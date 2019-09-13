The Dirk Quinn Band hits Studio 64 this Saturday. FaceBook image.

Jazz / funk / improvisation with Dirk Quinn Band opens Live at Studio 64 season

Dirk Quinn Jazz Quartet concert, Live at Studio 64, September 21, 2019

The Dirk Quinn Jazz Quartet will open the 2019 Live @ Studio 64 fall season of blues and jazz concerts on Saturday, September 21.

Check out their music.

From its hometown of Philadelphia the band has been touring the USA and Canada for over a decade, during which time it has released three albums, Quinntet in 2008, Live at Home in 2012, and Infinite Game in 2018. Led by grand poobah Dirk Quinn on guitar, the band features Rory Flynn on bass, Scott Coulter of keyboard, and Steve Zegray on drums. The band is known for its contemporary funk jazz improvisations that have brought it over 100 plays on radio stations world-wide.

Quinn’s jazz influences range from classical jazz men like Miles Davis, John Coltrane, Thelonius Monk and Dave Brubeck to contemporary artists such as Bela Fleck, John Schofield, Almad Jamal, and Jaco Pastorius.

Saturday’s concert starts at 8 p.m., doors open at 7.30. Advance tickets are $24 KAC-C64 members, $26 non-members, and $28 at the door. Season passes for this and the two following concerts, Holly Hyatt’s blues on October 19 and Andrea Superstein’s jazz on November 23, can be purchased for $66 members, $72 non-members. All tickets are available at Centre 64 (250-427-4919/info@kimberley arts.com) or online at eastkottenay.snapd.com.

The fall 2019 and spring 2020 Live at Studio 64 concert series are partly supported by a grant from the BC Arts Council, the Government of BC, and the BC Touring Council.

