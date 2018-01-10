ONEGIN is coming to Key City Theatre February 6 after smash hit runs in Vancouver and Calgary.

Key City Theatre presents Onegin

The award-winning Arts Club production of Onegin embarks on a Western Canada tour this month including Cranbrook’s Key City Theatre on Tuesday February 6.

Produced through the Arts Club’s Silver Commissions Project (developing new plays since 2006), Onegin premiered in Vancouver in the spring of 2016 and was met with critical acclaim. The show collected ten wins at the 2016 Jessie Richardson Theatre Awards, making history as the first production to win all but one of the awards in the large theatre category. The wins included Outstanding Actor and Actress , Supporting Actor , Lighting Design , Set Design, Costume Design, Composition (Veda Hille and Amiel Gladstone}, and Direction (Amiel Gladstone).

When Evgeni Onegin visits the Larin family estate, his romantic charms stir passions long forgotten by its residents. Poet Vladimir Lensky’s romantic ideals are challenged after Onegin flirts with his fiancee, Olga Larin, and even the sensible Tatyana Larin falls for the handsome rogue. The hit musical moves, shakes, and wakes audiences with its sweeping score, leaving the powerful question swirling in their minds: Look around, look around, look around, do you see someone worth dying for?

On the musical’s remarkable success, Gladstone and Hille say, “After Craigslist Cantata-a play about disconnection-we wanted to immerse ourselves in something about connection, a story that could challenge our sometimes corseted Canadian sensibilities. We’ve been working on Onegin, making it better and wilder and more full of spirit(s). Here’s to love!”

“You’re lucky to be alive right now…because you get to see Onegin” -The Georgia Straight

Starring:

Lauren Jackson (Tatyana Larin), Jonathan Winsby (Evgeni Onegin), Josh Epstein (Vladimir Lensky, select performances), Erik Fraser Gow (Vladimir Lensky, select performances), Meaghan Chenosky (Olga Larin and others), Caitriona Murphy (Madame Larin and others), Andrew Wheeler (Prince Gremin and others), and Nadeem Phillip (many others)

Tickets are $47 | $41 for Big Ticket Members | $37 for Big Ticket PLUS Members Tickets are available at the Key City Theatre Box Office 250-426-7006 and Online at www.keycitytheatre.com

Previous story
James Franco’s says allegations he’s heard aren’t accurate

Just Posted

2018 Teck Kootenay Cup

The annual event is free for spectators

Mapping concerns delay RDEK bylaw

Rural residents affected by OCP amendment voice their opposition.

Not your average bicycle

Seniors Helping Seniors seeking funding and support for the purchase of a Trio Taxi Push Bike.

Bring out ‘yer trees

The Regional District of East Kootenay Transfer Station located at 800 Jim… Continue reading

SunMine production fourth quarter update

SunMine energy production below projections for November and December.

B.C. boy denied $19,000-per-month drug to ease ‘crippling pain’ for 3rd time

Sooke mom Jillian Lanthier says son Landen Alexa has been forgotten about by Premier John Horgan

Fernie residents vote for ice rink, where three workers died, to win $250K in Hockeyville upgrades

Kraft Hockeyville competition allows Canadians to vote for which arena deserves $250,000 in upgrades

Cost coverage of abortion pill doesn’t improve rural access

Ultrasound requirement still a barrier for Agassiz, Harrison, Hope

Save-On-Foods follows Loblaws and offers $25 bread price fixing reward

The company said they had nothing to do with the scandal

B.C. lumber industry applauds Canadian trade action

Canada accuses U.S. of violating international law in many countries

Northern B.C. port breaks records in 2017

Cargo moving through the Prince Rupert Port Authority grew by 26 per cent from 2016 to 2017

Tailored response in Alberta, B.C. for South Asians addicted to opioids

CEO of Punjabi community health group: ‘The silence is deafening in our community around it’

B.C. man still fighting for his life after feds botch mother’s death certificate

Bryan Kupiak says his social insurance number was mistakenly put on his mother’s death certificate

Cash rules tightened for B.C. casinos

Gamblers must report source for buy-ins of $10,000 and up

Most Read