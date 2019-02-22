Here’s a list of famous people accused of lying

Actor Jussie Smollett joins the list with Bill Clinton, Martha Stewart and Bill O’Rilley

“Empire” actor Jussie Smollett leaves Cook County jail following his release, Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, in Chicago. (Ashlee Rezin/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

Actor Jussie Smollett is accused of staging a racist, anti-gay attack on himself in Chicago in January in a celebrity scandal that has captured attention online and in the media.

Smollett is not the first celebrity to be accused of lying to the public. But he faces a felony charge for allegedly filing a false police report.

READ MORE: ‘Empire’ actor Jusse Smollet turns self in to face false report charge: police

A look at some of the other scandals involving celebrities, athletes and others:

Feb. 10, 2015, Brian Williams:

NBC suspended the “Nightly News” anchor and managing editor for six months without pay amid questions about his memories and experiences while covering the Iraq War. Lester Holt was eventually named Williams’ replacement on “Nightly News.”

Sept. 16, 2015, Steve Rannazzisi:

The comedian and actor admitted to the New York Times that he lied about working in the World Trade Center when terrorists attacked on Sept. 11. Rannazzisi said telling the story was “a mistake that I deeply regret and for which apologies may still not be enough.”

Feb. 19, 2015, Bill O’Reilly:

O’Reilly was accused of claiming he had reported in a combat zone for CBS News during the 1982 Falklands War when he was more than 1,000 miles from the front. An article questioning the validity of his story was first published by Mother Jones. O’Reilly vehemently denied the report, saying to any reporters working on a story about him, “I am coming after you with everything I have.” He was fired from Fox News in 2017 amid harassment allegations.

Jan. 18, 2013, Lance Armstrong:

The disgraced seven-time Tour de France winner admitted in an interview with Oprah Winfrey that he used steroids and other performance-enhancing drugs during those championship rides. He later settled a $100 million lawsuit with the federal government.

Jan. 16, 2013, Manti Te’o:

Te’o and Notre Dame, where the linebacker played at the time, issued a statement saying Te’o had been the victim of a hoax in which someone using the fictitious name Lennay Kekua and others conspired “to lead him to believe she had tragically died of leukemia” after Deadspin published a story detailing the fake relationship. Te’o played for the New Orleans Saints last season.

Jan. 27, 2006, James Frey:

The author of the 2003 memoir “A Million Little Pieces” admitted to Oprah Winfrey that he partially fabricated or embellished parts of the book. Winfrey, who had included the memoir in her book club, chastised him for the lies. In 2018, it was announced that the book will be brought to the big screen .

March 17, 2005, Lil’ Kim:

The Grammy-winning rapper was convicted of lying to a federal grand jury to protect friends involved in a 2001 shootout outside a Manhattan radio station. She was sentenced to one year and one day in prison and fined $50,000.

March 5, 2004, Martha Stewart:

Stewart was convicted of lying to prosecutors about a stock sale and sentenced to five months in federal prison. Since her release, Stewart has hosted numerous talk shows and cooking programs.

Aug. 17, 1998, President Bill Clinton:

Months after famously declaring he “did not have sexual relations with that woman,” President Clinton gave a nationally televised statement to admit to having a relationship with White House intern Monica Lewinsky that was “not appropriate.” In December 1998, the Republican-led House voted to impeach Clinton but he was eventually acquitted in the Senate and remained in office.

March 16, 1994, Tonya Harding:

A former Olympic figure skater, Harding pleaded guilty to hindering prosecution in the attack on rival skater Nancy Kerrigan. As part of the plea deal, Harding resigned from the U.S. Figure Skating Association, ending her amateur career. She was also fined $100,000 and given three years’ supervised probation.

Nov. 19, 1990, Milli Vanilli:

The duo thought to be vocalizing hit songs like “Girl You Know It’s True” and “Blame It on the Rain” had their Grammy taken away by the National Academy of Recording Arts & Sciences after its producer confirmed rumours that Rob Pilatus and Fabrice Morvan were only front men on the album that won them Best New Artist. The two later put out an album called “Rob & Fab” using their own voices. Pilatus died in 1998.

Aug. 24, 1989, Pete Rose:

Major League Baseball Commissioner Bart Giamatti banned Rose from baseball for life. At the time, Rose was managing the Cincinnati Reds. Giamatti said he had evidence that Rose had bet on baseball games, specifically ones involving the Reds. Multiple reinstatement efforts to allow Rose back into MLB’s good graces have failed. Giamatti died eight days after Rose’s banishment.

Said to be writing a supposed autobiography about the notoriously reclusive Howard Hughes, Irving admitted to forging the book. The confession came a few weeks after Hughes gave a telephone conference with reporters to say he had never met Irving. Hughes’ lawyer sued Irving and his publisher. Irving was eventually found guilty of fraud and sentenced to six months in prison. He died in 2017.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
R. Kelly charged with 10 counts of sexual abuse

Just Posted

Cranbrook council to discuss proposed deer cull

Staff report says city has a wildlife permit that allows for the culling of 50 urban deer

BREAKING: B.C. police watchdog clears officers in fatal hostage situation

A woman died after a hostage situation in a rural area outside Cranbrook last fall

EK Performing Arts festival starts Monday

Cranbrook to host provincial festival in 2020

Kimberley History: The Way it Was

In 1960 there were calls for a highway from Marysville to Crawford Bay

Avalanche lose in PACWEST quarter-finals

The College of the Rockies men’s and women’s volleyball teams lost their matches at provincials

WATCH: Regional news recap

A quick recap of the top news stories across Cranbrook, Creston, Fernie and Kimberley.

Vancouver Aquarium wants your help to name a baby killer whale

The public helped name Springer’s first calf, Spirit, and is being asked to help with the second

Guards protest firing of fellow officers charged with assault at B.C. prison

Corrections officers demonstrated in Maple Ridge on Friday afternoon

Skier dies at Revelstoke Mountain Resort

Cause of death for young man has not been released

Logging truck loses logs on Cranbrook St.

Traffic diverted to Ridgeview Rd. for a few hours as the scene was cleaned up

R. Kelly charged with 10 counts of sexual abuse

R&B star has been accused of sexual misconduct involving women and underage girls for years

More sailings coming to 10 BC Ferries’ routes

Transportation Minister Claire Trevena said the sailings were originally cut in 2014

Ballet Jorgen’s Coppélia features local dancers

Classic ballet runs at Key City Theatre Friday, Feb. 22

National Energy Board approves Trans Mountain pipeline again

Next step includes cabinet voting on the controversial expansion

Most Read