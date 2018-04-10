Know it All

In the gallery at Centre 64

Man gallery: Naturally Inspired by Neal Weisenberg. In the upper gallery: art exhibition by Ursula Kaufmann.

Call for Entries

“12 – 29” Adjudicated Young Artists’ Exhibition

April 24 – May 19, 2018

An adjudicated art exhibition will be held in the gallery at Kimberley Arts at Centre 64 from April 24 – May 19, 2018. Three pieces of artwork in any medium will be accepted. 1st, 2nd and 3rd cash prizes and additional cash prizes for honorable mentions will be awarded in two categories:12 – 18 years and 19 – 29 years. Artworks should be delivered to Centre 64 between 1pm and 5pm on or before April 21, 2018. A public reception will be held for the adjudicated young artists’ exhibition from 2pm to 4pm on Saturday, April 28.

Call for Entries

Open Adjudicated Art Exhibition, July 31 – August 25. 20 18. Established artists: I st prize – $300, 2nd prize – $250, 3rd prize – $200, Honourable mentions: -$150 I Emerging artists: I st prize – $175, 2nd prize – $150, 3rd prize – $125, Honourable mentions – $100. People’s Choice Award – $150. Entry Fees: Established $30 I st artwork, $15 each 2nd and 3rd artworks. Emerging $25 I st artwork, $10 each 2nd and 3rd artworks. The deadline for entries is July 28. 2018 I Any medium accepted. More details on entry form available at Centre 64: 250-427-4919 or kimberleyarts@gmail.com

Call for artists

The artwork that is currently adorning the walls in Studio 64 will be put up for auction at the Fall Concert Series 2018. All proceeds will go to the Live@Studio64 committee and will help enhance the Live@Studio64 concert series experience. We are looking for artists to create new paintings for Studio 64 Are you interested in donating your talent and time to Live@Studio64 by creating a music inspired painting? Please give us a call: 250-427-4919 or send us an email: kimberleyarts@gmail.com!

Friday, April 13

The Stampeders at Key City

Tickets are $62.50. Concert begins at 7:30.

Centre 64 Spring Concert Series

April 28 Sean McCann- East Coast Celtic

May 9 – Slocan Ramblers

May 19 – The Gin Joints

Series pass $60 to $65, individual tickets $22 to $26. Members pay less for tickets.

Latin Dance Nights, Centre 64

30 min. introductory lesson and social dance night to follow (Salsa, Bachata, Merengue). Every 2nd and 4th Friday, April – June | 7 pm | drop-in $8. All skill levels | Beginners welcome! | Singles & couples.

RAWK Camp 2018- Key City Theatre

April 12-16, 2018 ( School Break – PD Day)

Fee: Just $99. Speed Control is back teaching and inspiring young musicians to be better performers in a fun and supportive atmosphere. Guitar, Bass, Drums, Keyboards, Vocals and Bands are welcome. This camp targets the middle school to high school aged students although there is some flexibility.

Friday, April 20

Harry Manx Key City Theatre

Harry Manx has spent years fusing eastern musical traditions with the blues, switching effortlessly between conventional guitars, harmonica, and banjo and the decidedly different Mohan veena, a 20-stringed instrument invented by Manx’ Indian mentor Vishwa Mohan Bhatt. Manx is often referred to as the “Mysticssippi” Blues Man, because of his expertise in melding both East and West music together and therefore, “creating musical short stories that wed the Blues with the depth of classical Indian ragas”.

Saturday, April 21

Robinson Crusoe and Friday

Key City Theatre.

Adapted from the classic novel by Daniel Defoe, this imaginative retelling emphasizes communication, embracing cultural differences and empathy. Set sail with Robinson and Friday on an adventure full of comedic miscommunication, history and heart! This is a festival seating performance – the seats are on a first come, first serve basis when you arrive at the venue. Doors open 1/2 hour prior to start of performance. Show begins at 2 p.m.

Saturday, April 21

Home Grown, Centre 64

Last Kimberley Home Grown Music coffee house of the season is Saturday April 21, 2018, 8 pm sharp at Centre 64

Performers for the evening: Sugar Moon with Frankie Reekie, Robin Sudo, Valerie Hillstrom and Bill Betcher; Note-able Folk; GarryJacklin; Jon Bisset; Khoji Vihara and Arne Sahlen; Robin Sudo and Jim Cameron; Jim Marshall; Dave Carlson and Wally Smith with guests. Tickets $8 available at The Snowdrift Café and at Centre 64

Tuesday, April 24

Travelogue

Pre-launch slide show for the release of Janet Strong’s fourth edition of Mountain Footsteps. Centre 64. 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, April 25

Fisher Peak Winter Ale Series

Join the Smith-Fraser Duo with opener Darin Welch at Key City Theatre. 7:30 p.m.. Tickets are $27.50Smith and Fraser are caught in the middle between folk and jazz – and the result is magic. Master musicians, their concerts reflect influences as diverse as Django Rheinhart, Bruce Cockburn, Dave Bruback and James Taylor. Playing both original and classic tunes, they keep delighted audiences guessing.

Thursday, April 26

A Night at the Movies featuring Matinee

Film lecture and vintage clips with Gordon Sheridan Tickets $8. 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 28

Let’s Dance

A Dragon Boat fundraiser with The Testers (Classic Rock). Cranbrook Golf Course, 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. $30 includes mid evening snacks. Contact Lisa Matheson for tickets at 250-919-5983.

Last Cranbrook Community Theatre show of the season

The Sunshine Boys

April 27 and 28, May 3 to 6, May 9 to 12. The Stage Door. Directed by Bob McCue and written by American playwright, screenwriter and author Neil Simon, “The Sunshine Boys” tells the story of two cantankerous vaudeville comedians who, for 43 years, were a headline comedy act before calling it quits. After more than a decade in non-speaking retirement they are convinced to reunite for one more TV show…even though they can’t stand each other. Tickets are $15 for members and $18 for non-members. Available at Lotus Books.

May 2 and 3

Beauty and the Beast

Presented by Laurie Middle School at Key City Theatre. Tickets $15 aadults, $12, seniors and students. 7 p.m.