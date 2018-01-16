Know it All

The Other Side of Hope is the next Rockies Film Series screening, January 23rd at 7 pm.

At the Gallery

Cranbrook Arts

Yvonne Vigne and her four daughters have their paintings on display for the month of January. What a very talented group of ladies – a must see.

Yvonne was born and raised in the Kootenays and graduated from the Kootenay School of Art. She is a long time Cranbrook resident and is currently the President of Cranbrook and District Arts Council. Those of you who frequent the Arts Council Gallery and Gift Shop will be familiar with Yvonne’s beautiful paintings. However, to see them on display with her daughters’ work is a treat!

Yvonne’s daughters, Monique Cudbertson, Nicole Vigne, Frances Slywka and Rachelle Golding all love to paint like their mother, but they each have their own styles. For a sneak peak check out the Cranbrook Arts website – www.cranbrookarts.com

You are welcome to meet these Artists on January 13th, 2018 from 2-4 pm in the Gallery at 1013 Baker Street Cranbrook. Please come and show support for our local artists.

In the gallery at Centre 64

January 2 to 27, Figures, Forms and Faces.

Up next, Landmarks, glass art by Katherine Russell, Julia Reimer and Tyler Rock, in the gallery from January 30 to February 24. Opening reception, Saturday, February 10, 2 to 4 p.m.

Funtastic Singers

Funtastic Singers have started meeting again on Tuesday evenings 6:45 p.m. at the United Church. Call Audrey Stetski for information: 250 489 5047.

KCT and CCT present The Producers

Jan 18 – 20

Directed by Brenda Babinski – Hot on the heels of her smash hits: Young Frankenstein and Spamalot!!

Starring well known and beloved local performers, set designers, artists, costumers, prop masters, sound and light designers, and yes Producers!!

Tickets $29 Regular | $23 Big Ticket | $19 Big Ticket PLUS

Art Films

Centre 64

Centre 64 begins its Friday night Art Movie Program on Jan 19 at 7:30 pm with “Painted Land: In Search of The Group of Seven” Admission by donation. Light snacks provided. No host bar.

Home Grown

Saturday January 20th

Kimberley’s Home Grown Music society presents the first coffee house of the New Year on Saturday Jan 20th, at Centre 64. Doors open at 7:30pm show starts at 8pm sharp! Tickets are available for $8 at the Snowdrift Café and at Centre 64.

Laurie Stewart is the MC for the occasion and performers to date are: Jordan Caulfield, Ferdy Belland and Erin Dalton, Sound Principles, Doug Mitchell, Emilio Regina, Bill St Amand, Erin and Ian Adams, students of Arne Sahlen :Shawn Robertson and Ally Blake.

Jan 20

Felting Workshop Cranbrook Arts

January 20th is the next in our series of Felting Workshops with Barb Guillen. These are always well attended and a lot of fun, plus you get to go home with a fabulous silk and felt scarf. There are a few seats left, but not many.

Tuesday, Jan. 23

Have Camera Will Travel

Have Camera Will Travel…. presents Ecuador, Galapagos & the Amazon

Join Sherrin Perrouault & Cory Horne “Exploring Ecuador, Galapagos & the Amazon”

Slide presentation at Centre 64 on Tuesday, Jan 23 at 7:30 pm

Admission by Donation to Kimberley Arts Council – Centre 64

Rockies Film Series

Our next film in our Rockies Film Series by Cranbrook Sunrise Rotary Club is Tuesday, January 23rd at 7 pm for the screening of The Other Side of Hope – sponsored by Alpine Toyota.

This wry, melancholic comedy from Aki Kaurismäki, a clear-eyed response to the current refugee crisis, follows two people searching for a place to call home. Displaced Syrian Khaled (Sherwan Haji) lands in Helsinki as a stowaway; meanwhile, middle-aged salesman Wikström (Sakari Kuosmanen) leaves behind his wife and job and buys a conspicuously unprofitable seafood restaurant. After Khaled is denied asylum, he decides not to return to Aleppo—and the paths of the two men cross fortuitously. As deadpan as the best of the director’s work, and with a deep well of empathy for its down-but-not-out characters (many of them played by members of Kaurismäki’s ever-reliable stock company), The Other Side of Hope is a bittersweet tale of human kindness in the face of official indifference.

Buy your tickets by phone at 250-426-7006, online at www.keycitytheatre.com or at the box office during the week or up to an hour before the show.

Wed. January 24

Cheng2 Duo Key City Theatre

Classical cellist Bryan Cheng and pianist Silvie Cheng perform a wide-ranging repertoire for the cello and piano.For this performance the superb brother-sister duo will be sharing two sets of programs focusing on Russian music: Moscow’s Sound. Audiences will hear beloved masterworks by Rachmaninov, Prokofiev, Shostakovich, and Tchaikovsky ,alongside lesser-known gems by Scriabin, Glazunov, Arensky, and more.d

Tickets are $31 | $25 for Big Ticket Plus Members | $21 for Big Ticket PLUS Members Tickets are available at the Key City Theatre Box Office 250-426-7006 and Online at www.keycitytheatre.com

January 27

Fabric Dyeing workshop Cranbrook Arts

January 27th is the next workshop in Fabric Dyeing with Wendy Murdoch. Come and learn how to create an original Tulip pattern of Wendy’s. It’s gorgeous. Manual Training Center attached to the Cranbrook Public Library. Please call, email or drop in to the Cranbrook and District Arts Council to register or request information. We are open Tuesday to Saturday 11-4:30. cdac@shaw.ca

Sat. January 27, 2018

Snowed in Comedy Tour

Key City Theatre

8 pm $45 Regular | $35 Senior

The Snowed In Comedy Tour has turned in to a Canadian success story, celebrating it’s tenth year. It has now grown to become one of the largest comedy tours in Canada. Four international comedians come together to create one amazing show with each bringing a unique and hilarious take providing something for everyone. Just for Laughs winner Dan Quinn is back along with the wild man MC Craig Campbell. The $25,000 great Canadian laugh off winner, Paul Myrehaug, returns this year as well as 5 time Canadian Comedian of the year nominee, Pete Zedlacher. Don’t miss out on the comedy show called “Better than the Just for Laughs tour” and “Delivers a Flurry of Laughs”.

Feb 3rd 7th Annual St. Eugene Wedding Fair

Saturday, February 3rd, join us at the 7th Annual St. Eugene Wedding Fair for an incredible showcase of everything that the vibrant Kootenay wedding scene has to offer. Meet with a host of vendors and wedding professionals to compare prices and samples. Admission is only $10 per person, so you can bring your whole entourage. Admission with the Smokehouse Brunch from 10am – 2pm is only $35. Tickets will be available soon.

Saturday, Feb 3

Symphony of the Kootenays Rhythms of the Heart with Ingrid Mapson

Key City Theatre

Saturday February 3rd at 7:30pm Tickets $32.50 Regular | $21 Subscribers Program: Route 66 Besame Mucho Summertime La vie en rose On my own Can’t Help Loving that Man Ar hyd y nos (All through the night) Song bird Gold Skyfall Do nothing till you hear from me Lullaby (Gershwin) Fall Fair – Godfrey Ridout

Saturday Feb. 3

Kootenay LIvestock Assoc.

Dinner @ Heritage Inn

Dance – to live Band – Steel Wheel. All Welcome !! Tickets $35 – Contact Leanne – 250-489-5649. Kootenay Livestock Assoc. 5 .m. cocktails; 6 p.m. dinner; 7:30 entertainment and dance. Tickets also available at Hillbilly Hardware and Top Crop until Wed. Jan. 31.

Community Cutural Forum

Feb. 7, Kimberley

Community Cultural Forums are part of Arts BC’s Knowledge Sharing services to help build the capacity of arts and culture leaders in communities around the province. These Forums are designed to be day-long professional development programs tailored to arts and culture community’s needs. Join Arts BC for a specialized day of learning, dialogue and exchange at Studio 64 in Kimberley, BC. Topics covered will include: Cultural Planning; Building Volunteer Programs; Development and Fundraising. Wednesday, February 7, 2018 | 9 am-4 pm | Studio 64 | $25

Thursday, Feb. 8

Cranbrook Sunrise Rotary Rockies Film Series

Key City Theatre

The movie LUCKY follows the spiritual journey of a 90-year-old atheist and the quirky characters that inhabit his off the map desert town. Acclaimed character actor John Carroll Lynch’s directorial debut “Lucky”, is at once a love letter to the life and career of Harry Dean Stanton as well as a meditation on morality, loneliness, spirituality, and human connection.

Buy your tickets by phone at 250-426-7006, online at www.keycitytheatre.com or at the box office.

Feb. 17

Friends of the Cranbrook Public Library Audio Visual and Magazine Sale

Stop by the Manual Training School (adjacent to the Library) and check out the “Audio Visual and Magazine Sale” of the Friends of the Cranbrook Public Library, 9 am to 4 pm. There will be DVDs, CDs, audiobooks, record of all ages. Also Magazines on a host of topics as well as Books on cooking, comedy, history and for children will be found.

Your donations for this sale are most welcome. Audio Visual items (of any age) and magazines (2015 & newer) can be dropped off at the circulation desk in the Library. Here’s your chance to declutter your home and help the Friends help the Library. For further info call Marilyn at 250-489-6254.