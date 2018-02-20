Know it All

Key City Theatre Gallery On Now through February

Personal Portraits – Stories in Ink

One year ago Centre 64 developed a fantastic photographic exhibition of body art – tattoos by Cranbrook photographer Neal Panton. Key City Gallery is presenting a reprise of part of the exhibition in our upper gallery for the month of February. Enjoy this brilliant study of artistry and personal stories. The gallery is open Monday to Friday 10 am to 4 pm and during performances. For more information call 250-426-7006

JUST WHO IS YOKI?

Yoki has a new exhibit in the Gallery at Cranbrook Arts on Baker Street. His show is available for viewing from February 6th to March 3rd 2018. Yoki worked as a professional artist in Germany, Europe and Canada. He went on to study commercial photography in Munich and London. Once he settled in Cranbrook, he owned and operated a photo studio and custom framing business until his retirement. His love of the natural beauty found here in the Kootenay area is what Yoki portrays in his paintings. And he does it beautifully. ‘Yoki’ is the name Jurgen Flemming uses to sign his paintings. Why? Come and ask him on Saturday February 10th between 2 and 4 p.m. He’ll be there.

In the gallery at Centre 64

Landmarks, glass art by Katherine Russell, Julie Reimer and Tyler rock. In the gallery from Jan. 30 to Feb. 24. Next up in the gallery Angelo Caduto by Walter Comper. Upper gallery, History of the Grey Pass Trail by Kootenay Lake Archives. Exhibition opening reception Sat. March 3, 2 to 4 p.m.

Wed. February 21

Fisher Peak Winter Ale Concert Series The Eisenhaurers

It has been said that all Canadian writing inevitably reflects the almost impenetrable vastness of the land and the great distances that separate us. If ‘The Road We Once Knew’ by the Eisenhauers, the husband and wife duo of Jeremy Eisenhauer and Sheree Plett Eisenhauer, is any indication, you’d be hard pressed not to come to the same conclusion about Canadian music. Simple, spare and heartbreaking in its directness, the concepts of distance, time and the wavering arcs of separation and reunion have rarely been as compellingly explored as they are in this powerful debut album.

Saturday February 24th

Country music at the Elks Club

Enjoy country music at it’s best at the Kimberley Elks from 6-8 pm,

Featuring Tucks Troubadours, with Larry Tuck on bass and vocals, Bud Decosse lead guitar and vocals, Doug Simpson rhythm guitar and Dave Carlson on mandolin.

February 24

Anastasia Ballet Jorgen

Saturday February 24th at 7:30pm Tickets $45 Regular | $39 Big Ticket | $35 Big Ticket PLUS

The mystery of what happened to the seventeen year old Grand Duchess has fascinated people for nearly a century. Anastasia is both the tragic story of an innocent girl and the subject of modern mythology, as there is great speculation about what actually happened that fateful summer of 1918. The human drama of a young girl born to privilege and cast out into a world of immense heartache proves an extraordinarily gripping tale. This ballet explores the emotions, aspirations, and affections of this lovable yet controversial character as the world transforms around her.

Tuesday, February 27

Travelogue

Have Camera Will Travel…. presents “2017 Purcell Traverse”. Join Steve Tersmette & Shawn Emmett on their great adventure! Slide presentation at Centre 64 on Tuesday, Feb 27 at 7:30 pm. Admission by Donation to Kimberley Arts Council – Centre 64

Continued on A16

Sat. March 9

Fred Penner

Key City Theatre

Everybody’s favourite children’s performer Fred Penner returns to Cranbrook for an afternoon show (2 p.m.) Tickets are only $10 and are available at the Box Office 250-426-7006 or online at keycitytheatre.com

Sat. March 20

Joe Trio

Key City Theatre

Fabulously funny and musically gifted, the Joe Trio return on Saturday, March 10. Show time 7:30 p.m.Tickets start at $25. Available at the Box Office 250-426-7006 or online at keycitytheatre.com

Centre 64 Spring Concert Series

March 14 – The Amos Garrett and Julian Kerr Duet

April 18 – East Coast Celtic

May 9 – Slocan Ramblers

May 19 – The Gin Joints

Series pass $60 to $65, individual tickets $22 to $26. Members pay less for tickets.

March 17

Da-VIN-Ci paint night with artist Lori Joe

Introduction to acrylic painting, lots of fun, social environment. 6:30 pm | $35 + GST (includes all you’ll need to make an incredible work of art, instruction by professional local artist Lori Joe, snacks and a glass of wine)

The Community Cultural Forum scheduled for this week at Centre 64 has been postponed until Saturday, April 21. Topics covered will include: Cultural Planning; Building Volunteer Programs; Development and Fundraising