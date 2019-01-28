Katie Holmes in Victoria to film horror movie sequel

Famous actress in BC city to film the sequel to a 2016 horror movie

(Katie Holmes212/Twitter)

Katie Holmes is in Victoria filming the sequel to a 2016 horror movie, The Boy, about a life-like doll causing disturbing events in “Heelshire Mansion”, Craigdarroch Castle. The movie featured such stars as Lauren Cohan and Rupert Evans. The Boy 2 is under the same direction, William Brent Bell, known for The Devil Inside (2012) and will also star Ralph Ineson (Guardians of the Galaxy, The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, and The Witch).

The Boy 2 begins filming at undisclosed locations around Greater Victoria today and is expected to continue filming in the area until some time in April.

READ ALSO: Local charity benefits from Hallmark movie filming in Oak Bay

READ ALSO: Victoria Film Fest celebrates 25 years of movie magic

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
‘Black Panther’ wins top honour at SAG Awards
Next story
Carrie Bradshaw, ‘The Dude’ to star in Super Bowl commercial

Just Posted

Kootenay Ice owners, WHL brass in town to address media

Ron Robinson, Greg Fettes and Matt Cockell will be in Cranbrook to hold a special media availability

Much work being done on fire protection for Kimberley

City has applied for fundign for fuel reduction; exploring possibilities of St. Mary Valley fire guard

Kimberley United Church Women present 60th Annual Scottish Tea

A long time Kimberley tradition continues on February 2, 2019, as the… Continue reading

Kimberley Dynamiter Braiden Koran receives Gerry Bancks Student Athlete award

On January 21st, Braiden Koran was recognized as the 2019 recipient of… Continue reading

Mayor Don McCormick to deliver State of the City Address

Kimberley residents will have the opportunity to ask questions at the Chamber-hosted event.

Kimberley news recap

A quick recap of the top news stories in Kimberley this week.

Man gets life for killing 12-year-old B.C. girl 40 years ago

A case involving Garry Handlen and another B.C. girl’s murder was dismissed

Contract employee airlifted from Elk Valley mine with serious injuries

Teck says a serious incident occurred around 12 p.m. today in a contractor maintenance shop

Insurance claims from deadly California wildfires top $11.4B

About $8 billion of the losses are from the fire that levelled the town of Paradise

WHL team Kootenay Ice to announce move to Winnipeg

Rumours have been swirling for months about the WHL club’s move to Manitoba at the end of the season

Prince George woman arrested for biting off another woman’s lip

Warning: A photo in this story is graphic and may not be suitable for all readers.

U.S. charges Chinese tech giant Huawei

Charges include bank fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud

Vancouver Island ‘tin can’ used car ad goes viral

Amusing UsedVictoria ad for ‘93 Subaru Justy finding popularity online, but no buyers yet

B.C. man claims Tim Hortons refused to sell him sandwich for homeless panhandler

The Kamloops Tim Hortons outlet said the issue had to do with how the sandwich was ordered

Most Read