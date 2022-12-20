Know It All: A brief break for the holiday week

Barney Bentall & the Cariboo Express will roll into Sidney for three nights Nov. 16-18 to help raise funds for the Saanich Lions Peninsula Food Bank. (Mark Maryanovich/Submitted)

During Christmas week, the entertainment season slows down as one and all spend time with family and friends. But it all picks up again with some great acts scheduled for January. Wishing you a joyous holiday season.

Centre 64

In the gallery at Centre 64 “What did the Queen mean to you?” Open exhibition to December 23. Next up is January 3 – 28 Neal Panton – Sense of Place Opening Reception January 7th 2-4pm

Cranbrook Arts 1401 5th St N and 1013 Baker St.

Cranbrook

Looking for the perfect gift? We have an amazing variety of options at our Giftshop on Baker St. We have work from over 100 artists, and something for everyone. Henny Hensen is our Feature Artist for Dec. Henny’s knitting is impeccable, beautiful and durable. Her socks are cozy, wash clothes are soft, and sweaters are gorgeous. Interested in being a feature artist or selling your work? Shoot Shyre a message shyre@cranbrookarts.com

Our Gallery is located at 1401 5th St N, and we are open every weekend:

Fri: 12:30 – 4:30

Sat: 10:30 – 4:30

Sun: 12:30 – 4:30 Would you like to exhibit with us? Reach out to Kristin director@cranbrookarts.com

Our kiln in The Pottery has been working overtime, as our members have been hard at work creating Christmas Gifts for friends and family. Did you know we have weekly open studio hours? Become a member to access this amazing creative space! We have annual, 6- & 3 month memberships available. We also have FULL schedule of classes ready to go for 2023.

Big things are underway for our Workshop Space in 2023! We are working hard to put together an exciting and dynamic class schedule for the New Year including a 6 week Art Sampler, Adult Art Classes and Workshops, Wed Open Studio time, and of course our staple Youth Programming.

Cranbrook Arts is looking for artists interested in paid teaching. If you have a desire to share your art expertise with others, create a fun learning environment, we would love to hear from you. Please reach out to Mo monique@cranbrookarts.com for more information.

Cabaret New Year’s Eve Gala

Key City Theatre

Saturday, December 31st at 7:30 p.m. Tickets: Regular $75 | Big Ticket $69 | Big Ticket Plus $65

The ticket cost includes a catered reception after the show. Ring in 2023 with the Cabaret’s Cast and Crew! Be the first to see the show, then stay for some gourmet food, dancing, and entertainment in Key City Theatre’s very own Kit Kat Club! Daring, provocative and exuberantly entertaining, Cabaret explores the dark and heady life of Bohemian Berlin as Germany slowly yields to the emerging Third Reich. Brought to you by the same dream team that created The Producers, Chicago, and 9 to 5 The Musical, this show will challenge and transform the cast to a whole new level of art! This show is PG 13!

Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour – Key city Theatre

Friday, January 6 and Saturday,

January 7, 2023

The Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour will be held for two nights, Friday January 6 and Saturday January 7 at 7:00 pm. $30 each single show. $25 {50 total} Each if you buy both nights.

The Banff Mountain Film Festival is the most prestigious mountain festival in the world. Right after the festival, held every fall in Banff, Alberta, the Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour starts to travel the globe with stops in about 450 communities and 40 countries. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Cabaret Key City Theatre

January 13 to 21

If you missed the New Year’s Eve show, now is your chance to catch the daring, provocative and exuberantly entertaining, Cabaret. Brought to you by the same dream team that created The Producers, Chicago, and 9 to 5 The Musical, this show will challenge and transform the cast to a whole new level of art!

This show is PG 13!

January 21, 2023 at Centre 64

Special Concert Announcement. Barney Bentall & Wild Honey – January 21st 2023 at 7 p.m. Tickets available now.

Fisher Peak Performing Artists present the Fisher Peak Winter Ale Small but Mighty Concerts

Beginning January 25

With a history of sold out shows, the sixth version of the Fisher Peak Winter Ale concert series will return starting Wednesday, January 25th, 2023, with the original, bluegrass-inspired music of The Heavy Lighters from Nelson BC. Opening the first show is Cranbrook’s Brackish Betty, a performer described with words like, soulful, bluesy, and salty.

Feb. 22 – John Reischman and the Jaybirds

March 22 – Flint and Feather

April 27 – Chris Coole with Lonesome Aces

May 16 – Wild Honey

All shows at Key City Theatre

Fisher Peak Fiber Arts Guild

The guild welcomes beginners and those experienced in the fiber arts. They meet at the Cranbrook Senior Citizens’ Centre on the first Thursday of the month at 10:00 a.m. For more information please contact Tessa at fisherpeakfiberartsguild@gmail.com or call 250-919-6743.

Funtastics in Cranbrook

The Funtastic meet Tuesdays, from 1:30 to 3 p.m at Mt. Zion Lurtheran Church, 920, 11th Street S. Contact Audrey at 250-489-5047 for more info. Newcomers are always welcome.

Cranbrook Quilters Guild

Cranbrook Quilters Guild meets at the Seniors Hall Tues morning 9:30- 11:30 am for hand quilting, library access, help with projects and “sit and stitch.” Also, monthly meeting is the 4th tues of the month from 7:00-9:00 pm. Zoom for business meeting and demos/workshops on 2nd tues of month. If interested, email: cranbrookguild@gmail.com or facebook/website “ Cranbrook Quilters Guild”.

Bridge in Kimberley

Drop in to Kimberley’s Centennial Hall Thursdays 1 to 4 p.m. for duplicate bridge. Covid vaccine mandatory. Contact Linda Johnson 250-427-1784.

Artists in Residence at Centre 64

Thursdays, 1 to 3 p.m. drop by the gallery at Centre 64 to see artists at work.

The guild would be happy to welcome new members. We meet at Centre 64 on Wednesdays from 1 to 4 starting September 7. Visitors welcome as well. We are focused primarily on weaving and spinning but welcome all fibre artists. Starting guild membership is $50 from Sept. to Dec. 31, 2022. For more information please contact kimberleyfibrearts@gmail.com or text 250-427-1735.

Senior’s Day at Cranbrook Legion

Every third Wednesday The Cranbrook Legion Branch #24 hosts ‘Senior’s Day at the Legion’. Join ‘Bud’s Friends’ for an hour of Sing-a-long from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. A lunch of great sandwiches and yummy sweet treats is provided and served by the ‘Telus Ambassadors’, Come and join us for an hour of fun and lively singing. If you come with a group you should get there early, (shortly after 1pm) to get a good seat. And it’s free.