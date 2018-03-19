Know it All

Cranbrook Arts

Grace Ivers exhibit

The Month of March at Cranbrook Arts features our local long-time artist Grace Ivers. Grace started painting as a child in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan. She continued to learn on her own until she had the opportunity to attend the Banff School of Fine Arts in 1967. Grace moved to Calgary where she put the paints away and took up pottery and then after a move to Fairmont, some 10 years later, helped to create the Fairmont Arts and Craft Guild. Since retiring in Cranbrook, Grace has gone back to her canvasses and takes great pleasure in painting when and what she wants. She is inspired by mountains and trees and so you will find them in the majority of her paintings exhibited at the Cranbrook Arts Gallery for the month of March. There will be an Open House, where you can meet Grace, on March 10th, 2018 from 2-4 p.m. at 1013 Baker Street.

The March painting workshop with John de Jong is sold out already, but CA is planning another one right away, so please contact us to get on the list. Our email is cdac@shaw.ca.

In the gallery at Centre 64

Next up in the gallery Angelo Caduto by Walter Comper. Upper gallery, History of the Grey Pass Trail by Kootenay Lake Archives. Exhibition opening reception Sat. March 3, 2 to 4 p.m.

Call for artists

The artwork that is currently adorning the walls in Studio 64 will be put up for auction at the Fall Concert Series 2018. All proceeds will go to the Live@Studio64 committee and will help enhance the Live@Studio64 concert series experience. We are looking for artists to create new paintings for Studio 64 Are you interested in donating your talent and time to Live@Studio64 by creating a music inspired painting? Please give us a call: 250-427-4919 or send us an email: kimberleyarts@gmail.com!

Wed. March 21

Travelogue

In August 2017 Allister and Denise Pedersen departed on a 10,283 km trip through BC, Yukon and Alaska that spanned forty days. Travelling the Alaska Highway, and the Stewart-Cassiar on their return, in their 27’ RV had been on their “bucket list” for several years. Although not their first trip north they were blown away once again by the wildlife and scenery in the North which included black bears, grizzly bears, moose and caribou along with glaciers, wild rivers and views of Denali, the highest mountain in North America. Their travels took them to 3 northern national parks; Kluane, Denali and Kenai Fjords. Join them on March 21st 7 PM at the College of the Rockies (Room 250) to enjoy their travelogue featuring photos and videos of one of the most beautiful areas of the North American continent. Admission is by donation with all proceeds going to the Friends of the Cranbrook Public Library.

Tuesday March 27

Have Camera

Have Camera Will Travel…. presents “Barbados”. Join Jim Webster “We’ve Walked This Beach Before” 50 Years of Travels to Barbados. Slide presentation at Centre 64 on Tuesday, Mar 27 at 7:30 pm. Admission by Donation to Kimberley Arts at Centre 64

Wednesday, March 28

Fisher Peak Winter Ale Series

The LOVEBULLIES with opener Wild Honey. March 28 at 7:30 pm. Key City Theatre. Tickets $27.50 | $25 Members

Centre 64 Spring Concert Series

April 28 Sean McCann- East Coast Celtic

May 9 – Slocan Ramblers

May 19 – The Gin Joints

Series pass $60 to $65, individual tickets $22 to $26. Members pay less for tickets.

March 20 to 29

Spring Break at Cranbrook Arts

Spring Break ‘Art for Kids’ runs from March 20th – March 29th. This year Colleen is planning Fimo sculptures, wet felting, papier-mache, painting and beading. Each day has a different theme, so please call for details. We can be reached at 250-426-4223.

April 6 & 7

Mini Book Sale

Are you in need of spring and summer reading? Then come to the Mini Book Sale of the Friends of the Cranbrook Public Library. It will be located at the Manual Training School adjacent to the Library. Friday, April 6th is for Friends Members only and runs from 5 pm to 7 pm. Saturday, April 7th everyone is welcome from 9 am to 4 pm. There are loads of newer releases and plenty of popular fiction and mystery as well as books for children. A wide variety of topics from health, sports, trades, art and gardening can be found. Come and discover for yourself! If you are spring cleaning, we will welcome with open arms the books you may wish to donate. Please deliver your donations to the Circulation Desk in the Library. All proceeds from this sale will be used to support programs and collections at the Cranbrook Public Library.

April 6

Sing along with the movies – Dirty Dancing

Dance & Sing-Along Movie Night Fundraiser. 7 pm, Studio 64.$12. Tickets available at Centre 64: 250-427-4919/kimberleyarts@gmail.com or online at eastkootenay.snapd.com (calendar)

April 7

Symphony of the Kootenays

Classical Fantasy at Key City Theatre. Saturday April 7 at 7:30 pm. Tickets $32.50. $10

Sunday, April 8

Winter Ale Concert Series

Jambalaya Dinner & Mystery Concert. Sunday April 8 at 6:00 pm. Opener Doggone Brothers. Key City Theatre. Tickets $25

RAWK Camp 2018- Key City Theatre

April 12-16, 2018 ( School Break – PD Day)

Fee: Just $99. Speed Control is back teaching and inspiring young musicians to be better performers in a fun and supportive atmosphere. Guitar, Bass, Drums, Keyboards, Vocals and Bands are welcome. This camp targets the middle school to high school aged students although there is some flexibility.

Friday, April 20

Harry Manx Key City Theatre

Harry Manx has spent years fusing eastern musical traditions with the blues, switching effortlessly between conventional guitars, harmonica, and banjo and the decidedly different Mohan veena, a 20-stringed instrument invented by Manx’ Indian mentor Vishwa Mohan Bhatt. Manx is often referred to as the “Mysticssippi” Blues Man, because of his expertise in melding both East and West music together and therefore, “creating musical short stories that wed the Blues with the depth of classical Indian ragas”.