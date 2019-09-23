Kimberley Horror Fest returns for third year

The third annual Kimberley Horror Fest returns to Centre 64 on Saturday, November 2, 2019. Horror Fest is a local film festival that features short films made by Kimberley locals meant to shock and delight audiences.

The event takes place in the theatre at Centre 64, with films screening at 7p.m.. Cocktail hour will begin at 8:30 p.m., followed by live music at 9:30 p.m. featuring local musicians Lennan Delaney and Oliver McQuaid.

The event is organized by both Natalie Skokan and Chantel Delaney. Skokan explained that every year Horror Fest has a theme, with this year’s theme being a carnival titled, ‘Welcome to the Freakshow’.

Anyone is welcome to make a film and submit it, Skokan says, and the only rule is that it can’t exceed 10 minutes.

She adds that there are many prizes to be won, including a top prize of $1,000 cash. Other prizes include a rafting trip for four from Skookum Adventures, dinner for four at Stonefire Pizza, and many other prizes for costumes.

New this year, Skokan says, is a social media scare video where participants are encouraged to scare their co-workers or friends, film it, and submit it.

“We want to allow people to submit something that doesn’t take as much planning and organization,” Skokan explained. “We especially want to include the business community (and staff) that we love so much in town. It’s a scaring project of your fellow employees, bosses, managers, staff or patrons – if you feel so bold and don’t fear a lawsuit.

“The idea is – scare the pants off someone and get it on film. We will play all the ‘scares’ before we kick off the films and the winner of the Best 2019 Horror Fest Scare will receive a trophy to take home and display in their business, or on their mantel, for an entire year of bragging rights.”

Another new addition this year is the fact that Kimberley Horror Fest is teaming up with The REP in Cranbrook, making the event part of an official film festival.

“The REP is short for Repertoire Films and is launching on the 1st of November. They are dedicated to enhancing the arts and culture landscape of Cranbrook and its outlying areas by providing classics and cult cinema on the big screen,” Skokan said. “They will be screening one of your favourite scary movies on November 1.”

She adds that when you purchase a ticket for Horror Fest, you’ll have the option to add on the Friday night film for just $5.

Finally, Skokan says her and Delaney would like to thank all of the sponsors and volunteers for making the event possible.

“We have so many amazing sponsors that make this event possible,” Skokan said. “The town really rallies behind us to make Horror Fest a total success every year so we are always so grateful to this awesome community. This year we have recruited the help of the ‘Queen of Halloween’ Erin Sondergaard from Kimberley Kritters to help be our decor specialist. And definitely a giant thank you to all of our volunteers. We couldn’t do it without their help!”

Tickets for Kimberley’s Horror Fest will soon go on sale, so follow all their updates on the Kimberley Horror Fest Facebook page.



