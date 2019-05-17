‘Kinky Boots’ to star in movie theatres, coming full circle

Fathom Events plans to show a performance in nearly 500 movie theatres across America

If anyone is kicking themselves that they missed seeing the musical “Kinky Boots,” relax — it’s coming to a movie screen nearby this summer.

Fathom Events plans to show a performance from the London cast in nearly 500 movie theatres across America on June 25 and again on June 29.

The musical is about a staid British shoe factory on the brink of ruin that retrofits itself into a maker of footwear for drag queens. It has songs by Cyndi Lauper and a story by Harvey Fierstein.

The musical, which made its bow on Broadway in 2013, won the Tony Award that year and later a Grammy Award for best musical theatre album. A London production won the Olivier Award.

ALSO READ: Bichon frise becomes America’s top dog, to appear in ‘Kinky Boots’

Both the West End and Broadway runs are over, with the Broadway doors closing last month after more than six years and 2,500 performances. The filmed version was recorded at the Adelphi Theatre in London. It will star Matt Henry as Lola and Killian Donnelly as Charlie.

Viewers will also enjoy “an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the story and “never-before-seen footage from the record-breaking Broadway run.”

Its appearance in movie theatres will mark a full-circle moment for the title: The show is based on the film written by Geoff Deane and Tim Firth.

Mark Kennedy, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘60 Minutes’ Steve Kroft to retire from the show on Sunday

Just Posted

Kimberley RCMP replace Mrs. Watson’s stolen flower basket

She had received the basket as a Mother’s Day gift before it was stolen.

Sullivan Mine and Railway Historical Society accepts BC Heritage Award

The society won the award for Outstanding Distinguished Service.

Stetski presents petition to save Air Canada flights from Cranbrook to Calgary

Kootenay-Columbia MP Wayne Stetski presented a petition in the House of Commons… Continue reading

City of Kimberley, Fire Department to practice large-scale emergency exercise

The simulated emergency will take close Jim Ogilvie Way for much of the day on Thursday, May 23.

Kimberley Chamber hosts AGM, welcomes new Board Members

The Kimberley & District Chamber of Commerce held their Annual General Meeting… Continue reading

One person dead, others injured after multi-vehicle crash on Coquihalla Highway

Paramedics took six people to hospital, including two in critical condition

Salmon Arm man dies in ‘chain reaction of collisions’ on Coquihalla: RCMP

The two accidents near the Coldwater Interchange closed Highway 5 for hours

Kootenay bus fueled by vegetable oil to begin service next month

Mountain Man Mike’s will run routes from Kaslo to Vancouver and eventually Edmonton

Former polygamous leader found guilty in child bride case

James Oler found guilty of removing an underage child from Canada to marry a U.S. man in 2004

One year after heartbreaking B.C. search, wife reflects on late husband

First anniversary of Ben Kilmer’s disappearance, and a search that galvanized Vancouver Island

99% of B.C. homeowners exempt from speculation and vacancy tax

The B.C. government has received nearly all declaration forms to opt out of the 0.5-per-cent tax

Okanagan woman seeks new legs, feet for beloved pet duck and chicken

Salmon Arm Innovation Centre rises to challenge of printing prosthetics for farm fowl

Cannabis yoga a budding trend in East Kootenay

Yoga studio, cannabis educator team up to offer Fernie’s first cannabis yoga classes from May 17

Fashion Fridays: White sneakers

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Most Read