Kimberley rings in the New Year in style

For The Bulletin

Center 64 seemingly went back in time 100 years on New Year’s eve. With event goers dressing up in their best 1920’s attire, the evening was filled with an alluring atmosphere.

The main entertainment was a wonderfully choreographed, sold out show that left guests smiling, laughing, and cheering in the theater area. The show put on by Kendra Dennis with her cast and crew was a huge success. Kimberley’s own city counselor, Kyle Dalum was showing his dancing talent for one of the acts.

Councilor Darryl Oakley kicked off the speak easy with his speech leading into the new year. The performance starting with a mysterious shadow that left guests delighted and intrigued. The show transitioned between a multitude of dancers, singers, a drum battle, comedy skits, and an MC that left the audience in stitches.

Dennis and her crew worked tirelessly for several months to bring this speakeasy to life. “I wanted to give to the community, give a chance to dress up and have a great way to ring in the new year,” said Dennis after the show.

“Absolutely a great time,” said one of the guests dressed in their 1920’s flapper dress. Another smiling guest said, “amazing. I was laughing so hard I had tears streaming from my eyes.”

A couple in their 1920’s mob attire that travelled from Edmonton to see the show and visit Kimberley stated, “we were delighted by the dancers, and just had so much fun being here tonight.”

When we asked Dennis if she had plans for future shows she replied, “we already have an idea that is being worked on for next year.”

For those that are interested, Dennis teaches the classy burlesque dancing and hinted at needing a couple extra cast members for upcoming shows.



Pictured is performer Kendra Dennis at Centre 64’s Great Gatsby NYE party. (Troy Popowitch file)