KAR hosting screening of Warren Miller’s ‘Face of Winter’

Warren Miller’s film Face of Winter will be showing this November at the Kimberley Conference Centre.

Warren Miller helped create and capture the magic of skiing, and this fall, Warren Miller’s Face of Winter, presented by Volkswagen, will bring top athletes together to pay tribute to the man that startes it all. Come along to far off regions, meet the locals, and carve turns down the faces of remote mountain ranges.

The event takes place on Friday, November 2 at 7p.m. at the Conference Centre. Drop off your gear between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. and get a sneak peak at the Kimberley Volunteer Patrol Ski and Snowboard Swap.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and tickets are available at the door and online: $18 for adults, $12 for children ages six to 12, and free for children five and under.

The youngest athlete in the film, Simon Hills from Rossland B.C., will be doing a meet and greet. Hills has won the overall North American Junior Freeski Championship twice and has won the Canadian Open Free Ski Championships at Red Mountain five times.

There will also be the chance to win prizes from The Choice Shop, Black Dog Cycle & Ski, Purcell Outdoors, Heli Hansen, Kimberley Alpine Resort.

New this year will be an after party at the Stemwinder Bar and Grill at 9p.m., hosted by The Choice Shop, featuring DJ Wublin aka Ryland Lafin. The after party is free admission, open to everyone ages 19 and up.

Previous story
LGBTQ+ exhibition strengthens ties between East and West Kootenay

Just Posted

KAR hosting screening of Warren Miller’s ‘Face of Winter’

Warren Miller’s film Face of Winter will be showing this November at… Continue reading

Kimberley RCMP second quarter report

Kimberley RCMP have released their second quarter report for 2018 and Sgt.… Continue reading

Two holes in one in two weeks

Local golfer Catharine McLinden has been having a great few weeks of… Continue reading

Selkirk hosts East Kootenay Cross Country Zone race

Selkirk hosted the East Kootenay Cross Country Zones on Oct. 9 at… Continue reading

Ice celebrate Dynamiters

The Kootenay ICE celebrated the KIJHL champion Dynamiters at their Thanksgiving Day… Continue reading

Bieksa, Lights offer tributes for young B.C. man who died playing hockey

Gratitude, donations and tributes for Noah Trulsen pour in, including a song by Lights and former Canuck Kevin Bieksa

Sedin twins’ numbers to be retired by Canucks next season

Their jerseys will hang in the rafters of Rogers Arena

Supreme Court rules feds have no duty to consult Indigenous groups when making laws

Law-making does not amount to Crown conduct that triggers the deeply entrenched duty to confer with Indigenous Peoples

Melania Trump says she might be ‘the most bullied person’

Her Be Best campaign is focusing on social media and online behaviour in part because of “what people are saying about me”

Alberta man gets more prison time for strangling wife

Allan Shyback is accused of strangling his wife and burying her body in the basement

How undocumented construction workers in B.C. put their health at risk

Some workers have to turn to physiotherapists, dentists and even veterinarians

Canadian pot workers to be allowed to cross border: U.S. officials

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection reversed its earlier statement saying those in cannabis industry will be free to cross the border so long as the reason is unrelated to work

Northern B.C. pipeline explosion not criminal in nature: RCMP

Police in Prince George say they have investigated, talked to stakeholders, and don’t believe criminal activity involved

B.C. landlord registry translated to Punjabi, Mandarin to encourage participation

LandlordBC says roughly 1,000 landlords have signed up, but that’s ‘nowhere near what we’d like it to be’

Most Read