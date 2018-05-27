Know it All

Cranbrook Arts

In the Galley

It’s about art, not age

There’s nothing related to age in our name, you know. They’re called Art Group 75 because we started the group in 1975 and it was about Art! Makes sense, of course. Anyone can join. You have to become a member of the seniors’ group, but there’s no age requirement to do that.They are a bunch of people, about 12 in number right now, who like to do art. Come and see if you’d like it – they have all levels of expertise in the group and learn from each other and we try to bring someone in for a workshop at least once a year. They meet at the Senior’s Hall on Fridays from 1-4 p.m. on 2nd Street and 17th Avenue South – by the campground. For the month of May their art-work is being exhibited at the Cranbrook Arts Gallery on Baker Street.Upcoming at Cranbrook Arts – May 2018

Workshops:

Alcohol Inks with Sherry Telle from Calgary – At the Manual Training Center (Cranbrook Library building). May 26th 10 – 4 p.m. $65 members $75 non-members. Must bring own supplies – call for supply list please.

Acrylics with John de Jong (last workshop of the season) – At the gallery on Baker. June 1st & 2nd. 9:30-4:30 both days. Subject: Flowers. $150 members, $160 non-members. All supplies included.

To register or for more information: Cranbrook Arts 250-426-4223, 1013 Baker Street Cranbrook, cdac@shaw.ca , www.cranbrookarts.com

In the gallery at Centre 64

Fabricated

The works of the North Star Quilters are on display in the gallery at Centre 64 from May 21 through June 3. Tuesday to Sunday, 1 to 5 p.m.

Call for Entries

Open Adjudicated Art Exhibition, July 31 – August 25. 20 18. Established artists: I st prize – $300, 2nd prize – $250, 3rd prize – $200, Honourable mentions: -$150 I Emerging artists: I st prize – $175, 2nd prize – $150, 3rd prize – $125, Honourable mentions – $100. People’s Choice Award – $150. Entry Fees: Established $30 I st artwork, $15 each 2nd and 3rd artworks. Emerging $25 I st artwork, $10 each 2nd and 3rd artworks. The deadline for entries is July 28. 2018 I Any medium accepted. More details on entry form available at Centre 64: 250-427-4919 or kimberleyarts@gmail.com

Call for artists

The artwork that is currently adorning the walls in Studio 64 will be put up for auction at the Fall Concert Series 2018. All proceeds will go to the Live@Studio64 committee and will help enhance the Live@Studio64 concert series experience. We are looking for artists to create new paintings for Studio 64 Are you interested in donating your talent and time to Live@Studio64 by creating a music inspired painting? Please give us a call: 250-427-4919 or send us an email: kimberleyarts@gmail.com!

Latin Dance Nights, Centre 64

30 min. introductory lesson and social dance night to follow (Salsa, Bachata, Merengue). Every 2nd and 4th Friday, April – June | 7 pm | drop-in $8. All skill levels | Beginners welcome! | Singles & couples.

Special Screening

Dirtbag: The Legend of Fred Beckey

Centre 64

May 24

Hailed as one of the most prolific and influential climbers of all time, Fre3d Beckey is the origian dirtbag climber. The film contains interviews with some of the world’s gresatest climbers and authors. Tickets are $15 on presale at Centre 64, local outdoor shops and online at eastkootenay.snapd.com. 7:30 p.m. No host bar available.

Friday, May 25

At the Kimberley Elks

Live music with Trifecta — Murph Martin, Ed Johnson and Dave Prinn

June 1 – 3

Watercolour workshop Centre 64

Draqw, Design, Paint with Karin Huehold. Beginner to Intermediate. Register at Centre 64, 250-427-4919 or kimberleyarts@gmail.com

June 2

Kimberley Community Band Concert

THE KIMBERLEY COMMUNITY BAND will be playing a free concert in the park at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 2. It’s Marysville Daze at Lions Park. The programme will range from marches to swing and pop tunes and children’s movie favourites. Come join the band and bring a chair.

June 3

George Jones Tribute

Key City Theatre

The Legend of George Jones, Tribute Featuring Duane Steele, Sunday June 3 at 7:30 pm. Tickets $45

June 4

Recycled Orchestra of Cateura

Presented by Cranbrook Violin Club, June 4 at 7:00 pm. Tickets $20. The youth in this orchestra live in one of the poorest slums in Latin America. Cateura is the trash dump for the nearby Paraguayan capital, Asuncion. Surrounded by drug-violence and destitution, the future for the youth of Cateura living amongst a sea of garbage was grim-until a local garbage picker got together with a nearby musician to create music instruments from trash. Violins from paint cans and forks, cellos from oil drums, guitars from packing crates, flutes from water pipes and spoons and drums from CT films. By crafting musical instruments out of trash, residents of this Paraguayan city created the world’s most unlikely youth orchestra. The Recycled Orchestra has given youth hope for a future different from that of their parents who pick through the pieces of trash that are their livelihood. Now performing in sold out concerts around the world and featured in the Landfillharmonic movie, this orchestra is a testimony to the transformative power of music and the resilience of the human spirit. Tickets are $20 general admission For more information about the Recycled Orchestra, please go to landfillharmonicmovie.com

Kimberley Nature Park

Guided Hikes

Sunday, May 20 at 1 pm – “Is the snow all gone” with Ellen and Dan Chase (250 427-5517). Meet at Swan Avenue Entrance for a 2.5-3 hour meander up to Flume and Creek trails.

Saturday, June 2 at 10 am – “Beginners Trail Bike” with Peter McConnachie (250 427-2419). Meet at Visitor Centre in the Platzl parking lot for a ride on moderate trails. The Choice of trails will depend on conditions.

Saturday, June 9 at 10 am – “Explore Horse Barn Valley” with Struan Robertson (250 427-5048). Meet at Matthew Creek turn off, (6.8 km) on St. Mary Lake Road for a drive up to HBV for a 3-hour hike through the Cedar Grove to Half Way Cabin back via Coral Route.

Sunday, June 17 at 10 am – “Father’s Day Hike” with Randy McLeod (250 427-0116). Meet at Higgins Street entrance for a 3-hour hike.

Friday, June 22 at 6 pm – “Poetry in the Park” with Helen Robertson (778 484-1998) and Shinobu Murata for Haiku 101. Meet at Swan Avenue for 3-hour hike with poetry stops. Bring your favorite poem to share, also pen and paper.

June 7

La Cafamore

La Cafamore presents 10th Anniversary Tour at Knox Presbyterian Church, Music of Mozart & Dvorak. June 7 at 7:30 pm. Tickets $12 Advance, $15 at door

Fundraising garage sale

Take a Seat campaign

A fundraiser for new seats for the Centre 64 theatre June 30 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. 64 Deer Park Avenue Kimberley

June 14 – 17

Sam Steele Days

Carnbrook’s big weekend is coming up. Events begin Thursday, June 14 with breakfasts and barbecues. Those continue Friday and the ball tournament and soccer tournaments get underway. The Sweethear Youth Ambassador Pageant begins Friday at 7:30 p.m. Saturday has more bbqs and breakfasts, the annual parade at 10:30 a.m.; beach volleyball; community talent showcase; the Strongman Classic; bocce; A Taste of Sam Steele, the Sam Steele Market and many events at Sam Steel Central at the Fairgrounds. On Sunday, the ball and soccer tournaments conclude; there’s a NW Mounted Police heritaqge demonstration; road hockey; live music and dance and so much more. For a full calendar of events see samsteeledays.org/event/