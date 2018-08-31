Kimberley Outdoor Movie Night

The movie screen will either be looker’s left or right beside the chairlift at the base of the ski hill. Remember to bring blankets, lawn chairs, warm clothes and get cozy. (Submitted file).

Kootenay Savings’ Outdoor Movie Night is taking place on Friday September 7, featuring the Incredibles 2.

In previous years films were shown at Coronation Park, and this year the venue has changed to Kimberley Alpine Resort, at the base of the ski hill.

Community Liaison with Kootenay Savings, Aron Burke says the reason for the change of venue is access to an indoor alternative.

“We were forced to cancel the event last year because of heavy smoke in the area,” said Burke. “A big factor in the shift up to Kimberley Alpine Resort for this year is that it allows us to have an alternative indoor venue right on site (the Conference Centre), just in case smoke or bad weather is a concern again.

“The resort has also been a great partner in that they’ve worked with us to liven up the night even more by expanding the concession offerings, coordinating face painting, a super hero costume contest and a bunch of fun family games and activities for before the movie starts. It’s a bit more out of the way, but we think it will make for a great venue.”

He adds that they will be monitoring the weather and air quality index up until the event.

“Things are looking quite good for next week, right through the weekend, however if smoke becomes an issue or weather isn’t cooperating, we have lined up the Convention Centre at the resort,” Burke said. “If we are forced to make the call to relocate indoors, it will be made the morning of the event. We’ll be keeping our Facebook event updated regularily, so I encourage everyone to keep an eye on our page.”

Burke says that they are looking at having the big screen at the bottom of the ski hill, so the grassy area at the base of the hill is where everyone will sit.

“There are two possible locations, on either side of the chair lift, and we’re still determining which spot will be the best,” Burke said. “Lawn chairs and blankets will be a must either way.”

Admission is by cash or non-perishable food donation, going to help the Kimberley Helping Hands Food Bank.

“From Kootenay Savings’ perspective, it’s very important for us, as a local business, to give back to the community, and put on an event that anyone can attend; that’s why we keep it by donation only,” said Burke. “We know how much donations for the food bank are needed, and it’s been amazing to see how much food people bring to help the Helping Hands Food Bank stock up their shelves heading into Thanksgiving and Christmas.”

Games and activities start at 7p.m. with the movie beginning at 8:30p.m.. Burke recommends that everyone get there early.

“It’s great to have so many people interested already. The beauty of an outdoor event is that it allows for a large crowd to attend. With the large parking area and outdoor space at the resort, there should be lots of room,” explained Burke. “That being said, we’ve seen some big crowds in the past, so I would definitely encourage everyone to come out early.”

There will be games and activities set up including face-painting, a fun photo booth and a button making station. The Buckhorn and Main Eatery at the resort will also open at 4p.m. with dinner specials and a sundae bar. Military Ames will be on site selling bags of popcorn, with 100 per cent of the proceeds benefitting them. There will be lots of food options at the concession booths including a kids’ zone with cotton candy and a barbecue with hot dogs and hamburgers, pizza, and much, much more.

Remember to bring along your own lawn chairs, blankets and to wear something warm. For more information check out the Facebook event page, or contact Kimberley Alpine Resort at 250.427.4881.

