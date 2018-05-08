Know it All

Cranbrook Arts

In the Galley

It’s about art, not age

There’s nothing related to age in our name, you know. They’re called Art Group 75 because we started the group in 1975 and it was about Art! Makes sense, of course. Anyone can join. You have to become a member of the seniors’ group, but there’s no age requirement to do that.They are a bunch of people, about 12 in number right now, who like to do art. Come and see if you’d like it – they have all levels of expertise in the group and learn from each other and we try to bring someone in for a workshop at least once a year. They meet at the Senior’s Hall on Fridays from 1-4 p.m. on 2nd Street and 17th Avenue South – by the campground. For the month of May their art-work is being exhibited at the Cranbrook Arts Gallery on Baker Street. They are having an open house on May 12th, from 2-4 p.m.

Upcoming at Cranbrook Arts – May 2018

Workshops:

Riotous Bookmaking workshop – learn to make 3 books in 3 hours – choose from Meander books, rainbow books, blossom books and more. At the gallery on Baker. May 12th, 10-1 p.m. $40 members $45 nonmembers. Supplies included.

Gelly Arts Printing – At the gallery on Baker. May 19th 12 noon – 4 p.m. $40 members, $45 nonmembers. Supplies included.

Alcohol Inks with Sherry Telle from Calgary – At the Manual Training Center (Cranbrook Library building). May 26th 10 – 4 p.m. $65 members $75 non-members. Must bring own supplies – call for supply list please.

Acrylics with John de Jong (last workshop of the season) – At the gallery on Baker. June 1st & 2nd. 9:30-4:30 both days. Subject: Flowers. $150 members, $160 non-members. All supplies included.

To register or for more information: Cranbrook Arts 250-426-4223, 1013 Baker Street Cranbrook, cdac@shaw.ca , www.cranbrookarts.com

In the gallery at Centre 64

Man gallery: Naturally Inspired by Neal Weisenberg. In the upper gallery: art exhibition by Ursula Kaufmann.

Call for Entries

“12 – 29” Adjudicated Young Artists’ Exhibition

April 24 – May 19, 2018

An adjudicated art exhibition will be held in the gallery at Kimberley Arts at Centre 64 from April 24 – May 19, 2018. Three pieces of artwork in any medium will be accepted. 1st, 2nd and 3rd cash prizes and additional cash prizes for honorable mentions will be awarded in two categories:12 – 18 years and 19 – 29 years. Artworks should be delivered to Centre 64 between 1pm and 5pm on or before April 21, 2018. A public reception will be held for the adjudicated young artists’ exhibition from 2pm to 4pm on Saturday, April 28.

Call for Entries

Open Adjudicated Art Exhibition, July 31 – August 25. 20 18. Established artists: I st prize – $300, 2nd prize – $250, 3rd prize – $200, Honourable mentions: -$150 I Emerging artists: I st prize – $175, 2nd prize – $150, 3rd prize – $125, Honourable mentions – $100. People’s Choice Award – $150. Entry Fees: Established $30 I st artwork, $15 each 2nd and 3rd artworks. Emerging $25 I st artwork, $10 each 2nd and 3rd artworks. The deadline for entries is July 28. 2018 I Any medium accepted. More details on entry form available at Centre 64: 250-427-4919 or kimberleyarts@gmail.com

Call for artists

The artwork that is currently adorning the walls in Studio 64 will be put up for auction at the Fall Concert Series 2018. All proceeds will go to the Live@Studio64 committee and will help enhance the Live@Studio64 concert series experience. We are looking for artists to create new paintings for Studio 64 Are you interested in donating your talent and time to Live@Studio64 by creating a music inspired painting? Please give us a call: 250-427-4919 or send us an email: kimberleyarts@gmail.com!

Continued on A10

Centre 64 Spring Concert Series

May 9 – Slocan Ramblers

May 19 – The Gin Joints

Series pass $60 to $65, individual tickets $22 to $26. Members pay less for tickets.

Latin Dance Nights, Centre 64

30 min. introductory lesson and social dance night to follow (Salsa, Bachata, Merengue). Every 2nd and 4th Friday, April – June | 7 pm | drop-in $8. All skill levels | Beginners welcome! | Singles & couples.

Last Cranbrook Community Theatre show of the season

The Sunshine Boys

May 3 to 6, May 9 to 12. The Stage Door. Directed by Bob McCue and written by American playwright, screenwriter and author Neil Simon, “The Sunshine Boys” tells the story of two cantankerous vaudeville comedians who, for 43 years, were a headline comedy act before calling it quits. After more than a decade in non-speaking retirement they are convinced to reunite for one more TV show…even though they can’t stand each other. Tickets are $15 for members and $18 for non-members. Available at Lotus Books.

May 10 through 13

Seussical the Musical

Mount Baker Wild Theatre presents Seussical! With music by Lynn Arenas and Stephen Flaherty and a book by Ahrens and Flaherty co-conceived with Eric Idle, this family friendly musical brings the classic tales everyone knows and loves such as The Cat in the Hat, Horton Hears a Who and many others to life. Evenings at 7:00 p.m. Sunday Matinee at 2:30 p.m. Tickets $20 adults | $18 seniors | $15 Student | $12 Child Under 12

Saturday, May 12

Kootenay Children’s Festival

10 am to 3 pm. Mount Baker Field A full day of fun for kids of all ageas. Free Admission

Sunday, May 13

Mothers Day Hike, Kimberley Nature Park

2 p.m. with Ruth Goodwin (250 427-5404). Meet at the Riverside Campground Entrance for this moderate 2-hour hike up Sunflower Hill. The sunflowers should be blooming along with other wildflowers that we will enjoy as we meander along the trail. Bring water and a snack.

Fisher Peak Winter Ale Series

May 15

The Sophistocrats with opener Wild Honey, May 15 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets $27.50 | $25

Year End Dance Showcases

Key City Theatre

Aspire Dance Academy, 2018 Yearend Showcase, Thursday May 17 at 5:00 p.m. Tickets $17 | $12 Senior & Child Under 12.

Kootenay Dance Academy, Shake Rattle & Roll, May 25 & 26 at 7:00 p.m. Tickets $25 | $20 | $12

May 18

Thrashpocalypse

Anthrax and Testament

Legendary thrash metal band, Anthrax, and metal band Testament at Cranbrook Curling Centre. Tickets on sale now at cranbrook.ca or at 250-426-7328. Ticket prices are $69.95, $65and $55.

Saturday, May 28

Back Alley Arts Festival

Cranbrook & District Arts Council presents the First Annual Back Alley Arts Festival, Saturday May 28 from 2 pm to 10 pm

Celebrate Youth Arts! Visual Arts, Performance Art, Sculpture, Music, Trashion, Children’s Activities, Food & More!! Youth are invited to participate. Call 250-426-4223 or email Jessica at bayaf2016@gmail.com. All activities take place at Cranbrook Arts and the new Back Alley Art Space