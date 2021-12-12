Jesse Cook: Tempest forecast for March, 2022

After a two year delay, renowned World guitarist hits the road to mark the 25 anniversary of the release of his first album

Jesse Cook is bringing his world sound back to Cranbrook.Now that Most BC Theatres are back to full capacity, Kootenay Concert Connection is pleased to announce that Jesse Cook’s Tempest 11 Tour will be coming to an Interior BC theatre near you in 2022, and Cook himself is happy to be finally, back on the road again.

“Well over a year ago, I was getting ready to begin my Tempest 25 Tour, in honour of the 25th Anniversary of ’Tempest”, my first CD. I didn’t know it at the time. but there was a larger and very real storm going to cross our path. Of course at this point, the whole world knows what happened next. There was no tour, there were no concerts, and we have all lived through a storm like nothing we’ve seen in our lives.

“And finally, after much hard work, I am proud to be launching (or is it relaunching?) the Tempest 11 tour almost two years later.

“It’s time for all of us to come together in celebration. I hope you”ll join me in kicking social distancing to the curb, so bring your dance shoes, and let the rumba party begin!”

The Canadian guitarist, composer, and producer is widely considered one of the most influential figures in nuevo flamenco music, though as he himself says, there’s a lot more to his music than that.

Cook, born and raised in Paris and Barcelona, got a first hand look at the renaissance of flamenco, led by the Gypsy Kings, but his hybrid style is more of a global sound. World music is an apt term — a category encompassing many different styles from around the world: traditional music, neotraditional, and music where more than one cultural tradition intermingle.

Ten platinum and gold studio albums. Five concert DVD’s and live discs. Five PBS specials. One Juno Award. Eleven nominations. One Gemini Award. Three Canadian Smooth Jazz Awards. One Acoustic Guitar Magazine Players Choice Silver Award. A wall full of similar accolades. Thousands of concerts in dozens of different countries. Millions of You Tube views and audio streams. Countless fans around the globe. And a career that is celebrating more than 25 years.

Not a bad legacy for a guy who never planned to release an album. Since launching his career with 1995’s Tempest, Cook has blazed an incredible trail. Along with being a global-guitar virtuoso, he’s honed his skills as a composer, producer, arranger, performer, and, more recently, filmmaker and cultural ambassador.

Seeing opportunity, Cook self-produced Tempest at home using an eight track recorder, and one microphone. Then he delivered the initial run of 1,000 CDs from the plant to the distributor in his car. Those humble beginnings quickly sparked a mighty international career.

“It’s been crazy,” the 54-year-old says. “And it’s a different story in every part of the world.”

And as Cook embarks on the next 25 years of his career — “I feel like I’m just getting started,” he says. He is still learning and growing, still chasing dreams and goals. He’s eager to discover the next stage in his musical evolution. Mostly though, he wants to keep travelling the globe, bringing people together with his art and message of unity.

March 1, 2022 the tour moves to the Key City Theatre in Cranbrook.. Tickets at are available at keycitytheatre.com, or call 250-426-7006. Tickets went on sale to the general public Friday, December 10. Show times are 7:30 p.m. All seats are reserved..