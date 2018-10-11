KAR hosting screening of Warren Miller’s ‘Face of Winter’

Warren Miller’s film Face of Winter will be showing this November at the Kimberley Conference Centre.

Warren Miller helped create and capture the magic of skiing, and this fall, Warren Miller’s Face of Winter, presented by Volkswagen, will bring top athletes together to pay tribute to the man that startes it all. Come along to far off regions, meet the locals, and carve turns down the faces of remote mountain ranges.

The event takes place on Friday, November 2 at 7p.m. at the Conference Centre. Drop off your gear between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. and get a sneak peak at the Kimberley Volunteer Patrol Ski and Snowboard Swap.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and tickets are available at the door and online: $18 for adults, $12 for children ages six to 12, and free for children five and under.

The youngest athlete in the film, Simon Hills from Rossland B.C., will be doing a meet and greet. Hills has won the overall North American Junior Freeski Championship twice and has won the Canadian Open Free Ski Championships at Red Mountain five times.

There will also be the chance to win prizes from The Choice Shop, Black Dog Cycle & Ski, Purcell Outdoors, Heli Hansen, Kimberley Alpine Resort.

New this year will be an after party at the Stemwinder Bar and Grill at 9p.m., hosted by The Choice Shop, featuring DJ Wublin aka Ryland Lafin. The after party is free admission, open to everyone ages 19 and up.