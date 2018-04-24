Know it All

Cranbrook Arts

In the Galley

An exhibit of art from talented Grade 12 students is now on display in the gallery.

Upcoming at Cranbrook Arts – May 2018

Workshops:

Riotous Bookmaking workshop – learn to make 3 books in 3 hours – choose from Meander books, rainbow books, blossom books and more. At the gallery on Baker. May 12th, 10-1 p.m. $40 members $45 nonmembers. Supplies included.

Gelly Arts Printing – At the gallery on Baker. May 19th 12 noon – 4 p.m. $40 members, $45 nonmembers. Supplies included.

Alcohol Inks with Sherry Telle from Calgary – At the Manual Training Center (Cranbrook Library building). May 26th 10 – 4 p.m. $65 members $75 non-members. Must bring own supplies – call for supply list please.

Acrylics with John de Jong (last workshop of the season) – At the gallery on Baker. June 1st & 2nd. 9:30-4:30 both days. Subject: Flowers. $150 members, $160 non-members. All supplies included.

To register or for more information: Cranbrook Arts 250-426-4223, 1013 Baker Street Cranbrook, cdac@shaw.ca , www.cranbrookarts.com

In the gallery at Centre 64

Man gallery: Naturally Inspired by Neal Weisenberg. In the upper gallery: art exhibition by Ursula Kaufmann.

Call for Entries

“12 – 29” Adjudicated Young Artists’ Exhibition

April 24 – May 19, 2018

An adjudicated art exhibition will be held in the gallery at Kimberley Arts at Centre 64 from April 24 – May 19, 2018. Three pieces of artwork in any medium will be accepted. 1st, 2nd and 3rd cash prizes and additional cash prizes for honorable mentions will be awarded in two categories:12 – 18 years and 19 – 29 years. Artworks should be delivered to Centre 64 between 1pm and 5pm on or before April 21, 2018. A public reception will be held for the adjudicated young artists’ exhibition from 2pm to 4pm on Saturday, April 28.

Call for Entries

Open Adjudicated Art Exhibition, July 31 – August 25. 20 18. Established artists: I st prize – $300, 2nd prize – $250, 3rd prize – $200, Honourable mentions: -$150 I Emerging artists: I st prize – $175, 2nd prize – $150, 3rd prize – $125, Honourable mentions – $100. People’s Choice Award – $150. Entry Fees: Established $30 I st artwork, $15 each 2nd and 3rd artworks. Emerging $25 I st artwork, $10 each 2nd and 3rd artworks. The deadline for entries is July 28. 2018 I Any medium accepted. More details on entry form available at Centre 64: 250-427-4919 or kimberleyarts@gmail.com

Call for artists

The artwork that is currently adorning the walls in Studio 64 will be put up for auction at the Fall Concert Series 2018. All proceeds will go to the Live@Studio64 committee and will help enhance the Live@Studio64 concert series experience. We are looking for artists to create new paintings for Studio 64 Are you interested in donating your talent and time to Live@Studio64 by creating a music inspired painting? Please give us a call: 250-427-4919 or send us an email: kimberleyarts@gmail.com!

Centre 64 Spring Concert Series

April 28 Sean McCann- East Coast Celtic

May 9 – Slocan Ramblers

May 19 – The Gin Joints

Series pass $60 to $65, individual tickets $22 to $26. Members pay less for tickets.

Latin Dance Nights, Centre 64

30 min. introductory lesson and social dance night to follow (Salsa, Bachata, Merengue). Every 2nd and 4th Friday, April – June | 7 pm | drop-in $8. All skill levels | Beginners welcome! | Singles & couples.

Continued on A12

Wednesday, April 25

Fisher Peak Winter Ale Series

Join the Smith-Fraser Duo with opener Darin Welch at Key City Theatre. 7:30 p.m.. Tickets are $27.50Smith and Fraser are caught in the middle between folk and jazz – and the result is magic. Master musicians, their concerts reflect influences as diverse as Django Rheinhart, Bruce Cockburn, Dave Bruback and James Taylor. Playing both original and classic tunes, they keep delighted audiences guessing.

Thursday, April 26

A Night at the Movies featuring Matinee Key City Theatre

Film lecture and vintage clips with Gordon Sheridan Tickets $8. 7 p.m.

Great Benjamins Circus

At the Kimberley Civic Centre

April 27 & 28

4:30 PM & 7:00 PM daily. Doors open one hour prior to the show. A family of 3rd generation Circus performers originating out of Mexico and the United States present a one of a kind experience. Featuring Clowns, Juggling, acrobats, Daredevils, and much more! They pride ourselves in bringing to you one of the oldest forms of live family entertainment. The goal is to entertain children of all ages.

Friday, April 27

Key City Theatre

TMC X Project TAZ McLean in Concert Friday April 27 at 7:00 pm Tickets $10

Saturday, April 28

Stunt Magician, Key City Theatre

Are you ready to be amazed?? Are you ready to Laugh? Stunt Magician Wes Barker brings his hilarious show to Key City Theatre for one night only Saturday April 28. Wes has appeared on America’s Got Talent and Comedy Central and he has even Fooled Penn and Teller with his crazy stunts and magic tricks. This is a high energy show the whole family will enjoy. Special Student pricing is available. Buy your tickets to Wes Barker today before they all disappear.

Saturday, April 28

Let’s Dance

A Dragon Boat fundraiser with The Testers (Classic Rock). Cranbrook Golf Course, 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. $30 includes mid evening snacks. Contact Lisa Matheson for tickets at 250-919-5983.

Last Cranbrook Community Theatre show of the season

The Sunshine Boys

April 27 and 28, May 3 to 6, May 9 to 12. The Stage Door. Directed by Bob McCue and written by American playwright, screenwriter and author Neil Simon, “The Sunshine Boys” tells the story of two cantankerous vaudeville comedians who, for 43 years, were a headline comedy act before calling it quits. After more than a decade in non-speaking retirement they are convinced to reunite for one more TV show…even though they can’t stand each other. Tickets are $15 for members and $18 for non-members. Available at Lotus Books.

May 2 and 3

Beauty and the Beast

Presented by Laurie Middle School at Key City Theatre. Tickets $15 aadults, $12, seniors and students. 7 p.m.

May 4 and 5

Sun Valley Song

Sun Valley Song presents “Spring Song” to welcome Spring to the East Kootenays. Join us in celebration of song Friday May 4 at 7:30 pm and Saturday May 5 at 2:00 pm. The concerts take place at Knox Presbyterian Church (corner of Victoria Avenue and 3rd Street South). Tickets are $10 (adults) & $5 (12 & under). Available at Lotus Books, from choir members or at the door.

May 10 through 13

Seussical the Musical

Mount Baker Wild Theatre presents Seussical! With music by Lynn Arenas and Stephen Flaherty and a book by Ahrens and Flaherty co-conceived with Eric Idle, this family friendly musical brings the classic tales everyone knows and loves such as The Cat in the Hat, Horton Hears a Who and many others to life. Evenings at 7:00 p.m. Sunday Matinee at 2:30 p.m. Tickets $20 adults | $18 seniors | $15 Student | $12 Child Under 12

Saturday, May 12

Kootenay Children’s Festival

10 am to 3 pm. Mount Baker Field A full day of fun for kids of all ageas. Free Admission

May 18

Thrashpocalypse

Anthrax and Testament

Legendary thrash metal band, Anthrax, and metal band Testament at Western Financial Place. Tickets on sale now at cranbrook.ca or at 250-426-7328. Ticket prices are $69.95, $65and $55.

Saturday, May 28

Back Alley Arts Festival

Cranbrook & District Arts Council presents the First Annual Back Alley Arts Festival, Saturday May 28 from 2 pm to 10 pm

Celebrate Youth Arts! Visual Arts, Performance Art, Sculpture, Music, Trashion, Children’s Activities, Food & More!! Youth are invited to participate. Call 250-426-4223 or email Jessica at bayaf2016@gmail.com. All activities take place at Cranbrook Arts and the new Back Alley Art Space