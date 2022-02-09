Join the Kimberley Arts Council Board of Directors

It has been two years now since the start of the pandemic and we are all hoping to get back to some kind of “normality” soon. Are you missing all the great art activities like live music, festivals, gallery opening receptions and Creative Kids arts programming the Kimberley Arts Council is known for presenting to our community? The last two years made us all realize how important the arts are for everyone. If you want to get actively involved and be part in bringing the arts back to life in Kimberley, here is your chance.

With their Annual General Meeting just around the corner, the Kimberley Arts Council is looking for new members to join their governing and leadership team to add new fuel to their well-established organization.

While 2021 was a better for the arts than the previous year, a great number of art activities and programming continued to be either cancelled or moved online, while others could be offered in restricted versions to limited audience numbers only. Centre 64 might have fallen off the radar for many, but the Arts Council assures you that, while things looked rather quiet from the outside, the volunteers of the Kimberley Arts Council board of directors and committees, supported by Centre 64 staff, kept busy and stayed focused on their mission, working hard on making things happening as much as possible. Once again, “Flexibility” was the word while continuously re-grouping, planning, sourcing and applying for funding, adapting and pivoting in new directions. Regional and provincial funding enabled the organization to extensively renovate Centre 64’s bathrooms as well as the Pottery Studio. All in all, 2021 has been another busy and exciting year for the Kimberley Arts Council and they feel more than ready to move on and forward again.

Being the driving force behind the scenes of many art events happening in Kimberley throughout the year, the organization is eager to fill the three of twelve, currently available positions on their board of directors this year.

The Arts Council is currently taking nominations for new members to join their board of directors. This is a great opportunity for anybody, young and older, to take an active part in the planning and developing of new art programs, the strengthening of existing programming and to feed their enthusiasm for art in our community.

While skills and experience are always highly sought for, arms are wide open to anybody who loves the arts and would like to get involved more deeply. If you feel that you would be a great addition to this organization or know somebody else that would, please contact the Centre 64 at 250-427-4919 or at admin@kimberleyarts.com for more information.

