Know it All

Key City Theatre Gallery On Now through February

Personal Portraits – Stories in Ink

One year ago Centre 64 developed a fantastic photographic exhibition of body art – tattoos by Cranbrook photographer Neal Panton. Key City Gallery is presenting a reprise of part of the exhibition in our upper gallery for the month of February. Enjoy this brilliant study of artistry and personal stories. The gallery is open Monday to Friday 10 am to 4 pm and during performances. For more information call 250-426-7006

Cranbrook Arts

Grace Ivers exhibit

The Month of March at Cranbrook Arts features our local long-time artist Grace Ivers. Grace started painting as a child in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan. She continued to learn on her own until she had the opportunity to attend the Banff School of Fine Arts in 1967. Grace moved to Calgary where she put the paints away and took up pottery and then after a move to Fairmont, some 10 years later, helped to create the Fairmont Arts and Craft Guild. Since retiring in Cranbrook, Grace has gone back to her canvasses and takes great pleasure in painting when and what she wants. She is inspired by mountains and trees and so you will find them in the majority of her paintings exhibited at the Cranbrook Arts Gallery for the month of March. There will be an Open House, where you can meet Grace, on March 10th, 2018 from 2-4 p.m. at 1013 Baker Street.

The March painting workshop with John de Jong is sold out already, but CA is planning another one right away, so please contact us to get on the list. Our email is cdac@shaw.ca.

In the gallery at Centre 64

Landmarks, glass art by Katherine Russell, Julie Reimer and Tyler rock. In the gallery from Jan. 30 to Feb. 24. Next up in the gallery Angelo Caduto by Walter Comper. Upper gallery, History of the Grey Pass Trail by Kootenay Lake Archives. Exhibition opening reception Sat. March 3, 2 to 4 p.m.

Rotary Rockies Film Fest

Thursday March 1 – The Breadwinner, 7 p.m.

Thursday March 1 – Back to Burgundy, 9 p.m.

Friday March 2 – Film Starts Done Die in Liverpool 7 p.m.

Friday March 2 – C’est la Vie 9 p.m.

Saturday March 3 – Loving Vincent 7 p.m.

Saturday March 3 0 Novitiate 9 p.m.

Sat. March 3

Mixed Media Workshop

Mixed Media Workshop with Tara Mercer (March 3rd) at the Cranbrook Arts Gallery. Tara’s workshops are always popular.

Sat. March 9

Fred Penner

Key City Theatre

Everybody’s favourite children’s performer Fred Penner returns to Cranbrook for an afternoon show (2 p.m.) Tickets are only $10 and are available at the Box Office 250-426-7006 or online at keycitytheatre.com

Sat. March 10

Home Grown

Kimberley Home Grown Music Society’s next coffee house will be on March 10th 8pm sharp at Centre 64, Doors open at 7:30 pm, tickets $8 and are available at the SnowDrift Café and Centre 64. Line up for the performance to date: Selkirk High School Jazz Choir, Bill Renwick; Jessica Gareau; Tom Bungay and Sound Principles, Jordan Touzin and Liam Szalanski, and Something Fishy, with Bob Clark , San Hornberger and Larry Tuck.

See Page 12

Sat. March 20

Joe Trio

Key City Theatre

Fabulously funny and musically gifted, the Joe Trio return on Saturday, March 10. Show time 7:30 p.m.Tickets start at $25. Available at the Box Office 250-426-7006 or online at keycitytheatre.com

March 13

Brett Kissel

Key City Theatre

The CCMA Awards’ reigning Male Country Artist of the Year. Brett will be joined on the tour by Dan Davidson

Centre 64 Spring Concert Series

March 14 – The Amos Garrett and Julian Kerr Duet

April 18 – East Coast Celtic

May 9 – Slocan Ramblers

May 19 – The Gin Joints

Series pass $60 to $65, individual tickets $22 to $26. Members pay less for tickets.

Thursday March 15

Black Umfolosi

Blck Umfolosi performances are energy driven and completely engaging, mixing a great gentleness of spirit and song with an exuberance in dance. Their trademark harmonies mixed with intricate rhythms, clicking and clapping are highlighted during their brilliantly choreographed shows with a full range of movements from subtle to vibrant stomping and leaping! Their famous Gumboot Dances showcase the traditional styles and rituals of the South African mining regions and are a particular crowd pleaser.

Saturday March 17

Randy Bachman

Key City Theatre

Every Song Tells a Story tour. Randy Bachman stands in rarified air as a member of a very exclusive club of recording artists who had number one singles with two different bands….”American Woman” with the Guess Who, and “You Ain’t Seen Nothin’ Yet”, with Bachman-Turner Overdrive. This concert is sold out.

March 17

Da-VIN-Ci paint night with artist Lori Joe

Introduction to acrylic painting, lots of fun, social environment. 6:30 pm | $35 + GST (includes all you’ll need to make an incredible work of art, instruction by professional local artist Lori Joe, snacks and a glass of wine)

The Community Cultural Forum scheduled for this week at Centre 64 has been postponed until Saturday, April 21. Topics covered will include: Cultural Planning; Building Volunteer Programs; Development and Fundraising

March 20 to 29

Spring Break at Cranbrook Arts

Spring Break ‘Art for Kids’ runs from March 20th – March 29th. This year Colleen is planning Fimo sculptures, wet felting, papier-mache, painting and beading. Each day has a different theme, so please call for details. We can be reached at 250-426-4223.