Kimberley’s Heather Gemmell accepted to CBC’s SearchLight Contest

Back in February, Kimberley’s Heather Gemmell released a powerful song, entitled NorthStar Burning condemning the arsonist who rendered inoperable Kimberley Alpine Resort’s main chairlift for an entire season.

Now she’s released an accompanying music video for the song and not only that, but she has announced the song’s release to apply for the CBC Searchlight 2022 contest and she has been accepted.

Gemmell says this is the first time she’s in a contest which requires her to ask friends, families and neighbours to vote for her in her journey to win, but she’s hopeful of her chances, following Kimberley’s recent success with winning B.C.’s Best Small Town and the Kimberley Alpine Team winning $50,000 in the Mackenzie Top Peak Contest.

“I’m hoping, we can keep this winning streak going — and not annoy anyone in the process lol,” Gemmell wrote in a social media post. “I have big plans to give back to my two communities if I make it further along in this contest. I can’t wait to share those plans.”

Gemmell said she wrote the song out of frustration, anger and heartache for the violent act which brought so much strife to her town, and encourages her fans that a vote for her is a vote for Kimberley.

“Kimberley Alpine Resort was very resilient and tried to stay as positive as possible this season with their social media approach,” Gemmell said. “I however didn’t beat around the bush with this song and just wanted to convey some raw emotion on how the arson made me feel.”

This exciting moment for the Kimberley folk singer also coincides with the release of her new album, which will be her first ever released on Spotify. The single NorthStar Burning is out now, with the album set for release this July. Her next single, “One Light Town” is due to drop June 3.

Voting for the CBC Searchlight 2022 Contest opens on Thursday, May 19. Gemmell’s profile may be found here: https://www.cbc.ca/music/searchlight/#/vote/heather-gemmell

