Kimberley’s First Saturday, August 6

On Saturday, August 6, it’s time for another First Saturday in Kimberley. This time the theme is Kimberley Celebrates the Arts, and Kimberley Arts has another full day of artistic activities planned.

The schedule so far includes:

9 a.m. Join geologist Ralph Rudser for Geology in the Park. Meet at the Matthew Creek turnoff. Bring water and snack 3-3.5 hours for info all Ralph at 250-403-620-1496

12-4 p.m.

Live entertainment; Kootenay Lately, Voodoo Rhythm Kings, Take Four and Don Erhardt

Local Arts and crafters market

Feature Artist; ameiliabpaints.com

Kids activities:

Face painting with Skylar

Kids Crafts with FunkHaus Craft Lab

Photo Booth with Karmin

Kimberley Library Imagination Station

Free workshops / demonstrations

Make At Studio; An outdoor space for adults to stop by and try your hand at marbling.

Watercolour Workshop with Julie Liu. Watercolour with ink. Two one hour workshops. Pre-register at Centre 64 or at First Saturday info booth. Ages 14#

Around town: Kimberley Underground Mining Railway tours 11am, 1 & 3pm

Centre 64 – Kaleidoscope Juried Art show 1-5pm

Kimberley Heritage Museum; Ukrainian Exhibit, and Salute to the Queen



