Know it All

Just who is Yoki?

Yoki has a new exhibit in the Gallery at Cranbrook Arts on Baker Street. His show is available for viewing from February 6th to March 3rd 2018. Yoki worked as a professional artist in Germany, Europe and Canada. He went on to study commercial photography in Munich and London. Once he settled in Cranbrook, he owned and operated a photo studio and custom framing business until his retirement. His love of the natural beauty found here in the Kootenay area is what Yoki portrays in his paintings. And he does it beautifully. ‘Yoki’ is the name Jurgen Flemming uses to sign his paintings. Why? Come and ask him on Saturday February 10th between 2 and 4 p.m. He’ll be there.

In the gallery at Centre 64

Landmarks, glass art by Katherine Russell, Julie Reimer and Tyler rock. In the gallery from Jan. 30 to Feb. 24. Exhibit opening reception Saturday, Feb. 10 2 to 4 p.m. Come meet the artists. Refreshments served.

Upcoming workshops Cranbrook Arts

1) Felting Workshop with Barb Guillen

February 11th, Sunday, 12-4 p.m.

Manual Training Center ($55)

2) Mixed Media with Tara Mercer

March 3rd, Saturday, 1-5 p.m.

Cranbrook Arts Baker Street ($40)

3) Acrylic Painting with John deJong

March 17 & 18th, 10 – 4 p.m.

Cranbrook Arts Baker Street ($130)

Please call Cranbrook Arts for more information or to register at 250-426-4223. Or, check us out on Facebook or our website: www.cranbrookarts.com

Thursday, Feb. 8

Cranbrook Sunrise Rotary Rockies Film Series

Key City Theatre

The movie LUCKY follows the spiritual journey of a 90-year-old atheist and the quirky characters that inhabit his off the map desert town. Acclaimed character actor John Carroll Lynch’s directorial debut “Lucky”, is at once a love letter to the life and career of Harry Dean Stanton as well as a meditation on morality, loneliness, spirituality, and human connection.

Buy your tickets by phone at 250-426-7006, online at www.keycitytheatre.com or at the box office.

Saturday, Feb. 10

Community Screening of AWAKE: A Dream From Standing Rock

Date and Time: Saturday, February 10th, 2018 @ 7 pm.

Venue Name and Address: Centre 64, 64 Deer Park Ave, Kimberley, BC.

Admission at the door, by donation (suggested $10 per person)

For more information, contact the Wildsight Kimberley Cranbrook office at kimcran@wildsight,ca, 250.427.2535

Sunday, Feb. 11

Pigs: Pink Floyd Tribute

Key City Theatre

Formed in 2008 in Victoria, British Columbia, PIGS: Canada’s Most Authentic Pink Floyd Tribute have spent ten years perfecting their craft in front of sold out audiences throughout Canada. On their Left + Right Canadian Tour, PIGS are bringing an epic and rare treat for Pink Floyd fans – the band will be performing selections from the entire Floyd catalog, including a few special surprises from Floyd solo records. In addition to classics from legendary albums like Dark Side Of The Moon, Wish You Were Here, Animals, and The Wall, the band will showcase material that has rarely—if ever—been performed live by Pink Floyd.

Monday, Feb. 12

Purple PIrate

Key City Theatre

Dustin Anderson is an award-winning Children’s Performer and he sails into Cranbrook on February 12 with a positive message of Courage, Compassion, and Curiosity.

See A18

The Purple Pirate has been featured in over 20 local, national, and international newspapers, magazines, and television for his show FUN-damentals of Fitness and his work promoting active living.

Thursday, Feb. 15

Mount Baker Jazz Festival

Gala Performance featuring The Mount Baker Vocal Jazz Ensemble and Jazz Band. All proceeds suppor Mount Baker Music at the 2018 Lionel Hampton Jazz Festival

Feb. 17

Friends of the Cranbrook Public Library Audio Visual and Magazine Sale

Stop by the Manual Training School (adjacent to the Library) and check out the “Audio Visual and Magazine Sale” of the Friends of the Cranbrook Public Library, 9 am to 4 pm. There will be DVDs, CDs, audiobooks, record of all ages. Also Magazines on a host of topics as well as Books on cooking, comedy, history and for children will be found.

Your donations for this sale are most welcome. Audio Visual items (of any age) and magazines (2015 & newer) can be dropped off at the circulation desk in the Library. Here’s your chance to declutter your home and help the Friends help the Library. For further info call Marilyn at 250-489-6254.

Art Movie Night Centre 64

February 16 The Dali Dimension: Decoding the mind of a genius. 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 20

Brent Butt

Key City Theatre

Born in Tisdale, Saskatchewan, BRENT BUTT discovered early that being funny was a good way to get attention. Brent honed his comedy in school and at the age of 20 moved to the city to pursue a career in stand-up. Within months he was headlining top clubs in Toronto, and within a couple years he was touring internationally and appearing at major festivals. His television specials quickly secured his reputation as one of the funniest people in the country, but he was also busy creating his own TV series – a sitcom called CORNER GAS. It became an instant hit with unprecedented ratings and numerous accolades including an International Emmy Award nomination, and was named “Funniest Show on TV” by TV Guide readers. Canada’s favourite comedy is now shown in over 26 countries including the US.

Wed. February 21

Fisher Peak Winter Ale Concert Series The Eisenhaurers

It has been said that all Canadian writing inevitably reflects the almost impenetrable vastness of the land and the great distances that separate us. If ‘The Road We Once Knew’ by the Eisenhauers, the husband and wife duo of Jeremy Eisenhauer and Sheree Plett Eisenhauer, is any indication, you’d be hard pressed not to come to the same conclusion about Canadian music. Simple, spare and heartbreaking in its directness, the concepts of distance, time and the wavering arcs of separation and reunion have rarely been as compellingly explored as they are in this powerful debut album.

February 24

Anastasia Ballet Jorgen

Saturday February 24th at 7:30pm Tickets $45 Regular | $39 Big Ticket | $35 Big Ticket PLUS

The mystery of what happened to the seventeen year old Grand Duchess has fascinated people for nearly a century. Anastasia is both the tragic story of an innocent girl and the subject of modern mythology, as there is great speculation about what actually happened that fateful summer of 1918. The human drama of a young girl born to privilege and cast out into a world of immense heartache proves an extraordinarily gripping tale. This ballet explores the emotions, aspirations, and affections of this lovable yet controversial character as the world transforms around her.

Tuesday, February 27

Travelogue

Have Camera Will Travel…. presents “2017 Purcell Traverse” Join Steve Tersmette & Shawn Emmett on their great adventure! Slide presentation at Centre 64 on Tuesday, Feb 27 at 7:30 pm. Admission by Donation to Kimberley Arts Council – Centre 64

Centre 64 Spring Concert Series

March 14 – The Amos Garrett and Julian Kerr Duet

April 18 – East Coast Celtic

May 9 – Slocan Ramblers

May 19 – The Gin Joints

Series pass $60 to $65, individual tickets $22 to $26. Members pay less for tickets.

March 17

Da-VIN-Ci paint night with artist Lori Joe

Introduction to acrylic painting, lots of fun, social environment. 6:30 pm | $35 + GST (includes all you’ll need to make an incredible work of art, instruction by professional local artist Lori Joe, snacks and a glass of wine)

The Community Cultural Forum scheduled for this week at Centre 64 has been postponed until Saturday, April 21. Topics covered will include: Cultural Planning; Building Volunteer Programs; Development and Fundraising