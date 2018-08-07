Know It All

In the gallery at Centre 64

Open Adjudicated Art Exhibition, July 31 – August 25. . Established artists: 1st prize – $300, 2nd prize – $250, 3rd prize – $200, Honourable mentions: -$150. Emerging artists: I st prize – $175, 2nd prize – $150, 3rd prize – $125, Honourable mentions – $100. People’s Choice Award – $150. Entry Fees: Established $30 1st artwork, $15 each 2nd and 3rd artworks. Emerging $25 1st artwork, $10 each 2nd and 3rd artworks. The deadline for entries is July 28. 2018 I Any medium accepted. More details on entry form available at Centre 64: 250-427-4919 or kimberleyarts@gmail.com

Up next in the galler is Jenny Steenkamp’s solo exhibition. August 28 to September 22.

Call for artists

The artwork that is currently adorning the walls in Studio 64 will be put up for auction at the Fall Concert Series 2018. All proceeds will go to the Live@Studio64 committee and will help enhance the Live@Studio64 concert series experience. Are you interested in donating your talent and time to Live@Studio64 by creating a music inspired painting? Please give us a call: 250-427-4919 or send us an email: kimberleyarts@gmail.com!

Kimberley Arts Council – Centre 64 is applying for a grant to provide funding for a mural to be painted on the south wall of Centre 64. Artists are invited to submit conceptual designs.

– The theme of the mural is the programs, activities, and events that make up life at Centre 64.

– The dimensions of the actual mural will be approximately 46 feet wide 25 feet high.

– Conceptual designs should be a minimum of approximately 11 x 17 inches (ledger/tabloid size).

Designs should be submitted by mail, email (info@kimberleyarts.com), or in person to the administrator at Kimberley Arts Council -Centre 64, 64 Deer Park Avenue, Kimberley BC, V1A 2J2. Submission deadline: 5 pm, Saturday, September 1st 2018. The artist of the winning design will be awarded the contract for the mural, if the grant application is successful. For further information contact the administrator at 250-427-4919 or info@kimberleyarts.com.

Cranbrook Farmers’ Market

Downtown Rotary Park

Farmers’ market season is in full swing. The Cranbrook Market goes Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at downtown Rotary Park, June 23 to September 1. The market also continues in the fall with shortened hours.

Kimberley Farmers’ Market

Thursday evenings on Howard Street

The Kimberley Farmers’ Market is now up and running for summer 2018, and expanding down Howard Street. Come on downtown for fresh produce, locally raised meats, baked goods, food vendors, artisans, music and a chance to meet the community.

Jaffray-Baynes Lake Farmers’ Market

Every Saturday morning through the summer, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Baynes Lake Community Centre. Honey, meat and sausages, knitted items, baked goods, garden produce, B.C. fruit, wood crafts, toys, planters, Watkins products, stained glass, ceramics, perennial plants and herbs, children’s and adults clothing, hand-crafted items and much more. Further info 250-429-3519.

Summer Sounds and Dancing in the Park

Rotary Park Cranbrook

Every Saturday from July 7 to August 25, 6 to 10 p.m. Featuring Sheva, The Choice, Keith Larson, East West Connection, Clayton and Joelle, Ruckus, Dave Prinn, Holly and John quartet, Velle, BAnd of Broth4ers, Landon Schira, Mile High Club, Note-able Folk, Tick Magnets, The Usual Suspects. Presented by the Fisher Peak Performing Artists Society. Key City Theatre is doing community outreach at Summer Sounds. Feel free to drop by and say hello to our Marketing and Operations Student Intern, Daniel Denegri, who has plenty of information handy regarding upcoming events, how to become a volunteer, and memberships.

August 11

Garden Gala, Cominco Gardens

A long table dinner in support of the Take a Seat campaign at Centre 64. cocktails, 6 p.m. Dinner 7 p.m. $75 per person. Tickets at Centre 64

Kimberley Nature Park hikes

Saturday August 11, 18 & 25 at 9am “Gateway to Nature Hike” with various leaders including Flo Brokop (250 427-2019) All Saturdays in August. Meet at Riverside Campground Entrance for 2.5-hour moderate guide interpretive hike. Bring Water and snack.

Sunday August 12 – 7:30 pm “Sun, Moon, Etc…” with Paul Paronetto (250 427-1950) Meet at Campground entrance for loop. Note this is prior to the Perseid meteor shower. If appropriate, after the hike a location will be determined for viewing meteor shower starting around 11:30 pm. Approx. 4 hours. Please phone Paul to confirm. Bring water and snack.

Celtara

Friday August 24, 2018

Cranbrook Community Theatre Stage Door

doors 7 pm, concert 7:30 pm. Advance tickets $20 at Lotus Books, 33 10 Ave S Cranbrook, or at the door. Known as a driving force on the prairie Celtic scene, Celtara draws influences from the far reaches of Ireland, Norway, Brittany, Scotland, Sweden and beyond into their uniquely identifiable Canadiana Celtic sound. Rich arrangements, full-bodied vocals and dazzling fiddle, guitar, flute, accordion, percussion and piano, have fused into spirited performances for more than 14 years. Bonnie Gregory, Andreas Illig, Tami Cooper, Steven Bell and Mark Arnison are pleased to share their newly released third recording,Seven Long Years.

Peak Music Festival

August 31 and September 1

Gather at Rotary Park in Cranbrook for free live music from 4 to 10:30 p.m. on Friday and noon to 10:30 p.m. on Saturday. Featuring Mismatched Socks, Lennan Delaney, Dawson Rutledge, The Mehditations, the Confluentials, Sage Grass, Slow Joe Crew, Oak Republic, Doggone Brothers, Black Diamond Band. Food vendors and Craft beer. Everyone welcome

Kimberley Kaleidoscope Arts & Culture Festival

• Plein Air Painting Workshop with Mirja Vahala, August 18-20

• Outdoor Concert with Buckman Coe (Roots), August 18. Opening band “Riff.” Centre 64 Outdoor Concert area

• Da-VIN-Ci Paint Night with Mirja Vahala, August 20, 6 pm, Studio 64

• Salsa Social Dance Night with Dance With Me Cranbrook, August 21, 7 pm, Studio 64

• Jazz Night with the Don Davies Quintet, August 22, Studio 64.

• Writer’s Workshop with Lori Craig, August 23,10 am-4 pm.

• Spoken Word with Ivan Coyote and local writers, August 23.

• “Arts on the Edge” Exhibition Opening, Gala Reception, 14th Annual Adjudicated Regional Exhibitions for Established & Emerging Artists. August 24, 7:30 pm, Centre 64 Gallery & Studio 64.

• “Bag it!” Textile Workshop with Eco Artist Darcy Wanuk. August 25, 10 am – 1 pm, Studio 64

• Children’s Festival, August 25, 10 am – 1 pm, Kimberley’s Platzl

• “The Bix Mix Boys” in Concert (Bluegrass) , August 25, 8 pm, Centre 64

Canada’s Blues Queen

Friday, October 12, 2018 at 7:30 pm

Key City Theatre

Juno winning Canadian music icon Rita Chiarelli is famous for thrilling audiences across the world as ‘Canada’s Blues Queen’. Chiarelli’s latestconcert show has her wowing audiences with her all-star bluesy R&B band, Sweet Loretta. Together, Rita Chiarelli and Sweet Loretta have brought crowds to their feet with an exciting stage show and stellar musicianship.

Saturday, October 6

Mike Delamont

Hell Yeah!

An Evening with the Devil: Key City Theatre

Make Hell Great Again — For more than a decade audiences have heard what God has to say and now it is time to finally hear the other side of the story. The Devil comes up to set the record straight on everything from Marshmallows to Leviticus in a wickedly funny evening of comedy.