The International Fly Fishing Film Festival returns to Kimberley and Cranbrook in February. (Corey Bullock file)

International fly fishing film festival returns to Kimberley, Cranbrook

The locally-run film festival will be screened in 120 locations world-wide

The 2020 International Fly Fishing Film Festival (IF4) returns to Kimberley and Cranbrook this February, hosted by Fly Fusion Magazine.

IF4 will feature ten exclusive films, each six to 16 minutes in length, produced by professional film-makers from across the globe. Each film showcases the passion, lifestyle and culture of fly fishing.

Jennifer Bird, Executive Producer of Bird Marketing Group, which hosts the film festival, says that the showcasing the event in Kimberley and Cranbrook is special because the company is based out of Cranbrook.

“IF4, Fly Fusion’s home, is in Cranbrook, so it’s pretty special that we get to host two screenings of the films locally,” said Bird. “This is home. Not only that, but the films will be showcased in 120 different locations world-wide, and some of the talent is local as well.”

She referenced one of the films, ‘The Bull Run’ which features a local Kootenay river.

“Of course, the river remains un-named in the film as to not give out its secret location, but it’s great that we are able to showcase a local river that many will recognize as soon as they see it,” Bird explained.

The film’s description explains that ‘The Bull Run’ follows well-known angler Meredith McCord through the dense forests and fast-moving streams of the Rocky Mountains, north of the 49th Parallel, in pursuit of her first bull trout. ‘The Bull Run’ captures the essence of the wilderness and adventure of fly fishing at the base of the rugged Rocky Mountains.

The other films being featured include ‘Particles and Droplets’, ‘Travels with Charlie’, ‘AK30’, ‘The Mend’, ‘Aurora Fontinalis’, ‘Iqualuk’, ‘Nine Foot Rod’, and ‘Poetry in Motion’.

The International Fly Fishing Film Festival will be coming to the Kimberley Conference Centre on February 22, and the Key City Theatre on February 20. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with the nearly two hour fly-fishing adventure starting at 7. General admission tickets are $15 and available online at flyfilmfest.com or in person at St. Mary Angler and Mountain Man Sports in Cranbrook. Tickets will also be available for $20 at the door.

To view trailers for all of the films, visit flyfilmfest.com.


corey.bullock@kimberleybulletin.com
