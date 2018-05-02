Jann Arden’s “These Are the Days” tour coming to the Kootenays this Fall

For the Townsman

Multi- platinum and Juno award winning artist Jann Arden will return to the Kootenay’s this fall in support of her latest album, “These Are the Days”, which was released in March.

Her Western Canadian tour will be stopping in Cranbrook on November 13 at the Key City Theatre and at Trail’s Charles Bailey Theatre on the 14th.

Last year, Arden completed a highly successful 27-date Canadian tour, previewing two songs from the new album, produced by Grammy Award-winning producer Bob Rock. The two singles “A Long Goodbye”, and Everybody’s Always Pulling on Me” have received extensive airplay on pop-oriented stations across the country.

Arden catapulted onto the Canadian music scene in 1993 with the release of her debut album “Time for Mercy” — featuring the hit single “I would Die for You”. A year later with “Living Under June”, she would have her career breakout hit “Insensitive,” that would solidify her position in the music world.

Arden has released 14 albums and has had 19 top ten singles.

In her career to date, she has received eight Juno Awards, including Female artist of the Year and Songwriter of the Year, and she hosted the awards in 1997 and again in 2016.

In addition to being a singer/songwriter, Jann is an author of note. In 2017, she released the Canadian best seller “Feeding My Mother-Comfort and Laughter in the Kitchen as My Mom Lives with Memory Loss.” Her previous releases include “If I knew, Don’t You Think I’d Tell You”, and” I’ll Tell You One Damn Thing, That’s All I know”, and her bestselling self-penned memoir ‘Falling Backwards.”

In 2010, Jann took on broadcast duties as the host of “Being Jann”, an hour-long talk show on CBC radio, and just a year later she sat in the judge’s chair for Canada Sings.

Tickets for the “These are the Days Tour” go on sale on Friday May 4, in both Cranbrook and Trail.In Cranbrook you can purchase tickets for the Nov. 13 show at the Key City Theatre by calling 250-426-7006, at the box office itself, or online at www.keycitytheatre.ca. The ‘These Are the Days Tour,” featuring Jann

Arden live in Concert is a presentation of the Kootenay Concert Connection in association with your friends at EZ Rock.

Previous story
Tony Award nominations promise clash of big brands

Just Posted

Jann Arden’s “These Are the Days” tour coming to the Kootenays this Fall

For the Townsman Multi- platinum and Juno award winning artist Jann Arden… Continue reading

Water quality advisory issued for Kimberley

Creeks are running high with the spring freshet, and the City of… Continue reading

Government announces new affordable housing for region

For Kimberley couple seeking an apartment now, the search goes on

Free public lecture: history of mining in the East Kootenay

Those interested in geology and mining history will want to attend a… Continue reading

Another tourism tenure proposed

Hunting organization, Wildsight raising concerns about wildlife, habitat.

BC Lions in the House program comes to McKim

The BC Lions in the House program came to Kimberley on Tuesday… Continue reading

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Cities should compensate small businesses affected by construction: report

Organization estimates construction causes $100,000 in losses to a business each year

B.C. NDP names small business task force

Trio to tour province looking for economic growth input

Province issues funds to combat invasive plants

Victoria doles out nearly $8 million to 34 provincial municipalities, groups, regional districts

East Kootenay elk population drops 50% in past decade

EKWA calls for new management approach, more government investment

Breaking: Men sentenced in 2011 gangland slaying of Jonathan Bacon

Jason McBride, Jujhar Khun-Khun and Michael Jones were sentenced in Kelowna court Wednesday

Health Canada to require warning stickers on all opioid prescriptions

More than 1,400 people died of opioid-related overdoses in B.C. in 2017

Feds like risky data cloud as alternative to their creaky computer systems

The federal government is willing to store data in the internet cloud as an alternative to its own aging computers

Most Read

  • Jann Arden’s “These Are the Days” tour coming to the Kootenays this Fall

    For the Townsman Multi- platinum and Juno award winning artist Jann Arden…