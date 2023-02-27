Kimberley Arts Council Centre 64 is looking for new board members.

The Kimberley Arts Council is a vibrant working board, responsible for many of Kimberley’s favourite events. They are looking for more people to join to help deliver the arts, in all their forms, to the people of Kimberley.

With their Annual General Meeting just around the corner, the Kimberley Arts Council is looking for new members to join their governing and leadership team to add new fuel to their well-established organization.

While 2022, post-Covid, was a better year for the arts, the Arts Council have also faced the challenges of major renovations. The volunteers of the Kimberley Arts Council, board of directors and committees, supported by Centre 64 staff, have been busy and focused on their mission, working hard on making things happen. We are still slowly gaining momentum offering the variety of programs and events we are known for.We are very proud of the Strategic Plan we developed and will continue to complete our goals and objectives.

We have an active Board of directors and are seeking nominations to join our team.

The 2023 AGM will take place at Centre 64 on Tuesday, April 4 at 7 pm. This is a great opportunity for anybody, young and older, to take an active part in the planning and developing of new art programs, the strengthening of existing programming and supporting their enthusiasm for art in our community.

While skills and experience are always highly sought after, arms are wide open to anybody who loves the arts and would like to get involved. If you feel that you would be a great addition to this organization or know somebody else that would, please contact Centre 64 at 250-427-4919 or at admin@kimberleyarts.com for more information.


