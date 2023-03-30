Jim Byrnes to Perform At Centre 64

Contributed

Live @Studio 64 (presented by Overtime Beer Works) will be hosting Jim Byrnes (trio) at the Centre 64 Theatre on April 29 at 8 p.m.

Jim Byrnes lives and breathes music. For years he’s crooned, drawled, belted, hollered and sweet talked more songs into a microphone than most people ever get to hear in a lifetime. His evocative, smoky vocals are found in truth that doesn’t come overnight. The sheer joy you can hear in the music he creates is a reason to celebrate. Jim Byrnes is a living musical treasure.

By age thirteen, Jim was singing and playing blues guitar. His first professional gig was in 1964. Over the years he has had the great fortune to appear with a virtual who’s who in the Blues. From Muddy Waters and John Lee Hooker to Taj Mahal and Robert Cray. Jim has been on the blues highway his whole career.

St. Louis bred, Byrnes moved to Vancouver in the mid seventies after years of drifting, working odd jobs and playing music. He has been a mainstay in both the music and screen scene ever since. His fame as an actor equals legendary music status. From numerous tv and movie roles. Highlights include Wiseguy and Highlander series plus his national variety show, The Jim Byrnes Show.

Jim was recently awarded the Order of Canada, acknowledging the impact he has had on Canadian arts scene as well as his philanthropic work.

He has many award winning albums to his credit ( Maple Blues Award, WCMAs, Junos, Canadian Folk Music Awards).

Tickets: $25 -members. $35-non-members. Available online: www.centre64.com