Join the fun at Kimberley’s Flannel Fest

Kimberley’s first ever Winter Flannel Festival is quickly approaching and event organizer Karen Rempel says it’s going to be a “gooder”.

“I can’t believe the excitement around this event,” Rempel said. “The local businesses are all on board, they’ve been so supportive. They’ll be decorating their stores and making their very own snow sculptures – they’re really embracing the whole event.”

Rempel says to dress warm and wear your favourite flannel. On the days leading up to the event, she adds, be on the look out for Global BC camera crews, who will be doing a destinations feature on Kimberley from Feb. 1 to 7.

“Friday is going to be very loud and very fun!” exclaimed Rempel. “There will be a big laser light show, DJ, beer garden and bocce.”

Saturday, she says, will be more family oriented.

“From 11 to 3 on Saturday there will be snow sculptures being made in the Platzl, more bocce, races, kids games and a winter farmers’ market,” she said.

She adds that Centre 64 is also hosting a concert that weekend; Michael Bernard in Concert at the Kimberley Convention Centre on Saturday, Feb. 16 at 8 p.m..

“Flannel Fest isn’t just happening in the Platzl,” said Rempel. “There’s a lot going on around town so be sure to check out the concert as well.”

The full schedule of events is as follows (subject to change):

Friday February 15, 2019

From 6p.m. to 10 p.m. take part in the laser light show, DJ and dance floor, a flannel parade, winter market (with flannel for sale), Military Ames hot dogs and chilli, beer garden with hot and cold drinks, royal couple flannel contest and bocce pits (bring your own bocce balls).

At 7p.m. those wearing flannel will have the chance to sign up for the Guinness World Book of Records contest for the most flannel worn.

The ‘Jack Shirt’ after party will start at 10 p.m. at the Kimberley Elks Club where Military Ames will again have hot dogs and chilli and there will be a contest for the best beard.

Saturday, February 16, 2019

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. take part in Platzl activities including a winter market, hot dogs and chilli, ice taffy, games, snow sculpting and beer garden.

Fat bike races will take place at 11 a.m. along with a hockey tournament in the lower Platzl parking lot, a bocce tournament outside of the OU House in the Platzl, ski and bike demo’s, followed by snow shoeing and cross country skiing through the Platzl at 11:30 and 11:45.

At noon there will be a penguin race in the Platzl at at the end of the day (2:30p.m.) the winner of the snow sculpture contest will be announced.

Follow the whole event up with the Michael Bernard concert at the Kimberley Convention Centre at 8 p.m. (tickets available through Centre 64/Kimberley Arts Council).

To register your bocce team or find out more information contact Rempel at info@rockymountainevents.ca.



