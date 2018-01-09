Know it All

EK Performing Arts Festival

Sign up deadline FOR ALL CLASS ENTRIES IS JAN 15th for the 2018 East Kootenay Performing Arts Festival! Anyone young and old can sign up online (with or without a teacher) at events.solarislive.com/EKPAF (this link can also be found on the festival website at ekperformingarts.com).

Festival dates have been changed to February 26 – March 9th (before March break, the same as other BC festival dates).

All sessions and classes will be held at the Knox Presbyterian Church (including the Showcase Gala on Wednesday March 14th).

Classes are in four categories: Speech Arts, Voice, Piano and/or Strings!

All are welcome (at any age, with or without experience) to participate! Volunteers are welcome too and much needed (call Amy at 250-919-5726).

Also there is a FREE Speech Arts workshop March 2nd at 2pm for anyone interested!

Hats off to the 2018 East Kootenay Performing Arts Festival!

It’s a Family Affair at Cranbrook Arts

Yvonne Vigne and her four daughters have their paintings on display for the month of January. What a very talented group of ladies – a must see.

Yvonne was born and raised in the Kootenays and graduated from the Kootenay School of Art. She is a long time Cranbrook resident and is currently the President of Cranbrook and District Arts Council. Those of you who frequent the Arts Council Gallery and Gift Shop will be familiar with Yvonne’s beautiful paintings. However, to see them on display with her daughters’ work is a treat!

Yvonne’s daughters, Monique Cudbertson, Nicole Vigne, Frances Slywka and Rachelle Golding all love to paint like their mother, but they each have their own styles. For a sneak peak check out the Cranbrook Arts website – www.cranbrookarts.com

You are welcome to meet these Artists on January 13th, 2018 from 2-4 pm in the Gallery at 1013 Baker Street Cranbrook. Please come and show support for our local artists.

In the gallery at Centre 64

January 2 to 27, Figures, Forms and Faces. Opening reception Saturday, Jan. 6 2 – 4 p.m.

Sign up by Dec 31 to take advantage of Early Bird discounts!

Funtastic Singers

Funtastic Singers have started meeting again on Tuesday evenings 6:45 p.m. at the United Church. Call Audrey Stetski for information: 250 489 5047.

KCT and CCT present The Producers

Jan 11 – 13 and 18 – 20

Directed by Brenda Babinski – Hot on the heels of her smash hits: Young Frankenstein and Spamalot!!

Starring well known and beloved local performers, set designers, artists, costumers, prop masters, sound and light designers, and yes Producers!!

Tickets $29 Regular | $23 Big Ticket | $19 Big Ticket PLUS

Jan 18

Trails BC Travelogue “Riding the Great Divide Mountain Bike Route”, Thurs., Jan. 18, 7:30 pm, Rm 250, College of the Rockies. Admission by donation.

Art Films

Centre 64

Centre 64 begins its Friday night Art Movie Program on Jan 19 at 7:30 pm with “Painted Land: In Search of The Group of Seven” Admission by donation. Light snacks provided. No host bar.

Home Grown

Saturday January 20th

Kimberley’s Home Grown Music society presents the first coffee house of the New Year on Saturday Jan 20th, at Centre 64. Doors open at 7:30pm show starts at 8pm sharp! Tickets are available for $8 at the Snowdrift Café and at Centre 64.

Laurie Stewart is the MC for the occasion and performers to date are: Jordan Vanderwerf, Ferdie Belland, Sound Principles, Doug Mitchell, Emilio Regina, Bill St Amand, Erin and Ian Adams, students of Arne Sahlen

Jan 20

Felting Workshop Cranbrook Arts

January 20th is the next in our series of Felting Workshops with Barb Guillen. These are always well attended and a lot of fun, plus you get to go home with a fabulous silk and felt scarf. There are a few seats left, but not many.

Our next film in our Rockies Film Series by Cranbrook Sunrise Rotary Club is Tuesday, January 23rd at 7 pm for the screening of The Other Side of Hope – sponsored by Alpine Toyota.

This wry, melancholic comedy from Aki Kaurismäki, a clear-eyed response to the current refugee crisis, follows two people searching for a place to call home. Displaced Syrian Khaled (Sherwan Haji) lands in Helsinki as a stowaway; meanwhile, middle-aged salesman Wikström (Sakari Kuosmanen) leaves behind his wife and job and buys a conspicuously unprofitable seafood restaurant. After Khaled is denied asylum, he decides not to return to Aleppo—and the paths of the two men cross fortuitously. As deadpan as the best of the director’s work, and with a deep well of empathy for its down-but-not-out characters (many of them played by members of Kaurismäki’s ever-reliable stock company), The Other Side of Hope is a bittersweet tale of human kindness in the face of official indifference.

Buy your tickets by phone at 250-426-7006, online at www.keycitytheatre.com or at the box office during the week or up to an hour before the show.

Wed. January 24

Cheng2 Duo Key City Theatre

Classical cellist Bryan Cheng and pianist Silvie Cheng perform a wide-ranging repertoire for the cello and piano.For this performance the superb brother-sister duo will be sharing two sets of programs focusing on Russian music: Moscow’s Sound. Audiences will hear beloved masterworks by Rachmaninov, Prokofiev, Shostakovich, and Tchaikovsky ,alongside lesser-known gems by Scriabin, Glazunov, Arensky, and more.d

Tickets are $31 | $25 for Big Ticket Plus Members | $21 for Big Ticket PLUS Members Tickets are available at the Key City Theatre Box Office 250-426-7006 and Online at www.keycitytheatre.com

January 27

Fabric Dyeing workshop Cranbrook Arts

January 27th is the next workshop in Fabric Dyeing with Wendy Murdoch. Come and learn how to create an original Tulip pattern of Wendy’s. It’s gorgeous. Manual Training Center attached to the Cranbrook Public Library. Please call, email or drop in to the Cranbrook and District Arts Council to register or request information. We are open Tuesday to Saturday 11-4:30. cdac@shaw.ca

Sat. January 27, 2018

Snowed in Comedy Tour

Key City Theatre

8 pm $45 Regular | $35 Senior

The Snowed In Comedy Tour has turned in to a Canadian success story, celebrating it’s tenth year. It has now grown to become one of the largest comedy tours in Canada. Four international comedians come together to create one amazing show with each bringing a unique and hilarious take providing something for everyone. Just for Laughs winner Dan Quinn is back along with the wild man MC Craig Campbell. The $25,000 great Canadian laugh off winner, Paul Myrehaug, returns this year as well as 5 time Canadian Comedian of the year nominee, Pete Zedlacher. Don’t miss out on the comedy show called “Better than the Just for Laughs tour” and “Delivers a Flurry of Laughs”.

Fisher Peak Winter Ale Concert Series

VELLE with opener Jamie Neve

Key City Theatre Galley Stage

Wednesday January 31 at 7:30 pm

Velle (rhymes with Bell) has a powerful and unique sound that is bold and imaginative with infuences that span the last 75 years of contemporary popular music. Her music has been described as retro, roots and soul. A bold songstress from the Central Kootenay in British Columbia (Creston, BC), Velle has shared the stage with such artists as Harry Manx, The Duhks, The Bills, Daniel Lapp and Geo Berner, Carolyn Mark and yes, even Bif Naked. She captivates the audience with her unique voice – silky and velvety, raspy and sultry. This exciting new groove feels like your favourite old jeans yet challenges the ears with its sonic depth, emotional sensitivity and arrangements by the amazingly talented producer Adrian Dolan. Backed by a seven piece show band, she showcases an eclectic mix of internationally recognized and professional musicians. The live shows should not be missed. Velle is now getting ready for her 3rd release (2nd vocal release).

“When listening to her, it’s hard not to imagine her gracing the stage of 1890’s saloon or a Depression-era blues bar. Her voice is full of both longing and vexation.

Tickets start at $25

Buy online at keycitytheatre.com or call 250-426-7006

Feb 3rd 7th Annual St. Eugene Wedding Fair

Saturday, February 3rd, join us at the 7th Annual St. Eugene Wedding Fair for an incredible showcase of everything that the vibrant Kootenay wedding scene has to offer. Meet with a host of vendors and wedding professionals to compare prices and samples. Admission is only $10 per person, so you can bring your whole entourage. Admission with the Smokehouse Brunch from 10am – 2pm is only $35. Tickets will be available soon.

Saturday, Feb 3

Symphony of the Kootenays Rhythms of the Heart with Ingrid Mapson

Key City Theatre

Saturday February 3rd at 7:30pm Tickets $32.50 Regular | $21 Subscribers Program: Route 66 Besame Mucho Summertime La vie en rose On my own Can’t Help Loving that Man Ar hyd y nos (All through the night) Song bird Gold Skyfall Do nothing till you hear from me Lullaby (Gershwin) Fall Fair – Godfrey Ridout

Arts Club:

ONEGIN

Key City Theatre

Tuesday February 6 at 7:30 pm

You are lucky to be alive right now… You get to see Onegin!

Onegin is a brand-new Rock Musical from two of the creators of Do You Want What I Have Got? A Craigslist Cantata. Life is quiet on the Larin family’s Russian country estate–until the charismatic Evgeni Onegin ignites the romantic longings of its residents. Poet Vladimir Lensky dances with jealousy when his dear friend flirts with his fiancée, and even the reclusive Tatyana Larin finds herself falling for the handsome rogue. But will Onegin embrace real love or simply skim its surface? Through Gladstone and Hille’s original, dynamic score, audiences are swept into a musical experience as immersive as love itself.

Tickets Start at $37.

Buy online at keycitytheatre.com or call 250-426-7006

Community Cutural Forum

Feb. 7, Kimberley

Community Cultural Forums are part of Arts BC’s Knowledge Sharing services to help build the capacity of arts and culture leaders in communities around the province. These Forums are designed to be day-long professional development programs tailored to arts and culture community’s needs. Join Arts BC for a specialized day of learning, dialogue and exchange at Studio 64 in Kimberley, BC. Topics covered will include: Cultural Planning; Building Volunteer Programs; Development and Fundraising. Wednesday, February 7, 2018 | 9 am-4 pm | Studio 64 | $25