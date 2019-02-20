Kimberley Cranbrook entertainment guide

In the Gallery at Centre 64
Ikwe Aakii Iskwew
Jan. 29 to Feb. 23, 2019
Now in the gallery, "Ikwe Aakii Iskwew" by Rhonda Haws, Jacinta Marina & Tegan Whitesel. January 29 – February 23 | Tuesday–Saturday | 1-5 pm | Centre 64 Gallery | by donation. Exhibition Opening Reception February 2 | 2-4 pm | Centre 64 Gallery.
In the Gallery at Key City Theatre
Until March 2
The Art of April Lund and Carol Patton, Emerged and Emerging. View the art exhibition Monday to Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Gallery and during evening performances.
Wednesday, February 20
Key City Theatre
Heather Rankin and Friends
Heather Rankin is a Canadian singer , songwriter, and actor. She is best known as a member of the platinum multi-selling iconic musical group The RANKIN FAMILY.. Between 1989 and 1999, the family band released five full albums, and toured Canada, the U.S., the UK, Australia, and New Zealand. They won 6 Juno’s, 3 Canadian Country Music Awards, an American Country Music TV award and 15 East Coast Music awards. Heather Rankin and Friends will be stopping at Cranbrook’s Key City Theatre Feb 20, 2019. Fans will hear a mixture of Rankin family favourites, and new material from her two albums “A fine Line”, and her 2017 recording “Imagine”.
Have Camera Will Travel
Centre 64
February 26 – Ladakh, India by Julie-Ann Davies
March 26 – Hiking the Chilkoot Trail by Lou Patterson
April 23 – Scotland by Janice Strong
Fisher Peak Winter Ale concert series 2019
Brought to you by Key City Theatre and Fisher Peak performing Artists Society. Tickets $27.50 and $25.00 for members’ for the remaining 4 in the series.
March 27 at 7:30 pm
The Slocan Ramblers with Opener: Connor Foote
April 17 at 7:30 pm
Holly Hyatt Band with Opener: Pyper Standing
May 14 at 7:30 pm
The Lovebullies with Opener: The Hurricanes
Latin Dance Nights
Centre 64
A 30 minute introduction to Salsa and social dance to follow. Now every first and third Monday . 7 p.m. Drop in fee of $5 to $8. All skill levels, beginners welcome, singles and couples.
Feb. 20 to 23
Amigo’s Blue Guitar presented by Cranbrook Community Theatre
Stage Door Theatre
Written by Canadian playwright, Joan MacLeod, "Amigo's Blue Guitar" tells the story of an El Salvadoran refugee and a family who pulls together to welcome him to Canada. It explores what it means and feels to be a refugee and how to relate to someone who has endured such intense personal grief. "Amigo's Blue Guitar" runs for 10 performances; February 8 & 9, 14-17 (February 17th is a matinee) and 20-23, 2019 at The Stage Door, 11-11th Ave South, Cranbrook. Tickets are available at Lotus Books. All performances at 7:30 p.m., except the matinee at 2:00 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 22
Ballet Jorgen: Coppelia
Coppélia is one of the world’s oldest surviving ballets and is the best known and most performed comedic ballet. It is a daring, bold and funny story that takes us into the mysterious mind of Dr. Coppélius, a lonely and disillusioned toy maker who wishes he could bring a perfect doll to life. CBJ’s contemporary retelling of the story will delight audiences of all ages. 7:30 p.m. Key City Theatre
Tuesday, Feb. 25
Have Camera Will Travel….
Julie-Anne Davies presents Ladakh, India. “People of Ladakh: A Journey to Remote Villages”. Slide presentation at Centre 64 on Tuesday, Feb 26 at 7:30 pm. Admission by Donation. Proceeds: Kimberley Arts Centre 64 “Take a Seat” campaign
Key City Theatre and Western Financial are Proud to present Motus O Dance Theatre PRISONER of TEHRAN Wednesday February 27 at 7:30 pm
Prisoner of Tehran is a spellbinding and unique collaboration between Marina Nemat and MOTUS O Dance Theatre. It is a moving synthesis of dance, theatre and story telling that deals with social justice on the theme of Oppression and Freedom. The show is a multi-disciplinary performance including video of Marina telling her story in her own words, based on her bestselling book of the same name. The presentation will be followed by a Q & A with the cast.
Friday, March 1
Public Lands Film Fest and Storytelling
Key City Theatre
Doors and pre-show event 6:00 pm. Films at 7:30 pm. Tickets $20 Adults | $10 Youth 17 and Under. A family friendly night appropriate for all ages. Presented by BC’s Backcountry Hunters and Anglers. Come out for a family friendly evening to support your local backcountry fish and wildlife group. From amateur to professional, conservation to hunting and fishing, funny to serious, successful and sometimes not, these are all adventures on public land, in the backcountry. This film collection is inspiration not only to get out but to help understand and appreciate what we have, need to protect, and not take for granted; our public lands.
Following the films, enjoy an intriguing presentation by BC BHA’s chairman Bill Hanlon on the finding of Kwäday Dän Ts’ìnchi, the Canadian Ice-Man, during a sheep hunt near the BC-Yukon border. Kwäday Dän Ts’ìnchi represents the oldest well-preserved human remains in North America.
Rockies Film Series in February
Thursday, March 7
The Grizzlies
Thursday, March 7th, 6:30 pm The Grizzlies with a Q & A with Russ Sheppard to follow
Thursday, March 7th, 9:00 pm The Woman Who Loves Giraffes
Friday, March 8th, 6:30 pm Sir
Friday, March 8th, 8:30 pm Music From The Big House
Saturday, March 9th, 1 pm Anthropocene
Saturday, March 9th, 3 pm If Beale Street Could Talk
Saturday, March 9th 6:30-7:15 Wine and Cheese
Saturday, March 9th 7:30 pm The Wife
Women 4 Women
Studio 64
April 12
The Kimberley Arts Council looking for people to join the committee and help with the planning and marketing of the event, and they always need help before (set-up), during, and after (take-down) the event. Please contact Christine Besold at 250-427-4919.
Friday, April 26
Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Rumours Tribute Show Key City Theatre
VaughnCo Entertainment is proud to present Rumours The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac tribute show based in Los Angeles, California. The group recreates the legendary band in its youthful heyday from 1975-1979. Tickets keycithytheatre.com