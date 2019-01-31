Kimberley Cranbrook entertainment guide

In the Gallery at Centre 64

Ikwe Aakii Iskwew

Jan. 29 to Feb. 23, 2019

Now in the gallery, “Ikwe Aakii Iskwew” by Rhonda Haws, Jacinta Marina & Tegan Whitesel. January 29 – February 23 | Tuesday–Saturday | 1-5 pm | Centre 64 Gallery | by donation. Exhibition Opening Reception February 2 | 2-4 pm | Centre 64 Gallery

Sylvan Reflections of the Forest

Author Reading Kimberley LIbrary

Thursdsay, January 31

Come experience the beauty and wonder of nature in the West Kootenay forest through the eyes of artist/author/forest-walker Barbara Brown, as she shares her love of the forest where she lives in the Slocan Valley, and the inspiration and the healing that is to be found there.

A unique presentation combining readings from the author’s book, a display of her original oil paintings that inspired the book, and a short film describing the project. 7 p.m.

Have Camera Will Travel

Centre 64

February 26 – Ladakh, India by Julie-Ann Davies

March 26 – Hiking the Chilkoot Trail by Lou Patterson

April 23 – Scotland by Janice Strong

Fisher Peak Winter Ale concert series 2019

Tickets for the full lineup are $125 regular and $112.50 and on sale Now.Brought to you by Key City Theatre and Fisher Peak performing Artists Society.

February 13 at 7:30 pm

The Wardens with Opener: Oliver McQuaid

March 27 at 7:30 pm

The Slocan Ramblers with Opener: Connor Foote

April 17 at 7:30 pm

Holly Hyatt Band with Opener: Pyper Standing

May 14 at 7:30 pm

The Lovebullies with Opener: The Hurricanes

Wednesday, Jan. 30 7:30 p.m. Key City Theatre

Rick Scott and Nico Rhodes

Hillbilly concertos, Appalachian grooves! Veteran folk artist Rick Scott joins forces with young keyboard ace Nico Rhodes for an inter-generational smorgasbord of roots, blues and humour. Billed as the feel good concert of the year, tickets are available online at www.keycitytheatre.com

Rockies Film Series

Thursday, Jan. 31 6:30 p.m. at Key City Theatre

Will (Ben Foster) and his teenage daughter, Tom (Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie), have lived off the grid for years in the forests of Portland, Oregon. When their idyllic life is shattered, both are put into social services. After clashing with their new surroundings, Will and Tom set off on a harrowing journey back to their wild homeland. The film is directed by Debra Granik from a script adapted by Granik and Anne Rosellini.

Sponsored by Lotic Environmental. Tickets $12 at Key City Box Office or Online at keycitytheatre.com or call 250-426-7006.

Friday, Feb. 1 Centre 64

An Evergreen Evening

For Women of a Certain Age….

An evening of entertainment and information, art, music, and poetry of interest to “mature” women. Awaken your inner Crone-wisdom while enjoying delicious libations and treats in the comfort of your tribe. Featured speaker: Martina Danzer (author, art therapist, Reiki Master and Equine-facilitated therapist) Also, additional presenters from our community, sharing wisdom and humor, music and song. Tickets available at Centre 64: $20 (includes one beverage, treats and goodie bag)

Saturday, February 2

Symphony of the Kootenays

Classical Jazz

7:30 pm. Tickets $32.50 | $10 Youth (Courtesy Alpine Toyota) Join the Symphony in an excursion through the origins of jazz. Hear how Porter, Gershwin and Anderson were influenced by Debussy, Stravinsky and others. Debussy’s Cakewalk; Stravinsky’s Suites for Small Orchestra; Milhaud’s Creation du Monde; Piazzola’s Oblivion; Porter’s Begin the Beguine; Gershwin’s Lullaby and Crazy for You Medley and more! Guest Conductor: Evan Beuckert

Latin Dance Nights

Centre 64

The first Latin Dance night has been rescheduled for Monday, February 4. A 30 minute introduction to Salsa and social dance to follow. Now every first and third Monday . 7 p.m. Drop in fee of $5 to $8. All skill levels, beginners welcome, singles and couples.

Sunday, Feb. 3

Mother Mother

Key City Theatre

Tickets $42. Special Guests: Said the Whale. The Juno and MMVA nominated Vancouver-based band, comprised of Ryan Guldemond, Molly Guldemond, Jasmin Parkin, Ali Siadat and Mike Young, has had a whirlwind decade; garnering six top 10 singles on the alt rock Canadian charts and 41 million streams and counting on digital platforms.

Friday, Feb. 8

Pechakucha Night in Cranbrook

20 images x 20 seconds x 9 presenters = 3,600 seconds of inspiration and fun. PechaKucha means “chit chat” in Japanese and the presentations can be about anything creative, inspiring and community-based. Eight local presenters will take the stage at PechaKucha Night (Volume 5). Each presenter will share 20 images for 20 seconds each. PechaKucha Nights are designed to be fun and informal gatherings that bring people together for an evening of quick-fire “show and tell” in under seven minutes per person. Past presentations have ranged from one woman’s experience living on a 40-year-old sailboat in downtown Toronto, to local urban farming operations, and art projects inspired by trauma.

PechaKucha Night (Volume 5) will include presentations by the following people:

Zach Silver

Dave Podmoroff

Dennis Walker

Ilona Hale

Star Hungry Wolf Cardinal

Thea De Paoli

Barb Fenwick

Tanya Malcolm

The Art of Showing Up

February 9 Centre 64

An experiential day of navigating one’s relatiship to an art for. 9:30 to 5 at Studeion 64. A minimum of eight participants are required to get this workshop going Register at Centre 64 250-427-4919

Friday, Feb. 16

JJ Shiplett Key City Theatre

the Alberta born singer-songwriter and performer is both bold in range and musical creativity and has a passion and reverence for the art of music and performance that has captured the attention of music fans across the country. Find out why JJ is Johnny Reid’s favourite rising star. Show starts at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 16

Dufflebag Children’s Theatre

Little Red Riding Hood

Key City Theatre 2 p.m.

Grandma is sick! Little Red Riding Hood is determined to visit her with a basket of goodies, on the other side of the woods. Unfortunately the Big Bad Wolf, waiting within, makes some lunch plans of his own! Good thing a helpful lumberjack is on hand when Little Red learns why Grandma’s teeth are so big… Find out why it’s not polite to wolf down your food, in DuffleBag’s fun-filled version of the famous fairy tale!

February 16, 2019

Kimberley Conference Centre

Michael Bernard Fitzgerald

Concert and Dance Party

Singer/songwriter Michael Bernard Fitzgerald is on tour in the Kootenays. 8 p.m. Tickets $28 to $30. Available at eastkootenay.snapd.com and ilovembf.com

Friday, Feb. 22

Balletn Jorgen: Coppelia

Coppélia is one of the world’s oldest surviving ballets and is the best known and most performed comedic ballet. It is a daring, bold and funny story that takes us into the mysterious mind of Dr. Coppélius, a lonely and disillusioned toy maker who wishes he could bring a perfect doll to life. CBJ’s contemporary retelling of the story will delight audiences of all ages. 7:30 p.m. Key City Theatre

Tuesday, Feb. 25

Have Camera Will Travel….

Julie-Anne Davies presents Ladakh, India. “People of Ladakh: A Journey to Remote Villages”. Slide presentation at Centre 64 on Tuesday, Feb 26 at 7:30 pm. Admission by Donation. Proceeds: Kimberley Arts Centre 64 “Take a Seat” campaign

Women 4 Women

Studio 64

April 12

The Kimberley Arts Council looking for people to join the committee and help with the planning and marketing of the event, and they always need help before (set-up), during, and after (take-down) the event. Please contact Christine Besold at 250-427-4919.

Friday, April 26

Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Rumours Tribute Show Key City Theatre

VaughnCo Entertainment is proud to present Rumours The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac tribute show based in Los Angeles, California. The group recreates the legendary band in its youthful heyday from 1975-1979. Tickets keycithytheatre.com