This cover image released by Viking shows “The Armor of Light” by Ken Follett, to be published Sept. 26. (Viking via AP)

This cover image released by Viking shows “The Armor of Light” by Ken Follett, to be published Sept. 26. (Viking via AP)

Ken Follett’s sweeping Pillars of the Earth series to finally conclude this fall

‘The Armor of Light’ to come out Sept. 26, more than 30 years after first book released

Ken Follett is ready to wrap up his epic fictional chronicle of Western civilization.

Viking announced Wednesday that the British author’s “The Armor of Light” will be published Sept. 26, concluding an eight-volume series that began in 1989 with “The Pillars of the Earth” and spans 1,000 years. The new book is set in the late 18th-early 19th centuries, the beginning of the Industrial Revolution, and centers on the conflicts between Britain and France.

“I’m fascinated by how people have struggled for freedom — and won,” Follett said in a statement. “Most of my stories are about just that. The issue underlying ‘The Armor of Light’ is freedom of speech.”

Follett’s historical novels, which also include “World Without End” and “A Column of Fire,” have sold more than 75 million copies worldwide.

“I didn’t plan it this way,” he said. “I just scoured the past for exciting stories that showed ordinary people coping with the changing tides of history. And then I began to see that the novels stand together as a body of work.”

RELATED: Indigo staff read 5,000 books, cast 4,000 votes to determine top 10 of 2021

Books

Previous story
Know It All: Chase away the mid-winter blues
Next story
Ryan Reynolds, Catherine O’Hara among stars set for special Canadian Screen Awards

Just Posted

Ackermann racing with the Kimberley Nordic Club. Dan Clark photo
Three Kimberley Nordic racers in Prince George this week

Ballet Jorgen brings Cinderella to Key City Theatre on Feb. 8. Ballet Jorgen file
Know It All: Chase away the mid-winter blues

Free Press file
Work site fatality in Sparwood

The Cranbrook U18 Bucks took home the gold medal in their home tournament with a 6-1 finish over Salmon Arm in the final game. Back Row L to R: Assistant Coaches Charlie Cooper and Darin Conroy, Rhys Williams, Brayden Conroy, Jayden Logodi, Carter Chown, Cohen Bell, Liam Wienke, Caden Williams, Rhys Wienke, Josh Kallies, Greyson Meisner, Linden Keiver, Cohen Langenbach, Quinn Cooper, Head Coach Jeff Keiver. Front Row L to R: Brody Taylor, Aidan McKay, Ryder Duczek, Nick Vopat, Vinny Fiorentino, Brennan Koch
U18 Bucks win gold at home tournament