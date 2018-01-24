Know it All

It’s a Family Affair at Cranbrook Arts

Yvonne Vigne and her four daughters have their paintings on display for the month of January. What a very talented group of ladies – a must see.

Yvonne was born and raised in the Kootenays and graduated from the Kootenay School of Art. She is a long time Cranbrook resident and is currently the President of Cranbrook and District Arts Council. Those of you who frequent the Arts Council Gallery and Gift Shop will be familiar with Yvonne’s beautiful paintings. However, to see them on display with her daughters’ work is a treat!

Yvonne’s daughters, Monique Cudbertson, Nicole Vigne, Frances Slywka and Rachelle Golding all love to paint like their mother, but they each have their own styles. For a sneak peak check out the Cranbrook Arts website – www.cranbrookarts.com

You are welcome to meet these Artists on January 13th, 2018 from 2-4 pm in the Gallery at 1013 Baker Street Cranbrook. Please come and show support for our local artists.

Special Screening A Dream from Standing Rock

Centre 64, Saturday, Feb. 10

Protests against the Dakota Access Pipeline development on Standing Rock Reservation ignited advocacy for clean water and wild land across Nations. The documentary film “AWAKE: A Dream From Standing Rock” goes beyond the twitter feeds and the news headlines to provide an inside look at the protest encampment from its youth-led beginnings to the forced evacuation last winter. Join Wildsight Kimberley Cranbrook at Kimberley’s Centre 64 on 7 pm on Saturday, February 10th for this insightful film and a special introduction by former Aq’am chief Sophie Pierre. Admission by donation (suggested $10/person) at the door.

In the gallery at Centre 64

Landmarks, glass art by Katherine Russell, Julie Reimer and Tyler rock. In the gallery from Jan. 30 to Feb. 24. Exhibit opening reception Saturday, Feb. 10 2 to 4 p.m. Come meet the artists. Refreshments served.

Wed. January 24

Cheng2 Duo Key City Theatre

Classical cellist Bryan Cheng and pianist Silvie Cheng perform a wide-ranging repertoire for the cello and piano.For this performance the superb brother-sister duo will be sharing two sets of programs focusing on Russian music: Moscow’s Sound. Audiences will hear beloved masterworks by Rachmaninov, Prokofiev, Shostakovich, and Tchaikovsky ,alongside lesser-known gems by Scriabin, Glazunov, Arensky, and more.d

Tickets are $31 | $25 for Big Ticket Plus Members | $21 for Big Ticket PLUS Members Tickets are available at the Key City Theatre Box Office 250-426-7006 and Online at www.keycitytheatre.com

January 27

Fabric Dyeing workshop Cranbrook Arts

January 27th is the next workshop in Fabric Dyeing with Wendy Murdoch. Come and learn how to create an original Tulip pattern of Wendy’s. It’s gorgeous. Manual Training Center attached to the Cranbrook Public Library. Please call, email or drop in to the Cranbrook and District Arts Council to register or request information. We are open Tuesday to Saturday 11-4:30. cdac@shaw.ca

Sat. January 27, 2018

Snowed in Comedy Tour

Key City Theatre

8 pm $45 Regular | $35 Senior

The Snowed In Comedy Tour has turned in to a Canadian success story, celebrating it’s tenth year. It has now grown to become one of the largest comedy tours in Canada. Four international comedians come together to create one amazing show with each bringing a unique and hilarious take providing something for everyone. Just for Laughs winner Dan Quinn is back along with the wild man MC Craig Campbell. The $25,000 great Canadian laugh off winner, Paul Myrehaug, returns this year as well as 5 time Canadian Comedian of the year nominee, Pete Zedlacher. Don’t miss out on the comedy show called “Better than the Just for Laughs tour” and “Delivers a Flurry of Laughs”.

Family Movie

January 31

FAMILY MOVIE: All ages welcome. January 31st, Wed. at 1:00 pm. God’s amazing grace inspiring one of the greatest hymns. Cranbrook Fellowship Baptist Church (across from Save-On Foods) Cindy (250)420-7323. Popcorn and refreshments included.

Feb. 2

Centre 64

Women 4 Women

A night of fashion, food and fun. 8 p.m. to 12. Tickets $15 at Centre 64.

Feb 3rd 7th Annual St. Eugene Wedding Fair

Saturday, February 3rd, join us at the 7th Annual St. Eugene Wedding Fair for an incredible showcase of everything that the vibrant Kootenay wedding scene has to offer. Meet with a host of vendors and wedding professionals to compare prices and samples. Admission is only $10 per person, so you can bring your whole entourage. Admission with the Smokehouse Brunch from 10am – 2pm is only $35. Tickets will be available soon.

Saturday, Feb 3

Symphony of the Kootenays Rhythms of the Heart with Ingrid Mapson

Key City Theatre

Saturday February 3rd at 7:30pm Tickets $32.50 Regular | $21 Subscribers Program: Route 66 Besame Mucho Summertime La vie en rose On my own Can’t Help Loving that Man Ar hyd y nos (All through the night) Song bird Gold Skyfall Do nothing till you hear from me Lullaby (Gershwin) Fall Fair – Godfrey Ridout

Community Cutural Forum

Feb. 7, Kimberley

Community Cultural Forums are part of Arts BC’s Knowledge Sharing services to help build the capacity of arts and culture leaders in communities around the province. These Forums are designed to be day-long professional development programs tailored to arts and culture community’s needs. Join Arts BC for a specialized day of learning, dialogue and exchange at Studio 64 in Kimberley, BC. Topics covered will include: Cultural Planning; Building Volunteer Programs; Development and Fundraising. Wednesday, February 7, 2018 | 9 am-4 pm | Studio 64 | $25

Thursday, Feb. 8

Cranbrook Sunrise Rotary Rockies Film Series

Key City Theatre

The movie LUCKY follows the spiritual journey of a 90-year-old atheist and the quirky characters that inhabit his off the map desert town. Acclaimed character actor John Carroll Lynch’s directorial debut “Lucky”, is at once a love letter to the life and career of Harry Dean Stanton as well as a meditation on morality, loneliness, spirituality, and human connection.

Buy your tickets by phone at 250-426-7006, online at www.keycitytheatre.com or at the box office.

Feb. 17

Friends of the Cranbrook Public Library Audio Visual and Magazine Sale

Stop by the Manual Training School (adjacent to the Library) and check out the “Audio Visual and Magazine Sale” of the Friends of the Cranbrook Public Library, 9 am to 4 pm. There will be DVDs, CDs, audiobooks, record of all ages. Also Magazines on a host of topics as well as Books on cooking, comedy, history and for children will be found.

Your donations for this sale are most welcome. Audio Visual items (of any age) and magazines (2015 & newer) can be dropped off at the circulation desk in the Library. Here’s your chance to declutter your home and help the Friends help the Library. For further info call Marilyn at 250-489-6254.

Art Movie Night Centre 64

February 16 The Dali Dimension: Decoding the mind of a genius. 7:30 p.m.

Anastasia Ballet Jorgen

Saturday February 24th at 7:30pm Tickets $45 Regular | $39 Big Ticket | $35 Big Ticket PLUS

The mystery of what happened to the seventeen year old Grand Duchess has fascinated people for nearly a century. Anastasia is both the tragic story of an innocent girl and the subject of modern mythology, as there is great speculation about what actually happened that fateful summer of 1918. The human drama of a young girl born to privilege and cast out into a world of immense heartache proves an extraordinarily gripping tale. This ballet explores the emotions, aspirations, and affections of this lovable yet controversial character as the world transforms around her.

Centre 64 Spring Concert Series

March 14 – The Amos Garrett and Julian Kerr Duet

April 18 – East Coast Celtic

May 9 – Slocan Ramblers

May 19 – The Gin Joints

Series pass $60 to $65, individual tickets $22 to $26. Members pay less for tickets.