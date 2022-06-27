Join Clanna Morna in Kimberley’s Platzl Saturday evening, July 2

Clannah Morna will headline an outdoor concert in the Platzl on Saturday July 2, 2022. Facebook file

One of the events many Kimberley residents and visitors have enjoyed in the years before the pandemic were the outdoor concerts presented by the Kimberley Arts Council/Centre 64. Whether presented for First Saturdays or Kaleidoscope Fest, these concerts were very well attended.

And the outdoor concert is back this year on First Saturday, July 2, 2022. This time the concert will be in the Platzl rather than the parking lot next to Centre 65.

Beginning at 6 p.m. with Fraser and Declan Armstrong, the headliner for the night is the Irish Celtic Band, Clanna Morna from Victoria.

Clanna Morna’s sound is rooted in the traditional Irish, Scottish and English music that many love, and features carefully crafted arrangements, rhythmic spirited energy and captivating storytelling. Comprised of an ensemble of multi-instrumentalists, their collective musicianship and attention to detail create a truly unique audience experience.

The band is comprised of Cody Baresich (mandolins, Irish bouzouki, tin whistle, percussion, vocals), Finn Letourneau (fiddle, banjo, vocals), Mark Leigh (accordion, tin whistles, vocals), and Syver Berkley (guitar, vocals). With the combination of traditional instruments featuring strong melodic leads, rhythmic guitar accompaniment and foot percussion, the band covers a wide swath of musical ground. From high-energy instrumentals to slow ballads, drinking songs to sea shanties, Clanna Morna brings a unique west coast influence to Celtic & English folk.

Clanna Morna hits the stage in the Platzl at 7 p.m.

READ: Kimberley’s First Saturday returns July 2

a



carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter