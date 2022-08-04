Kootenay Lately will play a double set at First Saturday in the Platzl. Music starts at noon. Facebook photo

Kimberley First Saturday music lineup

There has been a slight change in the lineup for First Saturday music this weekend in Kimberley.

The new lineup for this Saturday, is as follows:

Newcomer to Kimberley Don Erhardt will open at 12 noon. Don hails from the west coast, is an enthusiastic performer and lover of music with a serious addiction to guitars and groove. Drawing on 40 years of performing its those milestone songs that he enjoys playing.

Following Don at 1 p.m. will be a local favourite Jazz band “Take Four” plus one! Don Glasrud has joined the group. From left to right Tim Plait (on piano), Jim Cameron (bass), Don Glasrud (guitar), Chad Andriowski (on drums) and Randy Marchi (vocals and trumpet).

At 2 p.m. Kootenay Lately will take the stage for two sets. In September of 2018 this newly formed group performed for the first time at a First Saturday event and the organizers value their commitment and success over the last years and willingness to extend their to extend their performance on such short notice. Band features Pam Ruby (Vocals), Theresa Reichert (bass) Bryan Reichert (Guitar) and Chad Andriowski (on drums) performing the soul of Motown, a mix of standards and retro Jazz.

Sounds like a great afternoon’s entertainment.

carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com
