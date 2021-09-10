Kimberley Arts presents more events to liven up the fall

Cobalt Lake in the Bugaboos, by photographer Lyle Grisedale, is one of the images on display at Centre 64.

Kimberley Arts at Centre 64 continue to bring you events we can all enjoy, even as we keep to health orders around COVID.

For the second year in a row, the annual Kimberley Arts Council Art and Garden Tour is available online.

You are invited to view six beautiful Kimberley gardens in the video below.

If you’d like to see more beautiful work, check out the current exhibit at Centre 64. East Kootenay Landscapes & Okanagan City by Lyle Grisedale and Bob Kingsmill will be on display until September 25.

You can also view it online.

Then after a quick few days to rehang, the exhibit ‘In This Together’ by Michael Hepher opens on September 28, which will also be available for online viewing.

And in addition to the fall concert series, there is one more event offered by Kimberley Arts this fall that is sure to interest movie buffs — a drive in movie night at Kimberley Alpine Resort.

The date for this event has been pushed back to Thursday, October 14, 2021, when you can drive up to the Resort and enjoy a screening of ‘Raya and the Last Dragon’.Brought to you by Kimberley Arts, the Kimberley Alpine Resort, Kootenay Savings and Fortis BC.



carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com

