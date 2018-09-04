Know It All

The “Arts on the Edge” 14th Annual Adjudicated Regional Exhibitions for Established & Emerging Artists’ People’s Choice Award goes to… (insert drum roll)… “Waking up Without Past” by Kelly McAteer

Kelly’s chalkboard piece received 12 votes closely followed by “Cat Lady” by Elaine Rudser and “St. Mary’s Lake Serenity” by Sam Millard with 10 votes each.

Dean Brody – Second Show Added

Key City Theatre just announced their secret surprise show, and it’s one that is sure to draw a lot of fans. Dean Brody will bring his Dirt Road Acoustic Tour to Key City Theatre on December 2 and 3, presented by Kootenay Concert Connection. A second show was added. Tickets are $78.50 or $66. $140 VIP tickets are also available, but you’ll have to act fast. Tickets on sale now 250-426-7006 or at the box office. Or buy online

Memberships for the upcoming season at Key City Theatre are now available. A $40 membership gets you access to advance ticket sales, up to $6 discount on regular ticket prices and much more. A great season has been planned beginning October 4 with Jesse Cook. also coming up, Mike Delamont, Rita Chiarelli, the Symphony of the Kootenays, Blindside, Mary Walsh, Jann Arden, the Andrew Collins Trio, The Barra MacNeils Celtic Christmas and Natalie MacMaster. And so much more in 2019. Buy your membership here.

In the gallery at Centre 64

Up next in the gallery is Jenny Steenkamp’s solo exhibition. August 28 to September 22. Next up in the gallery is

“Awakening” by Jeanie Miller, Marianne Rennick, Sue Pighin, Ilene Lowing & Ann Holtby Jones. September 25-October 20 | Tuesday–Saturday | 1-5 pm | Centre 64 Gallery | by donation. Exhibition Opening Reception September 29 | 2-4 pm | Centre 64 Gallery

Kimberley Nature Park Guided Hikes

Thursday September 13 – 7pm “Moon/Jupiter Conjunction, Sun/Moon, Stars” with Paul Paronetto (250 427-1950)

Meet at Campground entrance for an approx. 4 hr loop. View and photograph sunset from SW Passage viewpoint and view constellations from Sunflower Hill. Bring warm clothing & flashlight. Suggest: camera, tripod, binoculars. Please phone Paul to confirm.

Sunday September 16 – 10am “Myrtle the Magnificent” with Suzanne McAllister (250 432-5692)

Meet at Nordic Trail Parking lot for a “Bear Aware” demonstration and a 3-hour hike with moderate elevation gain up Myrtle mountain.

Bring water & snack.

September 12

Dueling Pianos

From Garth Brooks to ACDC to Frank Sinatra! The World Famous Dueling Pianos will be live at the Kimberley Conference Centre on Sunday, Sept 16, 2018. Tickets are selling fast! Get yours online at: https://meetkimberley.ca/ or call 250-427-6733

October 6 First Saturday Oktoberfest

Hike in the Nature Park; high tea at Chateau Kimberley, art exhibition opening at Centre 64; Kimberley Heritage Museum; annual Kid’s Parade; Bavarian Festiavl in the Platzl, live entertainment, face painting, kids creative corker, Imagination Station, art market, story wall, art workshops/demonstrations, beer gardens, Bavarian bar races; Elks Oktoberfest FAmily Street Dance Party – brats, beer and pretzels. An all ages outdoor community event.

Live at Studio 64

Fall Concert Series

Concert #1: Gabriel Palatchi Trio – Jazz – September 8

Concert #2: Concert #2: The Clinton Swanson Trio – Blues – September 29

Concert #3: Guy Davis – Blues – October 14

Concert #4: Cecelia LaRochelle Jazz Combo – Jazz – November 17

Each show, 8 p.m. at Studio 64 in Kimberley. Individual ticket $24-$28, series pass $88-$96

Canada’s Blues Queen

Friday, October 12, 2018 at 7:30 pm

Key City Theatre

Juno winning Canadian music icon Rita Chiarelli is famous for thrilling audiences across the world as ‘Canada’s Blues Queen’. Chiarelli’s latestconcert show has her wowing audiences with her all-star bluesy R&B band, Sweet Loretta. Together, Rita Chiarelli and Sweet Loretta have brought crowds to their feet with an exciting stage show and stellar musicianship.

Saturday, October 6

Mike Delamont

Hell Yeah!

An Evening with the Devil: Key City Theatre

Make Hell Great Again — For more than a decade audiences have heard what God has to say and now it is time to finally hear the other side of the story. The Devil comes up to set the record straight on everything from Marshmallows to Leviticus in a wickedly funny evening of comedy.