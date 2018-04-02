Know it All

Centre 64 in Kimberley has elected a new president and board of directors. They are: Lennan Delaney (President), Adam Tomlinson (Vice President), Mike Redfern (Secretary), Grady Pasiechnyk (Treasurer), Carol Fergus, Ellen Chase, Helen Robertson, Jennifer Morgan, Kathy Murphy, Lori Joe, Jeff Pew and Don Davies. City Representative: Sandra Roberts

Call for Entries

“12 – 29” Adjudicated Young Artists’ Exhibition

April 24 – May 19, 2018

An adjudicated art exhibition will be held in the gallery at Kimberley Arts at Centre 64 from April 24 – May 19, 2018. Three pieces of artwork in any medium will be accepted. 1st, 2nd and 3rd cash prizes and additional cash prizes for honorable mentions will be awarded in two categories:12 – 18 years and 19 – 29 years. Artworks should be delivered to Centre 64 between 1pm and 5pm on or before April 21, 2018. A public reception will be held for the adjudicated young artists’ exhibition from 2pm to 4pm on Saturday, April 28.

Call for Entries

Open Adjudicated Art Exhibition, July 31 – August 25. 20 18. Established artists: I st prize – $300, 2nd prize – $250, 3rd prize – $200, Honourable mentions: -$150 I Emerging artists: I st prize – $175, 2nd prize – $150, 3rd prize – $125, Honourable mentions – $100. People’s Choice Award – $150. Entry Fees: Established $30 I st artwork, $15 each 2nd and 3rd artworks. Emerging $25 I st artwork, $10 each 2nd and 3rd artworks. The deadline for entries is July 28. 2018 I Any medium accepted. More details on entry form available at Centre 64: 250-427-4919 or kimberleyarts@gmail.com

Call for artists

The artwork that is currently adorning the walls in Studio 64 will be put up for auction at the Fall Concert Series 2018. All proceeds will go to the Live@Studio64 committee and will help enhance the Live@Studio64 concert series experience. We are looking for artists to create new paintings for Studio 64 Are you interested in donating your talent and time to Live@Studio64 by creating a music inspired painting? Please give us a call: 250-427-4919 or send us an email: kimberleyarts@gmail.com!

Centre 64 Spring Concert Series

April 28 Sean McCann- East Coast Celtic

May 9 – Slocan Ramblers

May 19 – The Gin Joints

Series pass $60 to $65, individual tickets $22 to $26. Members pay less for tickets.

Latin Dance Nights, Centre 64

30 min. introductory lesson and social dance night to follow (Salsa, Bachata, Merengue). Every 2nd and 4th Friday, April – June | 7 pm | drop-in $8. All skill levels | Beginners welcome! | Singles & couples.

April 6 & 7

Mini Book Sale

Are you in need of spring and summer reading? Then come to the Mini Book Sale of the Friends of the Cranbrook Public Library.

It will be located at the Manual Training School adjacent to the Library. Friday, April 6th is for Friends Members only and runs from 5 pm to 7 pm. Saturday, April 7th everyone is welcome from 9 am to 4 pm. There are loads of newer releases and plenty of popular fiction and mystery as well as books for children. A wide variety of topics from health, sports, trades, art and gardening can be found. Come and discover for yourself! If you are spring cleaning, we will welcome with open arms the books you may wish to donate. Please deliver your donations to the Circulation Desk in the Library. All proceeds from this sale will be used to support programs and collections at the Cranbrook Public Library.

April 6

Sing along with the movies – Dirty Dancing

Dance & Sing-Along Movie Night Fundraiser. 7 pm, Studio 64.$12. Tickets available at Centre 64: 250-427-4919/kimberleyarts@gmail.com or online at eastkootenay.snapd.com (calendar)

April 7

Symphony of the Kootenays

Classical Fantasy at Key City Theatre. Saturday April 7 at 7:30 pm. Tickets $32.50. $10

Sunday, April 8

Winter Ale Concert Series

Jambalaya Dinner & Mystery Concert. Sunday April 8 at 6:00 pm. Opener Doggone Brothers. Key City Theatre. Tickets $25

RAWK Camp 2018- Key City Theatre

April 12-16, 2018 ( School Break – PD Day)

Fee: Just $99. Speed Control is back teaching and inspiring young musicians to be better performers in a fun and supportive atmosphere. Guitar, Bass, Drums, Keyboards, Vocals and Bands are welcome. This camp targets the middle school to high school aged students although there is some flexibility.

Friday, April 20

Harry Manx Key City Theatre

Harry Manx has spent years fusing eastern musical traditions with the blues, switching effortlessly between conventional guitars, harmonica, and banjo and the decidedly different Mohan veena, a 20-stringed instrument invented by Manx’ Indian mentor Vishwa Mohan Bhatt. Manx is often referred to as the “Mysticssippi” Blues Man, because of his expertise in melding both East and West music together and therefore, “creating musical short stories that wed the Blues with the depth of classical Indian ragas”.