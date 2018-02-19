Image credit: Facebook/Hedley

Hedley withdraws from Junos, plans to discuss ‘how we have let some people down’

Hedley was dropped by their label last week after sexual misconduct accusations

The members of the embattled rock band Hedley say they have withdrawn from consideration for three awards at this year’s Junos and plan to “talk about how we have let some people down, and what we intend to do about it.”

Last week, the pop-rockers were dropped by their management team and blacklisted by scores of radio stations in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations that had been circulated by anonymous social media users.

VIDEO: Hedley will no longer perform at JUNOs after sexual misconduct allegations

In a statement released today, the band says it won’t be cancelling 23 shows it has booked through March 23 because “the easy thing to do would be to cancel the tour and hide.”

The statement adds the band intends “to start making positive changes, starting right now.”

The former MuchMusic darlings — fronted by Jacob Hoggard and including Dave Rosin, Tommy Mac and Jay Benison — released a statement last Wednesday calling the allegations involving young fans “unsubstantiated” but acknowledged they “engaged in a lifestyle that incorporated certain rock ‘n’ roll cliches.”

The two acts who were booked as openers for Hedley’s current tour — Neon Dreams and Shawn Hook — both announced Friday that they were backing out of the rest of the shows.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
‘Black Panther’ blows away box office with $192M weekend

Just Posted

Dale Shudra Announces Candidacy for Conservative Party of Canada Nomination

It may be somewhat difficult to fathom but the federal election is… Continue reading

IH CEO announces retirement

Interior Health’s Board Chair Doug Cochrane announced today that President & CEO… Continue reading

Selkirk senior girls basketball team wins zone tournament

Congratulations to the Selkirk Senior girls basketball team won the Kootenay Zone… Continue reading

Honouring Clayton Murrell and Joan MacKinnon

Family and friends pay tribute to prominent couple in joint celebration of life.

Agricultural businesses get specialized advice

Columbia Basin Trust’s Basin Business Advisors now offers a full-time Agriculture Specialist

Kimberley residents take icy road conditions into their own hands

Kimberley residents took icy road conditions into their own hands yesterday evening,… Continue reading

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

VIDEO: B.C. deer caught obeying traffic signs

A herd of deer in Fernie, B.C. is getting attention online after stopping for a stop sign

Petition wants fundraiser dropped for family of man cleared in Boushie’s death

Group says GoFundMe is profiting from the young Indigenous man’s death

Porch lights turn on for Canadian teen behind #BeccaToldMeTo movement

New Brunswick’s Rebecca Schofield had asked her Facebook followers to perform random acts of kindness

B.C. files challenge to Alberta wine trade ban

First formal dispute under Canadian Free Trade Agreement

NDP’s first budget to set spending record for housing, child care

Premier John Horgan promises biggest investments in B.C. history

B.C. man goes to jail for beating puppy to death

Robert Carolan has also been banned from owning animals for the next ten years

BCHL Today: Langley enjoys home ice while roller coast ride continues for Chilliwack Chiefs

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Most Read

  • Hedley withdraws from Junos, plans to discuss ‘how we have let some people down’

    Hedley was dropped by their label last week after sexual misconduct accusations

  • ‘Black Panther’ blows away box office with $192M weekend

    In estimates Sunday, Disney predicted a four-day holiday weekend of $218 million domestically and a global debut of $361 million.