Gypsy jazz foursome Live at Studio 64

MIKE REDFERN

The second concert in the 2021 Live at Studio 64 fall jazz and blues series will be performed on Friday, October 22, by Victoria’s internationally acclaimed and award-winning Marc Atkinson Trio, accompanied by violinist Cameron Wilson. The trio, comprising Marc Atkinson on lead guitar, Jordy Rutherford, rhythm guitar, and Scott White, bass, is renowned for its melodically captivating, sensually-charged acoustic music and its blazing gypsy jazz.

Juno-nominated Atkinson is widely considered to be one of Canada’s finest acoustic guitarists. His picking has been described as flawless, surprise-filled, sizzling, and supremely melodic, his compositions for acoustic guitar as going far beyond the usual repertoire and sound. Atkinson’s performances are peppered with humorous anecdotes.

Cameron Wilson on violin enriches the sound of this string trio. Known for his genre-crossing virtuosity, Wilson has performed with the National Broadcast Orchestra, Van Django, and Mariachi del Sol among others. His compositions have been heard on CBC, NPR, and BBC and he has recorded with artists from Bryan Adams to Spirit of the West.

Tickets for this concert are only available online at kimberleyarts.com or at the Centre 64 office and are limited to 50 due to pandemic restrictions. They are $30 for members of Kimberley Arts Council-Centre 64, $33 for non-members.

Rounding out the fall series on Saturday, November 27, will be the Yukon’s Gordie Tentrees and side-kick Jacxon Hodane, described as a one-man band with two people, playing folk/blues on as many as 10 different instruments.

B.C. author says being gay and Christian is OK

