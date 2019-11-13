Jazz vocalist Andrea Superstein’s “Worlds Apart” tour comes to Studio 64 in Kimberley

The vocalist that music critic Tom Harrison described as “redefining jazz” comes to Studio 64 on November 23 with an enviable entourage of highly gifted backing musicians. Andrea Superstein brings her ‘Worlds Apart’ tour to Kimberley to celebrate her new album of that name.

From her first appearance at the Vancouver Jazz Festival in 2006, Super, as she is affectionately known, has never looked back. Developing a name as a powerful vocalist with an indie jazz sound, she has commanded stages across the country with her razor-sharp wit, her gift of the gab, and her connection with audiences. Here third album, ‘Worlds Apart’, highlights her songwriting talent with original songs as well as unique arrangements of classic jazz standards, including her treatment of Bob Dylan’s “Don’t Think Twice, It’s Alright”.

The album was produced and arranged by the equally renowned Canadian jazz artist, Elizabeth Shepherd, who accompanies Superstein on piano on this tour. Shepherd has toured Europe, Japan, Mexico and North America and is a 4-time Juno nominee as a jazz vocalist and pianist. Also accompanying Superstain on this tour are the exceptionally talented musicians, James Meger on bass and Kyle Hutchins on drums.

‘Worlds Apart’ fuses Andrea Superstein’s Jewish heritage, her Montreal upbringing, and her adopted home in Vancouver with songs in Hebrew, French, and English. It has already reached the #1 spot on some music charts. Appropriately enough, this tour started in Quebec in early November, where it sold out, and finishes on Vancouver Island in December before reviving after Christmas for a BC tour.

The ‘Worlds Apart’ concert will be preceded by Live @ Studio 64’s new ‘Music in the Gallery’ program featuring local musicians. On this occasion Kimberley guitarist Don Glasrud will be entertaining in the gallery, where an exhibition of paintings by the We Paint group is on display, from 7 p.m. when the doors open until the concert starts at 8 p.m. Bar service will be available.

Tickets for this Live at Studio 64 concert are available from Centre 64 (250-427-4919 or info@kimberleyarts.com) or online at eastkootenaysnapd.com.