Know it All

Cranbrook Arts

Grace Ivers exhibit

The Month of March at Cranbrook Arts features our local long-time artist Grace Ivers. Grace started painting as a child in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan. She continued to learn on her own until she had the opportunity to attend the Banff School of Fine Arts in 1967. Grace moved to Calgary where she put the paints away and took up pottery and then after a move to Fairmont, some 10 years later, helped to create the Fairmont Arts and Craft Guild. Since retiring in Cranbrook, Grace has gone back to her canvasses and takes great pleasure in painting when and what she wants. She is inspired by mountains and trees and so you will find them in the majority of her paintings exhibited at the Cranbrook Arts Gallery for the month of March. There will be an Open House, where you can meet Grace, on March 10th, 2018 from 2-4 p.m. at 1013 Baker Street.

The March painting workshop with John de Jong is sold out already, but CA is planning another one right away, so please contact us to get on the list. Our email is cdac@shaw.ca.

In the gallery at Centre 64

Next up in the gallery Angelo Caduto by Walter Comper. Upper gallery, History of the Grey Pass Trail by Kootenay Lake Archives. Exhibition opening reception Sat. March 3, 2 to 4 p.m.

Thursday, March 16

Art Movie Night

Centre 64 presents the Friday night Art Movie Program on Mar 16 at 7:30 pm with “West Wind: The Vision of Tom Thomson” This film combines art appreciation with a murder mystery. The story of this iconic Canadian painter is brought to life with his vibrant paintings and concludes with the mystery surrounding his early demise on Canoe Lake. Admission by donation. Light snacks provided. No host bar.

Sat. March 20

Joe Trio

Key City Theatre

Fabulously funny and musically gifted, the Joe Trio return on Saturday, March 10. Show time 7:30 p.m.Tickets start at $25. Available at the Box Office 250-426-7006 or online at keycitytheatre.com

Centre 64 Spring Concert Series

March 14 – The Amos Garrett and Julian Kerr Duet

April 18 – East Coast Celtic

May 9 – Slocan Ramblers

May 19 – The Gin Joints

Series pass $60 to $65, individual tickets $22 to $26. Members pay less for tickets.

Thursday March 15

Black Umfolosi

Blck Umfolosi performances are energy driven and completely engaging, mixing a great gentleness of spirit and song with an exuberance in dance. Their trademark harmonies mixed with intricate rhythms, clicking and clapping are highlighted during their brilliantly choreographed shows with a full range of movements from subtle to vibrant stomping and leaping! Their famous Gumboot Dances showcase the traditional styles and rituals of the South African mining regions and are a particular crowd pleaser.

Saturday March 17

Randy Bachman

Key City Theatre

Every Song Tells a Story tour. Randy Bachman stands in rarified air as a member of a very exclusive club of recording artists who had number one singles with two different bands….”American Woman” with the Guess Who, and “You Ain’t Seen Nothin’ Yet”, with Bachman-Turner Overdrive. This concert is sold out.

March 17

Da-VIN-Ci paint night with artist Lori Joe

Introduction to acrylic painting, lots of fun, social environment. 6:30 pm | $35 + GST (includes all you’ll need to make an incredible work of art, instruction by professional local artist Lori Joe, snacks and a glass of wine) Call Centre 64 for details. 250-427-4919.

The Community Cultural Forum scheduled for this week at Centre 64 has been postponed until Saturday, April 21. Topics covered will include: Cultural Planning; Building Volunteer Programs; Development and Fundraising

Wed. March 21

Travelogue

In August 2017 Allister and Denise Pedersen departed on a 10,283 km trip through BC, Yukon and Alaska that spanned forty days. Travelling the Alaska Highway, and the Stewart-Cassiar on their return, in their 27’ RV had been on their “bucket list” for several years. Although not their first trip north they were blown away once again by the wildlife and scenery in the North which included black bears, grizzly bears, moose and caribou along with glaciers, wild rivers and views of Denali, the highest mountain in North America. Their travels took them to 3 northern national parks; Kluane, Denali and Kenai Fjords. Join them on March 21st 7 PM at the College of the Rockies (Room 250) to enjoy their travelogue featuring photos and videos of one of the most beautiful areas of the North American continent. Admission is by donation with all proceeds going to the Friends of the Cranbrook Public Library.

Tuesday March 27

Have Camera

Have Camera Will Travel…. presents “Barbados”. Join Jim Webster “We’ve Walked This Beach Before” 50 Years of Travels to Barbados. Slide presentation at Centre 64 on Tuesday, Mar 27 at 7:30 pm. Admission by Donation to Kimberley Arts at Centre 64

Wednesday, March 28

Fisher Peak Winter Ale Series

The LOVEBULLIES with opener Wild Honey. March 28 at 7:30 pm. Key City Theatre. Tickets $27.50 | $25 Members

March 20 to 29

Spring Break at Cranbrook Arts

Spring Break ‘Art for Kids’ runs from March 20th – March 29th. This year Colleen is planning Fimo sculptures, wet felting, papier-mache, painting and beading. Each day has a different theme, so please call for details. We can be reached at 250-426-4223.

April 6 & 7

Mini Book Sale

Are you in need of spring and summer reading? Then come to the Mini Book Sale of the Friends of the Cranbrook Public Library. It will be located at the Manual Training School adjacent to the Library. Friday, April 6th is for Friends Members only and runs from 5 pm to 7 pm. Saturday, April 7th everyone is welcome from 9 am to 4 pm. There are loads of newer releases and plenty of popular fiction and mystery as well as books for children. A wide variety of topics from health, sports, trades, art and gardening can be found. Come and discover for yourself! If you are spring cleaning, we will welcome with open arms the books you may wish to donate. Please deliver your donations to the Circulation Desk in the Library. All proceeds from this sale will be used to support programs and collections at the Cranbrook Public Library.

April 7

Symphony of the Kootenays

Classical Fantasy at Key City Theatre. Saturday April 7 at 7:30 pm. Tickets $32.50. $10

Sunday, April 8

Winter Ale Concert Series

Jambalaya Dinner & Mystery Concert. Sunday April 8 at 6:00 pm. Opener Doggone Brothers. Key City Theatre. Tickets $25