guy, who performs under the stage name “Jayda G,” poses for a snap in her adopted city of London, U.K. Photo: Facebook - Jayda G

Grand Forks’ Jayda G is up for a Juno this spring, the second time in as many years for which the DJ/vocalist has been in the running for a top industry award.

READ MORE: Grand Forks’ Jayda G celebrates Grammy nomination

Jayda G’s “All I Need” was nominated Tuesday, March 1, for Underground Dance Single of the Year, according to the Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences, which oversees the Junos.

“This is a big deal for your Canadian girl,” she wrote Tuesday morning in a Facebook post thanking the nominating committee.

Jayda G (“G” is short for her last name, Guy), released the single in April 2021, shortly after her Grammy nomination for hit track, “Both of Us.”

The artist is a recent graduate of Grand Forks Secondary, where she said she was encouraged to pursue her love of science.

She launched her professional music career at a 2017 music festival in Amsterdam, which she followed up with her 2019 debut album, Significant Changes.

This year’s award winners will be announced at the Junos on Sunday, May 15.

@ltritsch1

laurie.tritschler@grandforksgazette.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.



laurie.tritschler@boundarycreektimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Grand ForksMusic