Know it All

In the gallery at Centre 64

Landmarks, glass art by Katherine Russell, Julie Reimer and Tyler rock. In the gallery from Jan. 30 to Feb. 24. Exhibit opening reception Saturday, Feb. 10 2 to 4 p.m. Come meet the artists. Refreshments served.

Family Movie

January 31

FAMILY MOVIE: All ages welcome. January 31st, Wed. at 1:00 pm. God’s amazing grace inspiring one of the greatest hymns. Cranbrook Fellowship Baptist Church (across from Save-On Foods) Cindy (250)420-7323. Popcorn and refreshments included.

Feb. 2

Centre 64

Women 4 Women

A night of fashion, food and fun. 8 p.m. to 12. Tickets $15 at Centre 64.

Feb 3rd 7th Annual St. Eugene Wedding Fair

Saturday, February 3rd, join us at the 7th Annual St. Eugene Wedding Fair for an incredible showcase of everything that the vibrant Kootenay wedding scene has to offer. Meet with a host of vendors and wedding professionals to compare prices and samples. Admission is only $10 per person, so you can bring your whole entourage. Admission with the Smokehouse Brunch from 10am – 2pm is only $35. Tickets will be available soon.

Saturday, Feb 3

Symphony of the Kootenays Rhythms of the Heart with Ingrid Mapson

Key City Theatre

Saturday February 3rd at 7:30pm Tickets $32.50 Regular | $21 Subscribers Program: Route 66 Besame Mucho Summertime La vie en rose On my own Can’t Help Loving that Man Ar hyd y nos (All through the night) Song bird Gold Skyfall Do nothing till you hear from me Lullaby (Gershwin) Fall Fair – Godfrey Ridout

Tuesday, Feb. 6

Onegin – Arts Club

Key City Theatre

A brand-new rock musical from two of the creators of Do You Want What I Have Got? A Craigslist Cantata. Life is quiet on the Larin family’s Russian country estate–until the charismatic Evgeni Onegin ignites the romantic longings of its residents. Poet Vladimir Lensky dances with jealousy when his dear friend flirts with his fiancée, and even the reclusive Tatyana Larin finds herself falling for the handsome rogue. But will Onegin embrace real love or simply skim its surface? Through Gladstone and Hille’s original, dynamic score, audiences are swept into a musical experience as immersive as love itself.

Community Cutural Forum

Feb. 7, Kimberley

Community Cultural Forums are part of Arts BC’s Knowledge Sharing services to help build the capacity of arts and culture leaders in communities around the province. These Forums are designed to be day-long professional development programs tailored to arts and culture community’s needs. Join Arts BC for a specialized day of learning, dialogue and exchange at Studio 64 in Kimberley, BC. Topics covered will include: Cultural Planning; Building Volunteer Programs; Development and Fundraising. Wednesday, February 7, 2018 | 9 am-4 pm | Studio 64 | $25

Thursday, Feb. 8

Cranbrook Sunrise Rotary Rockies Film Series

Key City Theatre

The movie LUCKY follows the spiritual journey of a 90-year-old atheist and the quirky characters that inhabit his off the map desert town. Acclaimed character actor John Carroll Lynch’s directorial debut “Lucky”, is at once a love letter to the life and career of Harry Dean Stanton as well as a meditation on morality, loneliness, spirituality, and human connection.

Buy your tickets by phone at 250-426-7006, online at www.keycitytheatre.com or at the box office.

Plaza Suite

Opens Feb. 9

Cranbrook Community Theatre presents ‘Plaza Suite,’ a three-act comedy by Neil Simon, directed by Barry Coulter (Act 1), Thom McCaughey (Act 2) and Michelle McCue (Act 3). With Nicole Jung, Paul Heywood, Carter Gulseth, Corey Bullock, Mark Casey, Kimberley Frixel, Elizabeth Ross, Peter Schalk and Jelena Jensen. Opens Friday, Feb. 9, runs Feb. 10, 15, 16, 17, 18, 21, 22, 23, 24, at the Studio Stage Door in Cranbrook. Showtimes 7:30 pm (Sunday, Feb. 18 at 2 pm). Tickets at Lotus Books.

Saturday, Feb. 10

Fundraising Dinner

Join Military AMES at the Kimberley Elks Club on Feb. 10 for a spaghetti dinner and silent auction. All funds raised go to support the activities of the veterans’ support group, as well as their work on the Veterans Memorial Park in Kimberley.

Sunday, Feb. 11

Pigs: Pink Floyd Tribute

Key City Theatre

Formed in 2008 in Victoria, British Columbia, PIGS: Canada’s Most Authentic Pink Floyd Tribute have spent ten years perfecting their craft in front of sold out audiences throughout Canada. On their Left + Right Canadian Tour, PIGS are bringing an epic and rare treat for Pink Floyd fans – the band will be performing selections from the entire Floyd catalog, including a few special surprises from Floyd solo records. In addition to classics from legendary albums like Dark Side Of The Moon, Wish You Were Here, Animals, and The Wall, the band will showcase material that has rarely—if ever—been performed live by Pink Floyd.

Monday, Feb. 12

Purple PIrate

Key City Theatre

Dustin Anderson is an award-winning Children’s Performer and he sails into Cranbrook on February 12 with a positive message of Courage, Compassion, and Curiosity. The Purple Pirate has been featured in over 20 local, national, and international newspapers, magazines, and television for his show FUN-damentals of Fitness and his work promoting active living.

Thursday, Feb. 15

Mount Baker Jazz Festival

Gala Performance featuring The Mount Baker Vocal Jazz Ensemble and Jazz Band. All proceeds suppor Mount Baker Music at the 2018 Lionel Hampton Jazz Festival

Feb. 17

Friends of the Cranbrook Public Library Audio Visual and Magazine Sale

Stop by the Manual Training School (adjacent to the Library) and check out the “Audio Visual and Magazine Sale” of the Friends of the Cranbrook Public Library, 9 am to 4 pm. There will be DVDs, CDs, audiobooks, record of all ages. Also Magazines on a host of topics as well as Books on cooking, comedy, history and for children will be found.

Your donations for this sale are most welcome. Audio Visual items (of any age) and magazines (2015 & newer) can be dropped off at the circulation desk in the Library. Here’s your chance to declutter your home and help the Friends help the Library. For further info call Marilyn at 250-489-6254.

Art Movie Night Centre 64

February 16 The Dali Dimension: Decoding the mind of a genius. 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 20

Brent Butt

Key City Theatre

Born in Tisdale, Saskatchewan, BRENT BUTT discovered early that being funny was a good way to get attention. Brent honed his comedy in school and at the age of 20 moved to the city to pursue a career in stand-up. Within months he was headlining top clubs in Toronto, and within a couple years he was touring internationally and appearing at major festivals. His television specials quickly secured his reputation as one of the funniest people in the country, but he was also busy creating his own TV series – a sitcom called CORNER GAS. It became an instant hit with unprecedented ratings and numerous accolades including an International Emmy Award nomination, and was named “Funniest Show on TV” by TV Guide readers. Canada’s favourite comedy is now shown in over 26 countries including the US.

Wed. February 21

Fisher Peak Winter Ale Concert Series The Eisenhaurers

It has been said that all Canadian writing inevitably reflects the almost impenetrable vastness of the land and the great distances that separate us. If ‘The Road We Once Knew’ by the Eisenhauers, the husband and wife duo of Jeremy Eisenhauer and Sheree Plett Eisenhauer, is any indication, you’d be hard pressed not to come to the same conclusion about Canadian music. Simple, spare and heartbreaking in its directness, the concepts of distance, time and the wavering arcs of separation and reunion have rarely been as compellingly explored as they are in this powerful debut album.

February 24

Anastasia Ballet Jorgen

Saturday February 24th at 7:30pm Tickets $45 Regular | $39 Big Ticket | $35 Big Ticket PLUS

The mystery of what happened to the seventeen year old Grand Duchess has fascinated people for nearly a century. Anastasia is both the tragic story of an innocent girl and the subject of modern mythology, as there is great speculation about what actually happened that fateful summer of 1918. The human drama of a young girl born to privilege and cast out into a world of immense heartache proves an extraordinarily gripping tale. This ballet explores the emotions, aspirations, and affections of this lovable yet controversial character as the world transforms around her.

Tuesday, February 27

Travelogue

Have Camera Will Travel…. presents “2017 Purcell Traverse”. Join Steve Tersmette & Shawn Emmett on their great adventure! Slide presentation at Centre 64 on Tuesday, Feb 27 at 7:30 pm. Admission by Donation to Kimberley Arts Council – Centre 64

Centre 64 Spring Concert Series

March 14 – The Amos Garrett and Julian Kerr Duet

April 18 – East Coast Celtic

May 9 – Slocan Ramblers

May 19 – The Gin Joints

Series pass $60 to $65, individual tickets $22 to $26. Members pay less for tickets.